Compare and Contrast

Posted on 3:04 pm, September 13, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Adelaide Hospital:

  • construction announced June 2007.
  • “officially” opened September 2017.

Announcement to opening – 10 plus years.

Sydney Light Rail – CBD and South East Extention:

Mini Sky City Tower in China:

  • Construction of 21st floor commenced January 31  2015
  • Construction of 57th floor completed February 17 2015

Construction of 37 floors of skyscraper – 3 weeks.

Sanyuan Bridge Overpass Replacement in Beijing China:

From removal of old overpass to opening of new overpass43 hours!

Jobs and growth.  Jobs and growth.  Jobs and growth.

One Response to Compare and Contrast

  1. braddles
    #2496597, posted on September 13, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    In Melbourne, the Darebin Creek bike path does not quite join up with the main Yarra bike path. There has been a gap of about 1km, annoying and dangerous for cyclists. When I lived in the area in 2002, the government announced that they would complete the path. I recall being disappointed at the time that it would not be finished until 2006 (they said).

    They’re still actively working on it. A few hundred metres have been done and there has been some further recent construction.

    In the meantime the Chinese built the trans-Tibetan railroad and finished it about 10 years ago.

