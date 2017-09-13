Liberty Quote
-
Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
264 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
Dear mini-Kevni,
That would be because there was no-one else at the bus stop, including your imagined pouvophobe.
That would be because you’re a pathological liar like uncle Kevni.
WHich one is the gimp? Is that legal to ask now?
Yes BJ, you bloody idiot.
and who says:
I am not sure that a Piss Head Pete as described above would either know what a ‘homophobe’ actually is, and would take offence even if he did, given the description of the earlier events ?
There is something – odd – about the events so described.
Adam;
As a display of arrogance, one would have to go far back in history to surpass this.
And I hear that in the current climate of urgency in the Australian Parliament, Malcolm Turnbull has taken the time to ban 2stroke whipper snippers.
Doomlord, I think it’s time for the thread from Corey on Civil Disobedience. This government is out of control.
He was quite large with a beer belly.
Santa on holidays.
I don’t know.
I started to read the new legislation, but came over all Guy Fawkesy so stopped.
If you saw him along Oxford St or you were at the roundabout or bus stop (Riding RD) yesterday morning, please contact me with any details. Anything could help us!! This man is dangerous and must be found.
That’s what the police are for, son.
You did report the alleged assault, didn’t you?
Watched the NO case today at the National Press Club, two really good supporters of the NO vote put forward a great case why people should Vote No. Some snowflakes appeared to try to intimidate the speakers but to no avail. Worth a look .
I envisag an ugly crowd of peasants with capes, torches, chainsaws, mowers and whipper snippers assembling on the parliament house lawns.
I wonder if the ‘libertarian’ Turnbull promoters here are happy with today’s law eroding freedom of speech.
Will we see a series of posts (similar to all the S18C ones when Abbott was PM) from ‘Management’ decrying what has happened today?
If I self identify as a brown, transgender, homosexual, muslim-irish immigrant that votes NAY, can I still be prosecuted for hate speech?
Only the Irish bit.
Cory also says:
For the Nats and PHON to back this is completely crazy, especially the Nats.
Forget about voting for either of them, the only choice is AC or the SFF (and I don’t know the position of the latter on this bonkers ban).
I don’t know what they’ve put in the water of this country but it seems to’ve turned almost all politicians’ brains into green mush.
Labor Senator Joe Bullock resigned so this freakshow could get back in to the Senate.
He had a metaphorical shovel left on his lawn..
Deeply divisive
Senator Bullock’s elevation to the Senate was mired in controversy after he displaced Louise Pratt for the number one spot on the ALP ticket in Western Australia. Louise Pratt was a prominent campaigner on LGBTI issues within the Labor party. At the time she lashed the factional stitch up and said Mr Bullock was “deeply homophobic.”
Joe Bullock publicly questioned Senator Pratt’s sexuality: “…after her [then] partner’s sex change I can’t be quite sure, but I think she’s a lesbian. So she’s a key spokesperson for that persuasion. And they were very keen to see that a person like me couldn’t get into the Senate,” but later apologised for the remark.
His resignation came on the same day Facebook joined forces with Australian Marriage Equality and offered social media users, including politicians the opportunity to add a banner supporting change on their profile.