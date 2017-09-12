Something else for all Australians to be proud of

Further to Spartacus’ post last week about Australia’s pitiful ranking in the 2017 World Bank Doing Business survey, the World Economic Forum 2016-2017 Competitiveness Index provides more for Australian’s to be proud of.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2016-2017:

assesses the competitiveness landscape of 138 economies, providing insight into the drivers of their productivity and prosperity.

Australia’s ranking out of 138 …. drum roll please …. 22nd. Down from 21st in 2015-2016.

Coming 22nd is one thing. Coming 22nd behind such bastions of competitiveness as France (21st) and Belgium (17th). That’s a highlight then isn’t it.

The report also covers Australia’s “most problematic factors for doing business”. And what are the top 4? Government, government, government and government:

Restrictive labor regulations

Tax rates

Inefficient government bureaucracy

Tax regulations

It’s a good thing we have a good liberal government here. Oh wait.

Can someone please turn the lights off on the way out. Oh wait again. The lights no longer work.

