James Paterson in The Spectator

Posted on 5:30 pm, September 12, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Writing in the Spectator Australia, Senator the Hon. James Paterson argues:

Don’t Change the Senate.

So says Senator Paterson:

But not even this is sufficient grounds to uproot our bicameral parliamentary system, which has enabled us to create one of the world’s most prosperous and free societies.

It could be said that our “prosperous and free” society exists despite rather than because of our bicameral system.

Rule of law.  Freedom of speech.  Freedom of association.  Separation of powers.  Entrepreneurship.  These are the things that gave Australia freedom and prosperity and not a bicameral parliamentary system.  And these are the same things that too many, including Senator Paterson’s parliamentary colleagues, are trying to use the bicameral system to diminish.

Without rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of association, separation of powers and entrepreneurship we have the Supreme Soviet or the Supreme People’s Assembly.  And if we don’t change our direction, that is where we will end up.

Mind you this is where some Senators, hint hint, probably want Australia to end up.

7 Responses to James Paterson in The Spectator

  1. bemused
    #2495796, posted on September 12, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    One look at his profile says it all. Another young’un that is still wet behind the ears and who has no understanding or possibly interest in history. Since when did the Liberal Party become the party of ‘feelings’?

  2. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2495801, posted on September 12, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    But not even this is sufficient grounds to uproot our bicameral parliamentary system, which has enabled us to create one of the world’s most prosperous and free societies.

    Our parliamentary system has created a dollar of real wealth.

    It has destroyed trillions of it though.

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2495802, posted on September 12, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    *hasn’t.

  4. H B Bear
    #2495805, posted on September 12, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    So Senator Patterson says don’t change the Senate. Well he would say that wouldn’t he.

    The Senate is part of the problem. As is the Federation, the High Court, compulsory voting, COAG, and a bunch of other stuff.

  5. True Aussie
    #2495821, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Time for direct democracy

  6. Gowest
    #2495828, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    The senate voted 53 – 5 against removing RET showing that most want to increase our power prices. So much for the house of state review!

  7. Mak Siccar
    #2495836, posted on September 12, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Egad! Your hint, hint should have come with a serious trigger warning!

