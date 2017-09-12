Liberty Quote
There are still people in my party who believe in consensus politics. I regard them as Quislings, traitors.— Margaret Thatcher
-
-
Australian Emissions Policy Decision Tree
I think you might have missed an opportunity to get people to vote for a party that does not support our destruction; instead of do nothing. You encourage acceptance rather than some kind of affirmative action!!
Voters need to do something.
Should Australia sign an economic suicide note? –> Yes–> Vote Coalition. Vote Labor. Vote Green.
I get ‘no’ at line two or three. So we should do nothing.
I also get ‘no’ at lines 4-8. No. 9 is debatable since China produces far more CO2 than any other country on Earth yet doesn’t have to do anything under the Paris Agreement.
Global temperatures are still flat since 2002 if you discount the el Ninos. Furthermore sea surface temperatures and ocean heat content is starting to fall off a cliff, especially in the northern hemisphere. I can’t see global temperatures holding up if the oceans are cooling.
12 New Papers: North Atlantic, Pacific, And Southern Oceans Are Cooling As Glaciers Thicken, Gain Mass (yesterday)
Well, I needed a cardigan in Tahiti last week. Pity I didn’t pack one.
What is NXT? If no, vote Australian Conservatives or PHON.
Pretty good effort though I suspect the tree could go on forever. One suggestion for another box. If Australia sequesters (though its extensive vegetation and coastline) more CO2 than it emits (especially producing materials / goods for other countries to consume) should it do more by destroying its energy sector?