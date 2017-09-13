Mercury Mal vs Electricity Bill

Posted on 6:04 pm, September 13, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Thinking aloud, who was the Minister who made light globes with mercury mandatory in Australia? Of course, our current PM. What is the latest on the costs and benefits of the different globes, in case it matters? Still it shows which way the wind was blowing for Mercury Mal. Apparently he wanted to double our power bills while the leader of the Opposition wants to triple them or thereabouts.

Mercury Mal vs Electricity Bill, how lucky can a country get?

5 Responses to Mercury Mal vs Electricity Bill

  1. egg_
    #2496765, posted on September 13, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Martin Quicksilver-Trumble vs Billy Bruvvas-Short’un?

  2. miltonf
    #2496766, posted on September 13, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    The Australian people are being attacked by the political class.

  3. Combine Dave
    #2496767, posted on September 13, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Potential greatness achieved!

  5. Robber Baron
    #2496791, posted on September 13, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    We need stocks in public squares so we can throw dog excrement at these theives.

