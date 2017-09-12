Australian Emissions Policy Decision Tree

Posted on 11:20 am, September 12, 2017 by I am Spartacus

6 Responses to Australian Emissions Policy Decision Tree

  1. John Michelmore
    #2495516, posted on September 12, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I think you might have missed an opportunity to get people to vote for a party that does not support our destruction; instead of do nothing. You encourage acceptance rather than some kind of affirmative action!!

  2. stackja
    #2495517, posted on September 12, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Voters need to do something.

  3. mh
    #2495521, posted on September 12, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Should Australia sign an economic suicide note? –> Yes–> Vote Coalition. Vote Labor. Vote Green.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2495522, posted on September 12, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I get ‘no’ at line two or three. So we should do nothing.

    I also get ‘no’ at lines 4-8. No. 9 is debatable since China produces far more CO2 than any other country on Earth yet doesn’t have to do anything under the Paris Agreement.

    Global temperatures are still flat since 2002 if you discount the el Ninos. Furthermore sea surface temperatures and ocean heat content is starting to fall off a cliff, especially in the northern hemisphere. I can’t see global temperatures holding up if the oceans are cooling.

    12 New Papers: North Atlantic, Pacific, And Southern Oceans Are Cooling As Glaciers Thicken, Gain Mass (yesterday)

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2495532, posted on September 12, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Well, I needed a cardigan in Tahiti last week. Pity I didn’t pack one.

    What is NXT? If no, vote Australian Conservatives or PHON.

  6. Justin
    #2495533, posted on September 12, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Pretty good effort though I suspect the tree could go on forever. One suggestion for another box. If Australia sequesters (though its extensive vegetation and coastline) more CO2 than it emits (especially producing materials / goods for other countries to consume) should it do more by destroying its energy sector?

