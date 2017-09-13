Thinking aloud, who was the Minister who made light globes with mercury mandatory in Australia? Of course, our current PM. What is the latest on the costs and benefits of the different globes, in case it matters? Still it shows which way the wind was blowing for Mercury Mal. Apparently he wanted to double our power bills while the leader of the Opposition wants to triple them or thereabouts.
Mercury Mal vs Electricity Bill, how lucky can a country get?
Martin Quicksilver-Trumble vs Billy Bruvvas-Short’un?
The Australian people are being attacked by the political class.
Potential greatness achieved!
Malcolm Turnbulb.
We need stocks in public squares so we can throw dog excrement at these theives.