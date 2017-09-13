Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 13, 2017
1,515 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

  2. The Beer Whisperer
    #2498401, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The D’rats are not in control. What’s happening is that Trump is teaching the GOP a lesson. You idiot.

    Do we have rake fund here at The Cat for Muttley?

    I fear he might run out.

  3. test pattern
    #2498403, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Here’s one for Eddie McG. Promote these girls. Now!

    ‘The grand final marked the end of the first year of the women’s West Kimberley Football League. And with just four teams, the small local competition may not seem significant, but for many women in the Kimberley it has been transformative. Ms Rogers and her family are from Looma, a remote Aboriginal community in northern Western Australia. It has a population of fewer than 500 people and, like the rest of the Kimberley, AFL is a big deal…’

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-14/afl-has-brought-life-to-women-in-remote-wa-community/8944822

  4. areff
    #2498404, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    It appears that we have identified who the Berserker were.

    If the Vikings knew what they were doing, women were in charge of interrogation. They’re very good at that.

  5. The Beer Whisperer
    #2498406, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The vote should be restricted suffrage, for those under 50 only. Over 50s have more past than future and should never be allowed to compromise the young, who have more future than past.

    Great idea. We’ll get some young-uns to vote you into a well deserved mental institution.

    Muttley, get here quick. Testes is trying to take your wrongology throne.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2498408, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Mine came in the 1830’s, so that puts me a point or two ahead of most of you. And, yes, it was not by choice.

    First of my motley crew was supposed to have ” jumped ship” in Sydney in 1815.

  7. thefrolickingmole
    #2498409, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Revised UK child sexual ‘consent’ rules provoke backlash
    Exclusive: Children as young as 12 could be refused compensation under guidelines criticised as ‘victim blaming’

    So the Rotherham victims were gagging for it according to the foul and depraved administrators in the UK..

    The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) began a review of its guidelines earlier this year when it emerged that almost 700 child victims had been denied payments, even in cases where the attacker had been jailed.

    ..
    Even in cases involving children it says that “where the sexual activity is truly of the applicant’s free will no crime of violence will have occurred”.

    Sammy Woodhouse, one of the most prominent survivors of the Rotherham grooming scandal, described the revised guidance as “absolutely disgusting … I’m outraged and I definitely won’t believe in this. I’m going to continue to campaign and I’m going to ring David Lidington tomorrow,” she said.

    I think the assault on the age of consent is next cab off the rank for the “anything but civilization” over-educated as their next cause.

    The love that dares not neigh its name will have to wait a bit longer.

  8. zyconoclast
    #2498411, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I was prompted to try this test.

    Enter white mother white baby into Bing images and then Google images

    Check it out.

  9. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2498412, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Frollicking…

    “The love that dares not neigh its name will have to wait a bit longer.”

    I’m so stealing that!

  10. Fergus
    #2498413, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    2nd Fleet, and even as criminals finer than the vermin sitting in Parliament.

  11. Dave in Marybrook
    #2498415, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Here’s a good one-

    The origins of my ancestors are lost in time. I have no familial connections anywhere other than Australia.

    Take that.

  12. Tom
    #2498416, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Hey Tom

    During your rounds searching for gems to post in your morning cartoon roundup, did you see this one?

    No, Slayer. Chip Bok is one of the cartoonists who occasionally make it onto my Cat list, but not that one. I try to pick the sources (websites, Twitter feeds) that give me the greatest overall coverage in the least amount of time. However, I no longer use the cartoons file at townhall.com, for example, because it takes too long to download. I also subjectively edit stuff according to whether it’s clever or well-drawn and whether it makes me laugh.

    PS: I just happened to find an excellent illustration at a Twitter feed which — believe it or not — continues to monitor mostly trolling of the late Bill Leak that portrays the Marxist ruling class running Australia here. (The byline says “Shakespeare” but it’s definitely not the leftard Fakefacts illustrator, John Shakespeare.)

  13. entropy
    #2498417, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    The vote should be restricted suffrage, for those under 50 only. Over 50s have more past than future and should never be allowed to compromise the young, who have more future than past.

    How about if they are all so keen to join the club, the voting should be restricted to actual members?
    Restrict voting to only those that have been married more than 20 years. Such troopers might have a good idea of the value of marriage.

  14. Des Deskperson
    #2498418, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    The ACT has a new holiday:

    http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/act-first-australian-jurisdiction-to-gazette-reconciliation-day-public-holiday-20170912-gyfmdq.html

    According to, err, Professor Tom Calma:

    “The ACT always been very progressive community in social change and justice and this is the next step,”

    In fact ‘progressive’ Canberra has an appalling rate of Indigenous incarceration, rather higher than that of ‘tory’ NSW. I guess this will all change now.

    It’s not clear from any of his bios – at least any that I have seen – why he is entitled to be called ‘Professor’ . Maybe the cute automatically goes with being Chancellor of the University of Canberra.

  15. zyconoclast
    #2498419, posted on September 15, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Can you identify as being a descendent on the first fleet?

