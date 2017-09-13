Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

264 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

1 2
  1. Tom
    #2496705, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    He then walked over to where the young man was sitting and from his standing position of 6’2, he punched the young man from below, striking his head, throwing his head back, and then walked off.
    No one at the bus stop did anything!!!

    Dear mini-Kevni,

    That would be because there was no-one else at the bus stop, including your imagined pouvophobe.

    That would be because you’re a pathological liar like uncle Kevni.

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2496706, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    ALP Senator Louise Pratt, a lesbian mother of a 3 year old, and her rainbow family of three Dads ( a trans man and two gay males, one of whom is the father).

    WHich one is the gimp? Is that legal to ask now?

  3. m0nty
    #2496707, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Did you wait until Cottrell’s court case was completed?

    Yes BJ, you bloody idiot.

  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2496708, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    PLEASE help us identify this man. He is described as Caucasian, about 185cm, grey hair, short on side and longer on the top. He has a stubbly grey beard. He was wearing a greeny yellow stripped button up, short sleeved shirt, with khaki shorts. He was quite large with a beer belly.

    and who says:

    Perp: did you just call me a homophobe?

    I am not sure that a Piss Head Pete as described above would either know what a ‘homophobe’ actually is, and would take offence even if he did, given the description of the earlier events ?

    There is something – odd – about the events so described.

  5. Winston Smith
    #2496709, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Adam;

    Does anyone know the actual details of this? I can’t believe that something like this could be passed. Well, I can believe it but I can’t, if you know what I mean.

    As a display of arrogance, one would have to go far back in history to surpass this.
    And I hear that in the current climate of urgency in the Australian Parliament, Malcolm Turnbull has taken the time to ban 2stroke whipper snippers.

    Doomlord, I think it’s time for the thread from Corey on Civil Disobedience. This government is out of control.

  6. Caveman
    #2496710, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    He was quite large with a beer belly.

    Santa on holidays.

  7. lotocoti
    #2496711, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Is that legal to ask now?

    I don’t know.
    I started to read the new legislation, but came over all Guy Fawkesy so stopped.

  8. Roger
    #2496712, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    If you saw him along Oxford St or you were at the roundabout or bus stop (Riding RD) yesterday morning, please contact me with any details. Anything could help us!! This man is dangerous and must be found.

    That’s what the police are for, son.

    You did report the alleged assault, didn’t you?

  9. Deplorable
    #2496713, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Watched the NO case today at the National Press Club, two really good supporters of the NO vote put forward a great case why people should Vote No. Some snowflakes appeared to try to intimidate the speakers but to no avail. Worth a look .

  10. incoherent rambler
    #2496714, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I envisag an ugly crowd of peasants with capes, torches, chainsaws, mowers and whipper snippers assembling on the parliament house lawns.

  11. A Lurker
    #2496715, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I wonder if the ‘libertarian’ Turnbull promoters here are happy with today’s law eroding freedom of speech.

    Will we see a series of posts (similar to all the S18C ones when Abbott was PM) from ‘Management’ decrying what has happened today?

  12. Zyconoclast
    #2496716, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    If I self identify as a brown, transgender, homosexual, muslim-irish immigrant that votes NAY, can I still be prosecuted for hate speech?

    Only the Irish bit.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2496717, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    And I hear that in the current climate of urgency in the Australian Parliament, Malcolm Turnbull has taken the time to ban 2stroke whipper snippers.

    Cory also says:

    Labor, Liberal, Greens, National and One Nation parties all stated they supported the bill.

    For the Nats and PHON to back this is completely crazy, especially the Nats.
    Forget about voting for either of them, the only choice is AC or the SFF (and I don’t know the position of the latter on this bonkers ban).

    I don’t know what they’ve put in the water of this country but it seems to’ve turned almost all politicians’ brains into green mush.

  14. thefrolickingmole
    #2496719, posted on September 13, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Labor Senator Joe Bullock resigned so this freakshow could get back in to the Senate.

    He had a metaphorical shovel left on his lawn..

    Deeply divisive

    Senator Bullock’s elevation to the Senate was mired in controversy after he displaced Louise Pratt for the number one spot on the ALP ticket in Western Australia. Louise Pratt was a prominent campaigner on LGBTI issues within the Labor party. At the time she lashed the factional stitch up and said Mr Bullock was “deeply homophobic.”

    Joe Bullock publicly questioned Senator Pratt’s sexuality: “…after her [then] partner’s sex change I can’t be quite sure, but I think she’s a lesbian. So she’s a key spokesperson for that persuasion. And they were very keen to see that a person like me couldn’t get into the Senate,” but later apologised for the remark.

    His resignation came on the same day Facebook joined forces with Australian Marriage Equality and offered social media users, including politicians the opportunity to add a banner supporting change on their profile.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *