Government cannot make man richer, but it can make him poorer.— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
A report out says that some Politicians are worried that driverless trucks could be used as bombs by terrorists
What’s to stop a muslim truck driver right now from ploughing into a crowd?
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 22h22 hours ago
Jordan B Peterson Retweeted New Real Peer Review
The death of the humanities continues. Make no mistake, it’s a catastrophe…
Wow. No way I could have seen this coming a year ago during the primaries. Donald Trump’s chief defender and fully paid up Trump Train enthusiast in Washington is Senator Ted Cruz, imploring Congress and the McConnell-Ryan GOP establishment to get tax reform done “and unleash Reaganesque* economic growth.”
Google Ted Cruz-Sean Hannity/past 24 hours/youtube.com.
*~7% p.a. — amazing! — but few remember.
P.S.: Where is low-energy Jeb?
If gay is a gender, why not happy or sad or angry? What’s the point?
I checked her Twitter page, Roger; can’t see any menacing or vilification of Folau.
ok, his twitter feed?
someone said it was pretty ugly.
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson Sep 12
Quillette strikes again:
Thanks for the replies.Some unhappy camping, tinny owning tradies here. Revenge on Tony’s tradies?
I am not sure that anyone will notice when Trumble whips out his Potential Greatness™ for all to see.
I don’t expect to hear any gasps from the assembled masses.
Nor do I expect fainting from delicate ladies in the crowd (unless Nikki attends).
Stimpy:
Studies help explain link between autism, severe infection during pregnancy
Very important result because il-17 is the “autoimmune” cytokine(messenger molecule, especially in relation to immune function).
It’s time to plug the Gaia gasbags – THE MOCKER
The science is settled, and for the good of the planet we must act urgently to curtail our emission pollutants. No, not so much the greenhouse gases; rather, the Gaia gasbags, named after the pagan goddess of Earth.
Every time we have a hurricane or a bushfire these insufferably self-righteous harbingers of climatic cataclysm pop up with all the fervour of a firebrand preacher. You know the score. Get down on your knees, shallow ones, for ye have sinned against Gaia. Bow your heads and repent of your wicked ways, for only I can offer you redemption.
As with many an opportunistic preacher, the Gaia gasbags are very much into congregation shaming, and will exploit any occasion to do it. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull discovered this on the weekend when he was photographed cradling his beer and his baby granddaughter at the football. “I don’t mind PM cuddling his granddaughter at the football,” tweeted Greens MP Adam Bandt. He doesn’t mind? The man is a prince. “But I do mind him threatening her way of life by making global warming worse.”
It takes a certain crassness to use a baby for scoring a cheap political point, and Bandt is your man. But like anything, a woman can do the job just as well, as demonstrated by social commentator and feminist Jane Caro.
“Cuddling his granddaughter while holding his beer is lovely,” she tweeted. “Explaining 2 her y he didn’t stand up for the climate-not so much.”
“Record-breaking hurricanes hitting the Americas and wildfires burning the western US,” thundered Fairfax columnist and author Peter FitzSimons. “Drought tightening its grip across Australia, as the prospect looms of the bushfire season from hell. This must be a good time for the federal government to lecture an energy company that says coal is dead and has no economic future.” That’s quite a thought bubble. Given around 73 per cent of our electricity is generated by coal, what could be a worse time to ditch it than now, when we are facing a looming energy crisis caused by the rush for renewables?
But no, that consideration was lost in the sarcasm. “Your 45-year-old power station has plenty more to give and we’d like to use taxpayer dollars to prop it up,” sneered FitzSimons in reference to the government’s preference for the Liddell plant to defer its closure. If the handing out of taxpayer dollars bothers him so much, why does he not oppose the various governments’ dispensing billions in subsidies to the renewable energy industry?
“I warrant that in 10 years’ time it will look criminal in its negligence,” predicted FitzSimons.
As an aside, what is this school of thought which holds that prose can be transformed into something profound merely by italicising every ten or so words? What is criminal is the funding of feel-good energy schemes to the tunes of billions without sufficient thought to their viability. FitzSimons’s gushing enthusiasm for renewables does not lend itself to objectivity, if his celestial epiphanies serve as an example.
“My Qantas flight had to circle regional NSW,” wrote FitzSimons in February this year, “and there they were … dozens of turbines, atop a series of ridges stretching out to the west, lazily and gloriously spinning in the afternoon sun. Let a thousand flowers bloom. I have seen the future, and this is it.”
It wasn’t just the turbines that were spinning in the afternoon sun. If you are going to paraphrase something you perceive to be a Great Leap Forward, make sure you know the historical context. Chairman Mao’s flowery appeal was supposedly to elicit constructive criticism of China’s communist party, just prior to the tragic attempts to industrialise and collectivise the country. In reality it was a ruse to expose the so-called ‘deviationists,’ many of whom would be purged in the Cultural Revolution.
As for the “I have seen the future [and it works]” quote, that was the assessment of American journalist Lincoln Steffens, one of Lenin’s useful idiots, following his three-week tour of the Soviet Union in 1919. Surely FitzSimons — the Eddie McGuire of historians — would know this? He could save himself much embarrassment by taking that ridiculous bandana off his head and tying it tightly around his mouth.
“Because of climate change,” said Caro in October last year, “we really are in a sticky situation.” How sticky? “I see trouble ahead, real trouble ahead.” What does think she is, an astrologer? “I’m thinking about … climate change,” she wrote in January 2016, “because I am soon to become a grandmother. What else is there to think about?”
Well for starters, what about curtailing her own emissions? “You really know you are travelling too much when even the (lovely) guy in the Qantas lounge raises his eyebrow at you & says ‘Back so soon?’,” she tweeted only two months after her plaintive climate soliloquy. Has she ever reflected on the fact that commercial airlines are a big contributor to carbon dioxide emissions?
Ditto for FitzSimons, who in May this year complained that the proposed banning of laptops on international flights would severely impede his ability to write.
So why the double standards, doomsayers? Interestingly, both Caro and FitzSimons make much of their atheism, but their zealotry in denouncing others for sins against the planet gives rise to a secular fundamentalism. Like a haughty archbishop, it is a case of do as I say and not as I do.
“In Qantas lounge (again) on my way to WOMAD [World of Music, Arts and Dance festival] to talk about selling the reality of climate change,” she tweeted in March last year.
When the irony was pointed out to her, Caro was unfazed. “I have a 70 acre plantation of hard wood eucalypts growing,” she replied. “I’m carbon negative.”
Carbon negative? Is this the Gaia version of purchasing the papal indulgences of old? Even assuming her reasoning is correct, Caro seemingly does not get that individual offsetting means nothing. She still contributes to the gross total of man-made emissions, which far exceed the result of any attempts to negate them.
Amusingly, Caro’s invoking of carbon immunity reveals another of her inconsistencies, and that is her purported love of egalitarianism.
“I particularly loathe people inheriting unearned privilege & feeling somehow superior as a result,” she states. Ah, but who was feeling superior as a result of her tree-fest? Should we restrict airline travel to those with a rural weekender?
Caro might care to check her spatial privilege. The world’s population is around 7.5 billion, and the total land surface is roughly 37 billion acres. That equates to around 4.93 acres per person. Now take into account the world is one third desert. How are the chances of everyone being allotted 70 acres of arable land looking?
Could it be that these trendy virtue gimmicks are no solution? In July, FitzSimons heralded the coming of the great Tesla battery, quoting the South Australian premier with unquestioning acceptance. “Battery storage is the future of our national energy market,” said Jay Weatherill, “and the eyes of the world will be following our leadership in this space.”
“BOOM!” championed FitzSimons sycophantically. Only a couple of months later he was lamenting the state of battery storage on his computer. “Battery power not close to what they claim! Never is, on ANY computer!,” he tweeted.
Hello Fitz? Hello? Which bright spark regarded Elon Musk with his oversized Eveready as the energy messiah?
It is time commentators belatedly admitted that the obsession with renewables, driven largely by a Greens agenda that regards coal as anathema, has been a costly debacle. Far from taking us to a land of milk and honey, we have been plagued with rent seekers, false prophets, and peddlers of energy elixir. Time also perhaps to shun the nuclear naysayers and consider what that form of power could offer us. Oh, and while we are at it, let’s plug the Gaia gasbags. The atmosphere will be a lot healthier for it.
Infections would have been more common years ago.
Slimy Seditious Mal
August 1906 Armed resistance and the Kimberly frontier war cont
THE CONFLICT WITH NATIVES. POLICE OFFICER SPEARED
‘Further information has been received in Perth of the desperate conflict between a police party and a number of blacks near the Charnley River, in the Nor’-West. Constables Forbes and Johnson, who arrived at Derby on July 24, with 16 prisoners, reported that while they were arresting the natives near Charnley River, on June 24. their party was attacked. Several spears were thrown, and Constable Forbes was wounded in the chest^and arms. The wounds, however, were not of a dangerous nature On July 24 a sup-
plementary, telegram came to hand from Corporal Cunningham as follows: -“Re my wire of July 25, concerning attack on Isdell police, Forbes further reports having in self-defence fired with fatal effect on the native who speared him..’
The battle took place on Mt Hart, Mowinda was the indigenous warrior killed, Malawinie and Butamurra were captured.
http://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/38823019?
Depreciation never sleeps.
Given Australians have been living off previous investment that generates baseload electricity, while mass importing more customers for electricity, while the old machines slowly wear out, the need for capital, as repairs and replacement should match the depreciation and extra imported demand.
The capital poured into the ruinables electricity rort is massive, but does not replace or repair the legacy infrastructure.
The tipping point, when the legacy capital machinery simply sighs and stops, is out there.
We know that the window for replacement baseload power stations to replace the wearing out ones is blockaded by the orcs of Stalin, and the back of the envelope tells us that the five to ten year timeframe sees Australia deindustrialised and electricity rationed.
Even if we build a hundred billion dollars worth of windmills right now.
What business and investment will thrive in a deindustrialised and balkanised Stalinist Australia?.
Public service Stasi?.
Are we now at the stage where one greenfilth physical or lawfare strike against one power station overthrows the Western outpost of old Australia?.
Every month their turnfailure dithers brings the inevitable closer into view.
Tstespater will now distance himself from people using mumbo jumbo and mysticism as “proof” of sovereignty for Aboriginal people then?
Religion ie superstition is just propaganda used by ambitious individuals to mobilise support of the numpties. As always, conflict is driven by material secular factors. Wealth, power, geography and so on and so forth.
The Rudd Gov nevertheless indirectly acknowledged responsibility and moved to ensure it wouldn’t happen again by installing a new permanent radar. It is this radar, not OSB, that has protected lives. But SHHHH don’t tell the media!
The Frudd government restarted the trade, despite being warned by numerous people (including my own submission to the “inquiry” they held) that reversing the policy would kill people agin.
They chose to kill people.
When the irony was pointed out to her, Caro was unfazed. “I have a 70 acre plantation of hard wood eucalypts growing,” she replied. “I’m carbon negative.”
And what happens when the 70 Acres of Hard Wood Eucalypts burn as they surely will – Pollution of the Atmosphere?
James O’Keefe Retweeted
JamesHeartfield @JamesHeartfield Sep 12
Bizarre misreading:
@HillaryClinton thinks the lesson of Orwell’s 1984 is that
you should trust experts, leaders and the press
https://twitter.com/JamesHeartfield/status/907752206627213312
Paul Kent for the Daily Telegraph is right. The battle between the greatest wrecking ball in the rugby leagure world, Jason Taumalolo, and the Eels pack this weekend will be a must-watch. Last week he humiliated the entire Cronulla forward pack. Try and stop him:
Bwhahahaa. Wish I had said this.
I spy a stranger in the House.
Hotham has got her ankle biter in the Chamber. Looks a bit old for her to be flopping out a pap. But I guess it’s a statement of some sort without the added flourish.
A lot of Cineole combustion.
Flash point 49 °C
Marijuana may produce psychotic-like effects in high-risk individuals
… In this double-blinded, placebo-controlled laboratory study, the researchers looked at the effects of marijuana in six high-risk young adults and six controls, ….
Wow look at that statistical power. Another useless study.
It is true. I’ve read too many studies on the subject and while many claim marijuana is a sufficient causal agent for psychosis study after study I read stated only in vulnerable individuals.
…. “While larger studies are needed to confirm these findings, they may aid clinicians in their guidance to individuals at risk for psychosis about marijuana’s potential effects.”
Research speak for “give me another grant”.
Not a house, but a fence. But hey, good job dude, at least you’re not lighting spotfires in the Liberal backbenches like every other sitting day. At least it’s better than what happened last year.
More out-takes from the Roth report on WA justice sector corruption and cruelto towards indigenous people in the Kimberleys 1905
‘Do you mean to tell me that every aboriginal prisoner who comes here say for a minor offence, for example, absconding under the Merchant Shipping Act, has to be chained?—Yes, according to the order mentioned. Even though the boy is fairly civilised, and perhaps educated, and working for Europeans for years? —Yes.
You showed me one old man who was a cripple, and practically blind. Is this man here for cattle-killing?—Yes. I have his warrant, which states that he with others pleaded guilty that he did kill one cow, with intent to steal the carcase. He received six months imprisonment. Have you reported the fact that the man is a cripple and almost blind to your chief ? —I have.
John Wilson, police constable, of Isdell River, was asked —Is it true more young women are brought in as witnesses than very old ones? The Witness— I think there is an equal portion of each. Do you allow your trackers or assisting stockmen to have improper intercourse with gins whose relatives or friends you have arrested? —They may have without my knowledge. Do you take any precautions at night with women when chained to trees? — No.
So far as you know then this sexual intercourse may go on with these female aboriginal witnesses. —Yes.
Do you bring in any witnesses for the defence? —No.
Why not?—It is not the customary thing in the district. I have never seen it done.
This is rather one-sided kind of justice for the black, is it not? —Yes.
Would the same evidence which you bring forward for cattle killing by these blacks convict Europeans under the same circumstances? —I do not think so…
Have any accused prisoners whom you have brought into court been found not guilty?—I do not remember any.’
cont.
So we can close the parliament’s creche? Good.
Looks like the scrolling finger is gonna get a real workout today.
Howard slams PM over SSM
Former prime minister John Howard has accused the Turnbull government of “washing its hands of any responsibility” to protect religious freedom if the Yes vote prevails in the same-sex marriage survey.
Mr Howard turned up the heat on Malcolm Turnbull today, declaring it was urgent for the government to outline religious protections in a potential same-sex marriage bill and tell Australians what they were voting for in the November poll.
“This issue must be addressed before the survey is completed; leaving it as something to be taken up only in the event of a Yes vote prevailing is the equivalent of saying that it does not matter,” Mr Howard said in a statement today.
“If a Yes vote is recorded there will be overwhelming pressure to move on, legislate as quickly as possible, and then put the issue behind parliament. There will be scant opportunity for serious consideration of protections.
“Very likely, those raising such matters will be met with a chorus of put-downs, and accused of attempting to frustrate the verdict of the people.”
Mr Howard slammed suggestions the survey was only about the marriage of gay people, arguing freedom of religion and freedom of speech were at risk.
“Thus far, the government’s response has been to wash its hands of any responsibility, merely stating that it will facilitate a private member’s bill,” Mr Howard said.
“On the evidence to date, it would seem that the only protections in that bill will not go much beyond stipulations that no minister, priest, rabbi or imam will be compelled to perform a same sex marriage ceremony.
“The Shadow Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus, has already said Labor will examine the exemptions from certain provisions of anti-discrimination legislation now enjoyed by religious bodies. It is already Greens policy to remove them.
“This is a complex area, due in part to our federal structure. There is a heavy involvement of state law. This complexity is a powerful reason why the issue must be addressed.”
Mr Howard also criticised the Yes campaign for promising to continue to try and legalise gay marriage despite the outcome of the poll, saying the wishes of the people should be respected.
“This contrast highlights just how important it is for the government to spell out, in advance of the vote, what steps it will take to protect parental rights, freedom of speech, and religious freedom in the event of same sex marriage becoming law,” he said.
“The case for these protections is compelling, given the experience of other countries, such as the UK, US and Canada, in the wake of those countries changing their marriage laws.”
John Howard was a horrible PM but we must all admit he governed for normal people and not the freaks.
What a halcyon age that now seems.