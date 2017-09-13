Compare and Contrast

Adelaide Hospital:
- construction announced June 2007.
- “officially” opened September 2017.
Announcement to opening – 10 plus years.
Sydney Light Rail – CBD and South East Extention:
- Contract for construction awarded June 2014
- Major construction commenced October 2015
- Estimated completion some time in 2019.
- Contract to opening of 12 km of track – 5 years +/- couple of months (if they keep to schedule).
Mini Sky City Tower in China:
- Construction of 21st floor commenced January 31 2015
- Construction of 57th floor completed February 17 2015
Construction of 37 floors of skyscraper – 3 weeks.
Sanyuan Bridge Overpass Replacement in Beijing China:
From removal of old overpass to opening of new overpass – 43 hours!
Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth.
In Melbourne, the Darebin Creek bike path does not quite join up with the main Yarra bike path. There has been a gap of about 1km, annoying and dangerous for cyclists. When I lived in the area in 2002, the government announced that they would complete the path. I recall being disappointed at the time that it would not be finished until 2006 (they said).
They’re still actively working on it. A few hundred metres have been done and there has been some further recent construction.
In the meantime the Chinese built the trans-Tibetan railroad and finished it about 10 years ago.