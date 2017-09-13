Compare and Contrast

Adelaide Hospital:

construction announced June 2007.

“officially” opened September 2017.

Announcement to opening – 10 plus years.

Sydney Light Rail – CBD and South East Extention:

Mini Sky City Tower in China:

Construction of 21st floor commenced January 31 2015

Construction of 57th floor completed February 17 2015

Construction of 37 floors of skyscraper – 3 weeks.

Sanyuan Bridge Overpass Replacement in Beijing China:

From removal of old overpass to opening of new overpass – 43 hours!

Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth.

