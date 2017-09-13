Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 13, 2017
1,009 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2497686, posted on September 14, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Rickw, fact sheet on the 2-stroke legislation here.

  3. Tel
    #2497688, posted on September 14, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I think only two MP’s in the whole parliament voted against; Bernardi and Leyonhjelm.

    You know Hanson and Hinch mean well, they are lovable in their own ways… but sadly not too bright.

    BTW, I’m not saying it’s an easy job.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2497689, posted on September 14, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Greenfilth Senator Peter Whish-Wilson is vewy vewy angwy.

    He put forward a motion to praise climate scientists? LOL, great timing!

    Former NASA GISS Scientist: ‘NASA GISS is a monument to bad science that truly should be torn down’

    Everyone assumes climate scientists are noble. Fighting to save the planet. What nonsense. Not even close.

    Me included. I (Dr. Duane Thresher) am a climate scientist too. As I have said I went into climate science so I could study what I wanted, get paid, and be left alone, and that is one of the better reasons to go into climate science.

    Even the ones (see ahead for the others) who, like myself, honestly put in the years of courses and research necessary to be a real climate scientist are often twisted by it, made much less than noble. They put in a lot and give up a lot. And then nobody takes them seriously, not even other scientists.

    I’ve used the Climate Depot version of the headline, since it is more descriptive. The guy is an ex GISS climate scientist. NASA GISS’s lurid temperature graph is the one the climateers all use, despite it being completely unsupported by the real world temperature data.

    RTWT, the next para after the bit I quoted is great fun (vindicates this classic cartoon). Someone might like to send it to that nice Mr Whish-Wilson for comment…

  5. Baldrick
    #2497690, posted on September 14, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    I think only two MP’s in the whole parliament voted against; Bernardi and Leyonhjelm.

    Which is a pretty sad indictment for the rest of them.

  6. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2497692, posted on September 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    From cohenite at 4:20 pm:

    “A good man, murphy, a good labour man.”

    Heh, heh, heh – right up there with “good” men like Al Grasby. They were about to formally test his goodliness when he saved his reputation by carking it just in time.

  7. egg_
    #2497693, posted on September 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    John Howard was a horrible PM but we must all admit he governed for normal people and not the freaks.

    Hence, the Q&A freak show on TheirABC.

  8. johanna
    #2497694, posted on September 14, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2497137, posted on September 14, 2017 at 7:55 am
    Brian Parker our dear old “Sparkles” no less, from the Trade Union Royal Commission

    Can’t believe that Sparkes is still in the job of CFMEU Secretary. On the stand at the TURC, he sweated and lied and revealed himself to be a bear of little brain (but plenty of rat cunning, it seems.) Also, no doubt he knows where plenty of bodies are buried.

    It’s been interesting that since the TURC the courts are increasingly fed up with fines for breaches by individuals being paid for by the very wealthy union. They are starting to include provisos that the individuals have to pay out of their own funds – although where those “funds” come from is another matter.

    In a just world, the Tax Office and whoever is in charge of money laundering would be on these crooks like white on rice. Oh, well, we can dream …

  9. zyconoclast
    #2497695, posted on September 14, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    according to this
    http://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#nem-dispatch-overview

    Tasmania is propping up the entire NEM.

    God bless the incestuous, bogan welfare recipients.*

    *Cat Tasmanians excluded from the last three descriptors.

