Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

502 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

1 2 3
  1. Riccardo Bosi
    #2497010, posted on September 13, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Just dropping in briefly to let you all know I’ll be giving a free talk entitled:
    Afghan Adventures: A Western Christian Living and Working in an Arab Muslim Country
    to the Illawarra Sub Branch of the NSW National Serviceman’s Association who have kindly opened it up to interested parties.

    If you can make it, I’d love to see you there.

    Date:
    Sunday 24 September 2017

    Time:
    11.15am

    Venue:
    The Auditorium
    Diggers Club
    Church Street
    WOLLONGONG NSW

  2. Snoopy
    #2497012, posted on September 13, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    According to Chris Kenny, the SAS soldier who has been pursued and investigated for years by the AFP for removing hands from dead jihadis in Afghanistan has been cleared.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *