Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,269 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. alexnoaholdmate
    #2498024, posted on September 15, 2017 at 7:54 am

    From that article about the minister who refused to marry the couple who had expressed support for SSM:

    “It’s not normally a requirement to get married [in a church, with a minister officiating] that you subscribe to particular views…”

    Wow.

  2. stackja
    #2498028, posted on September 15, 2017 at 7:57 am

    It’s Bad:
    New Emails Show Huma Abedin Mishandled Classified Info on Barrage of Sensitive Issues
    Katie Pavlich |Posted: Sep 14, 2017 1:00 PM

    On August 18, 2009, confidential assistant Monica Hanley provided Abedin with laptop and fob (a physical device that provides a login code) logins and passwords to log onto a laptop, as well as a secure State Department website at https://one.state.gov. Included were a PIN number and instructions on how to access her email from the secure State Department website. Abedin forwarded this information to her unsecure account.

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2498030, posted on September 15, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Leftoids relish squalor, poverty and mental illness above all else.

    Harvard makes convicted spy Chelsea Manning a ‘fellow,’ igniting firestorm

  4. Pivot
    #2498031, posted on September 15, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Tom thanks as always!, Pickering’s hilarious

  5. Boambee John
    #2498034, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:06 am

    So the “Yes” case supporters are showing their fascist hearts at Sydney Uni.

    Where is antifa when they might actually do some good?

  6. cohenite
    #2498036, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Pivot

    #2498031, posted on September 15, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Tom thanks as always!, Pickering’s hilarious

    Ditto.

  7. stackja
    #2498039, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

    ‎15 ‎September 2006 – Abe Saffron, 86, nicknamed Mr Sin for his nightclubs and other Sydney enterprises, dies at St Vincent’s Private Hospital.

  8. Andrew
    #2498040, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Every “progressive” (sic) is totally OK with kicking a supporter of AUS law under the “assault a Nazi” doctrine.

  9. dover_beach
    #2498043, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:17 am

    That Presbyterian Minister has made my day.

  10. Andrew
    #2498045, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:17 am

    mOron, you’ve got a longer streak than Mal, but you’re at risk of losing your Idiot of the Week award. You’ve got to beat “Illary opposes DACA and would have reporter the DREAMers” to beat, and only 24 hours before your Sunday shift.

  11. John Constantine
    #2498046, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:17 am

    The difference between crony corruption in lionel filth-murphy’s day and now, is that now the corruption rips tens of billions of dollars a year from the country, signs surrender documents to the transnational looting syndicates for one dollar in a million commission and instead of just directly killing those that openly oppose corruption, they pile up the corpses of an entire demographic of cold-vunerable deplorable and obsolete Australians that no longer have economic value to the looting classes.

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2498047, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:19 am

    KwaZulu-Natal killings could engulf South Africa BBC

    Not white farmers being murdered, but black on black. Disagreements it seems within the ANC.

  13. Rabz
    #2498048, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Surprise! No comments allowed under the Oz piece on the Lionel Furphy Files.

  14. Rabz
    #2498050, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Remember the ABC TV ‘satire’ about Julia and Tim that was actually a piece of pr0-Gillard propaganda in that it tried to make them look like an ordinary, decent, fallible but loveable Aussie mum and dad coping with life in the Lodge rather than a couple of freaks with with very strange backgrounds indeed, in terms of relationships?

    LOL. I’d have expected nothing less from those shameless sycophants.

  15. C.L.
    #2498051, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Why hasn’t Brandis started the charging and arrest process against the Yes terrorists who attacked the Christian group on campus?

  16. Rabz
    #2498053, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Pelosi is quite literally senile and more mentally incompetent than Illary.

    Not sure all those vats of wine Pelosi is prone to hoovering are helping her legislative performance either.

  17. Top Ender
    #2498055, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Breaking news…

    North Korea has fired a missile eastwards toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said in an alert early today.

    The missile was launched from near Pyongyang, the JCS said.

    “North Korea fired an unidentified missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang this morning,” it said, adding that South Korea and the US are analysing additional information.

    The launch comes a day after Pyongyang called for Japan to be “sunken into the sea,” and demanded that the US be “beaten to death” like a “rabid dog” for spearheading fresh UN sanctions on Pyongyang over its latest nuclear test.

    There were also warnings North Korea was preparing a new nuclear test, with satellite images showing mining equipment and cargo trucks close to a shaft at the test site, while renewed activity was also confirmed at another underground access point.

    More follows

  18. Baldrick
    #2498058, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:33 am

    No mention of the assault on ‘No’ campaigners at Sydney Uni yesterday by hundreds of Love is Love campaigners on TheirABC.

    Obviously too busy following up on the Rudd godson story.

  19. Rabz
    #2498060, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    An editor at large is different to a columnist in that
    1: they are paid more
    2: they can submit whenever they feel like it
    3: no one is game to edit their column
    4: they are paid more
    5: they are wrong (again)

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *