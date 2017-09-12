Something else for all Australians to be proud of

Posted on 2:13 pm, September 12, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Further to Spartacus’ post last week about Australia’s pitiful ranking in the 2017 World Bank Doing Business survey, the World Economic Forum 2016-2017 Competitiveness Index provides more for Australian’s to be proud of.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2016-2017:

assesses the competitiveness landscape of 138 economies, providing insight into the drivers of their productivity and prosperity.

Australia’s ranking out of 138 …. drum roll please ….  22nd.  Down from 21st in 2015-2016.

Coming 22nd is one thing.  Coming 22nd behind such bastions of competitiveness as France (21st) and Belgium (17th).  That’s a highlight then isn’t it.

The report also covers Australia’s “most problematic factors for doing business”.  And what are the top 4?  Government, government, government and government:

  • Restrictive labor regulations
  • Tax rates
  • Inefficient government bureaucracy
  • Tax regulations

It’s a good thing we have a good liberal government here.  Oh wait.

Can someone please turn the lights off on the way out.  Oh wait again.  The lights no longer work.

5 Responses to Something else for all Australians to be proud of

  1. stackja
    #2495677, posted on September 12, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Many Australians have allowed themselves to be misled.

  2. bemused
    #2495682, posted on September 12, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I don’t think anyone in government actually understands the problem. It’s like trying to explain responsibility to a pre-school kid, all they are interested in are toys. Kids and their toys.

  3. H B Bear
    #2495698, posted on September 12, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Phew. Lucky we have got those Froggies building our submarines.

  4. Sparkle Motion
    #2495704, posted on September 12, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    But great to see that we’re doing so well at higher education according to their scoring.

    If only business was more efficient we would rocket up the rankings!

  5. Combine Dave
    #2495706, posted on September 12, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    In terms of ease of business….

    Beaten by economic giants, Estonia and Latvia.

    Sad.

