Liberty Quote
Freedom granted only when it is known beforehand that its effects will be beneficial is not freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
Rickw, fact sheet on the 2-stroke legislation here.
Governing for the freaks.
Sums up the atmosphere.
What is this freak show you speak of (H/T to Louise Pratt)
You know Hanson and Hinch mean well, they are lovable in their own ways… but sadly not too bright.
BTW, I’m not saying it’s an easy job.
He put forward a motion to praise climate scientists? LOL, great timing!
Former NASA GISS Scientist: ‘NASA GISS is a monument to bad science that truly should be torn down’
I’ve used the Climate Depot version of the headline, since it is more descriptive. The guy is an ex GISS climate scientist. NASA GISS’s lurid temperature graph is the one the climateers all use, despite it being completely unsupported by the real world temperature data.
RTWT, the next para after the bit I quoted is great fun (vindicates this classic cartoon). Someone might like to send it to that nice Mr Whish-Wilson for comment…
Which is a pretty sad indictment for the rest of them.
From cohenite at 4:20 pm:
Heh, heh, heh – right up there with “good” men like Al Grasby. They were about to formally test his goodliness when he saved his reputation by carking it just in time.
Hence, the Q&A freak show on TheirABC.
Can’t believe that Sparkes is still in the job of CFMEU Secretary. On the stand at the TURC, he sweated and lied and revealed himself to be a bear of little brain (but plenty of rat cunning, it seems.) Also, no doubt he knows where plenty of bodies are buried.
It’s been interesting that since the TURC the courts are increasingly fed up with fines for breaches by individuals being paid for by the very wealthy union. They are starting to include provisos that the individuals have to pay out of their own funds – although where those “funds” come from is another matter.
In a just world, the Tax Office and whoever is in charge of money laundering would be on these crooks like white on rice. Oh, well, we can dream …
according to this
http://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#nem-dispatch-overview
Tasmania is propping up the entire NEM.
God bless the incestuous, bogan welfare recipients.*
*Cat Tasmanians excluded from the last three descriptors.