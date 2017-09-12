James Paterson in The Spectator

Writing in the Spectator Australia, Senator the Hon. James Paterson argues:

So says Senator Paterson:

But not even this is sufficient grounds to uproot our bicameral parliamentary system, which has enabled us to create one of the world’s most prosperous and free societies.

It could be said that our “prosperous and free” society exists despite rather than because of our bicameral system.

Rule of law. Freedom of speech. Freedom of association. Separation of powers. Entrepreneurship. These are the things that gave Australia freedom and prosperity and not a bicameral parliamentary system. And these are the same things that too many, including Senator Paterson’s parliamentary colleagues, are trying to use the bicameral system to diminish.

Without rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of association, separation of powers and entrepreneurship we have the Supreme Soviet or the Supreme People’s Assembly. And if we don’t change our direction, that is where we will end up.

Mind you this is where some Senators, hint hint, probably want Australia to end up.

