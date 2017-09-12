Neo-Antifa.

According to Wikipedia, Antifa is defined as:

a militant political movement of autonomous, self-styled anti-fascist groups. They focus more on fighting far-right and white supremacist ideology directly than on encouraging pro-left policy. The salient feature of Antifa is to oppose fascism by direct action. Antifa groups are known for militant protest tactics, including property damage and physical violence. They tend to be anti-government and anti-capitalist, and are made up of anarchists, communists and socialists. They are predominantly far left and radical left. Antifa’s militant challenge to free speech has been criticized.

Antifa has a representation in Australia, including their own Facebook page. This is from a post today:

Most of us are individuals working within our own capacity. However we need unions, working class suburbs, minority organisations, and future revolutionary political organisations to organise under the banner of antifascism when the failures of capitalism intensifies.

Their activities were also described in the SMH in 2016 including of one of their representatives:

He’s 28 years old, with neat fingernails, unbrushed brown hair and puffy cheeks. He wants a revolution. He’s gluten intolerant. He advocates the overthrow of capitalism. He’s studying at the University of Sydney and expects to work in IT.

For those of us who are old enough to remember, there used to be this thing called the cold war. And the most visible manifestation of the cold war was the Berlin Wall. The Berlin Wall was opened up in November 1989 and demolition commenced June 1990.

For those who don’t know or can’t remember, the name of the Berlin Wall given by those who put up the wall was Antifaschistische Schutzwall which translates into anti-fascist protection wall. It was also the propaganda name given to it by the East German Government.

Antifa. Antifascists. Yep. We area heading in the right direction.

More debt to deal with too much debt;

More regulation to deal with too much regulation;

More government to deal with too much government; and now

More fascism to deal with fascism.

Neo-Antifa.

PS – The Australian Antifa fellow studying at Sydney University. What a surprise there. Home to Jake (BDS) Lynch and Pyongyang Tim “Ananda Marga” Anderson. Former home to Gillian Triggs.

