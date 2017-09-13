Liberty Quote
Taking responsibility is basically illegal in the modern regulatory state.— Philip K. Howard
-
Recent Comments
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- entropy on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Dave in Marybrook on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- mizaris on Philippa Martyr: Potential Greatness™ Day – 15 September 2017
- Fergus on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- The Deplorable Barking Toad on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- entropy on What is going on in academia?
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- lily on ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’
- areff on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- cynical1 on Philippa Martyr: Potential Greatness™ Day – 15 September 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Philippa Martyr: Potential Greatness™ Day – 15 September 2017
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- jupes on What is going on in academia?
- old bloke on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Mother Lode on ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’
- Tim Neilson on ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’
- Philippa Martyr on Philippa Martyr: Potential Greatness™ Day – 15 September 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- What is going on in academia?
- Philippa Martyr: Potential Greatness™ Day – 15 September 2017
- ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’
- The Economist published my letter!
- John Tamny: Bringing Back Manufacturing Jobs Would Mean Economic Stagnation
- Mercury Mal vs Electricity Bill
- Compare and Contrast
- Not just about Say’s Law but also why almost the whole of modern economic theory is useless
- Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Australiaesque
- James Paterson in The Spectator
- Something else for all Australians to be proud of
- Neo-Antifa
- Australian Emissions Policy Decision Tree
- Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Centre for Independent Studies Policy magazine
- The Chomsky Condition
- Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- And what of nuclear energy?
- Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism
- David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state
- Brittany Hunter: The Top Three Arguments against a Universal Basic Income
- Off conferencing
- Competition in the university sector
- Roundup 9 Sept
- Open Forum: September 9, 2017
- The most dangerous organisation in world history
- Same sex marriage and doctors
- Some thoughts on cashless welfare
- How does the free market cope with rogue businesses?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,515 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Anyone ever heard of
Bank of Joy
advert
Do we have rake fund here at The Cat for Muttley?
I fear he might run out.
Here’s one for Eddie McG. Promote these girls. Now!
‘The grand final marked the end of the first year of the women’s West Kimberley Football League. And with just four teams, the small local competition may not seem significant, but for many women in the Kimberley it has been transformative. Ms Rogers and her family are from Looma, a remote Aboriginal community in northern Western Australia. It has a population of fewer than 500 people and, like the rest of the Kimberley, AFL is a big deal…’
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-14/afl-has-brought-life-to-women-in-remote-wa-community/8944822
It appears that we have identified who the Berserker were.
If the Vikings knew what they were doing, women were in charge of interrogation. They’re very good at that.
Great idea. We’ll get some young-uns to vote you into a well deserved mental institution.
Muttley, get here quick. Testes is trying to take your wrongology throne.
First of my motley crew was supposed to have ” jumped ship” in Sydney in 1815.
Revised UK child sexual ‘consent’ rules provoke backlash
Exclusive: Children as young as 12 could be refused compensation under guidelines criticised as ‘victim blaming’
So the Rotherham victims were gagging for it according to the foul and depraved administrators in the UK..
The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) began a review of its guidelines earlier this year when it emerged that almost 700 child victims had been denied payments, even in cases where the attacker had been jailed.
..
Even in cases involving children it says that “where the sexual activity is truly of the applicant’s free will no crime of violence will have occurred”.
Sammy Woodhouse, one of the most prominent survivors of the Rotherham grooming scandal, described the revised guidance as “absolutely disgusting … I’m outraged and I definitely won’t believe in this. I’m going to continue to campaign and I’m going to ring David Lidington tomorrow,” she said.
…
I think the assault on the age of consent is next cab off the rank for the “anything but civilization” over-educated as their next cause.
The love that dares not neigh its name will have to wait a bit longer.
I was prompted to try this test.
Enter white mother white baby into Bing images and then Google images
Check it out.
Frollicking…
“The love that dares not neigh its name will have to wait a bit longer.”
I’m so stealing that!
2nd Fleet, and even as criminals finer than the vermin sitting in Parliament.
Here’s a good one-
The origins of my ancestors are lost in time. I have no familial connections anywhere other than Australia.
Take that.
No, Slayer. Chip Bok is one of the cartoonists who occasionally make it onto my Cat list, but not that one. I try to pick the sources (websites, Twitter feeds) that give me the greatest overall coverage in the least amount of time. However, I no longer use the cartoons file at townhall.com, for example, because it takes too long to download. I also subjectively edit stuff according to whether it’s clever or well-drawn and whether it makes me laugh.
PS: I just happened to find an excellent illustration at a Twitter feed which — believe it or not — continues to monitor mostly trolling of the late Bill Leak that portrays the Marxist ruling class running Australia here. (The byline says “Shakespeare” but it’s definitely not the leftard Fakefacts illustrator, John Shakespeare.)
How about if they are all so keen to join the club, the voting should be restricted to actual members?
Restrict voting to only those that have been married more than 20 years. Such troopers might have a good idea of the value of marriage.
The ACT has a new holiday:
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/act-first-australian-jurisdiction-to-gazette-reconciliation-day-public-holiday-20170912-gyfmdq.html
According to, err, Professor Tom Calma:
“The ACT always been very progressive community in social change and justice and this is the next step,”
In fact ‘progressive’ Canberra has an appalling rate of Indigenous incarceration, rather higher than that of ‘tory’ NSW. I guess this will all change now.
It’s not clear from any of his bios – at least any that I have seen – why he is entitled to be called ‘Professor’ . Maybe the cute automatically goes with being Chancellor of the University of Canberra.
Can you identify as being a descendent on the first fleet?