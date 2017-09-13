Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,776 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017

  1. Rabz
    #2498749, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    She too has begun taking anti-depressant medication.

    Grate. Fatty Trump strikes again.

  2. Snoopy
    #2498750, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Lilly, 5 years old, with her big brown eyes and long brown hair with ribbon matching to her school dress, wants to know why “everyone hates me”. Lilly is just one of many lesbian, gay and transgender children, confused, dismayed and depressed by the marriage equality survey. A teacher had tried to explain the postal survey to the class, mindful of Lilly’s orientation.

    There’s absolutely no chance this is absolute bollocks, is there?

  3. Makka
    #2498751, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    ‘Why does everyone hate me?’: What the debate is doing to kids

    Living in the middle of this sick, activist warped world of poofs, queers and creeps is bound to fk with kids heads;

    Over the past week, children with transgender, gay and lesbian orientation from Lilly to older teens, as well as adults, have been attending doctors and psychologists in distress. I’ve been working as a psychologist with LGBTQI children and adults for over 30 years. The levels of distress engendered by this survey are the worst I have seen since the advent of AIDS in 1983/4.The children and teens are unable to comprehend why people should want to deprive them of a normal life and I am at a loss to explain. These children, after the initial confrontation to their families and friends of their identifying as LGBT, have usually been easily accepted in their communities. Lilly attends a church school.

    A gay 16-year-old made his first suicide attempt last Wednesday.

  4. Baldrick
    #2498752, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Gab
    #2498685, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:58 pm
    Twitter gurus. How does one link an article to twitter and also be able to make a comment – all without exceeding 140 characters?

    There should be a drop down box on the top right hand corner of the Tweet you want to link to.
    Click the ‘Copy link to tweet’ and then paste it below what you want to say and it should appear when your tweet is published.
    Or, depending on how you view tweets, as in through a third party search engine, click on the ‘…’ tab next to Retweet/like tabs which should also give you a menu where you have the option to copy link to tweet and do the same as above.

  5. C.L.
    #2498753, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I’m confidently saying that the clinical psychologist’s claim that a “church school” gave Year 1 toddlers a lesson on homosexual “marriage” is a complete lie.

  6. cynical1
    #2498754, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Lilly, 5 years old, with his big brown eyes and long brown hair with ribbon matching to his school dress, wants to know why “everyone hates me”. Lilly is just one of many lesbian, gay and transgender children, confused, dismayed and depressed by the marriage equality survey. A teacher had tried to explain the postal survey to the class, mindful of Lilly’s orientation.

    FTFY.

  7. Myrddin Seren
    #2498755, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Brendan O’Neill on the danger in identity politics.

    I think it is a screen shot from Brendan’s Facebook page, so you have to go to the link to read the full post – a longish paragraph.

    Read this and then understand why the thought of a depressed and medicated cop with a Glock is unsettling.

  8. Rabz
    #2498756, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    A gay 16-year-old made his first suicide attempt last Wednesday.

    Because he knew that the hot chicks would never want to be with him, being a sad li’l beta fop.

    What sort of so called male ends up on this planet and doesn’t want to engage in some good ol’ rumpy pumpy with hot young women, FFS?

    This is what I could never understand about homosexuality.

    You pathetic fuckwits. Ultimately, nothing else on this planet matters.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2498757, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    A gay 16-year-old made his first suicide attempt last Wednesday.

    When’s his next attempt?

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2498758, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    THE NATION
    Melbourne rallies to test police powers against masked antifa
    The Australian
    5:30PM September 14, 2017

    Chip Le Grand
    Victorian Chief Reporter
    Melbourne
    @Melbchief

    A confrontation between far-right and hard-left activists in Melbourne on Sunday will test the strength of new police powers ­intended to unmask the antifa, a militant protest movement that employs face coverings to anonymously target neo-Nazi groups.

    Laws that enable Victoria Police to disperse protesters who conceal their faces came into force this week, 72 hours before antifa activists are expected to march through central Melbourne to counter a tough-on-crime rally led by right-wing figure Avi Yemini.

    Antifa activists say they need to wear masks to conceal their identity from far-right groups and protect themselves against pepper-spray attacks. Masks make it difficult for police to identify protesters who damage property and assault rival protesters and police.

    For the first time since the antifa movement emerged in response to Reclaim Australia and other anti-Islamic groups, Victoria Police will tomorrow have the power to direct anyone wearing a face covering to leave the area.

    Masked protesters who refuse to leave can be charged. The maximum penalty is a $792.85 fine. Also under the new laws, an ­offence of violent disorder attracts a greater penalty if the offender is wearing a mask. The maximum penalty jumps from 10 years in jail to 15 if an offender conceals their face.

    Police in other jurisdictions will assess the impact of the Victoria Police powers. In the ACT, traffic police can force ­motorists to take off a mask and in NSW and WA police can demand people take off masks to confirm identification.

    Victorian Attorney-General Martin Pakula said the intent of the laws was clear: “There is no place for violent cowards who wear face masks to hide1 from the law.’’

    Mr Yemeni, who has organised his Make Victoria Safe Again rally to promote a hardline law-and-order platform, urged those at his rally to show their faces. Debbie Brennan, an organiser of a counter-rally, said anti-fascist activists had a right to wear masks. “There is nothing sinister,’’ she said.

    I’ve posted the whole article, but the irony is delicious. The founder of a hardline, law and order group, is urging his followers to show their faces. The anti fascists want the right to wear masks – surely, anyone protesting against an evil and repugnant cause, such as fascism, would be only too proud to show their faces? Or are Mummy and Daddy going to want to know why they weren’t at University, studying ‘Social Justice 101’?

  11. Myrddin Seren
    #2498760, posted on September 15, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    The Donald on the latest ‘Transport Incident’ in Londonistan:

    Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!

    Two hours ago Paul Joseph Watson predicts:

    Lefties will be offended by Trump calling the terrorist a “loser”. Just wait…

    Then scroll up PJW’s Twitter feed. Should have put money on it.

  12. Rabz
    #2498761, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    A confrontation between far-right and hard-left activists in Mosquebourne on Sunday is the basis for the plot of new ozzie educational gay pron film designed to teach pre-schoolers about the perils of judging people by their manifest psychological illnesses.

  13. C.L.
    #2498763, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Settle down, boys. Some people are gay. We don’t want them committing suicide.

  14. Rabz
    #2498764, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Antifa activists say they need to wear masks to conceal their identity

    because they’re staggeringly stupid, chipmunk cheeked gluten intolerant mummy’s boys who hate leaving their basement in case their destiny multiplayer score suffers in their absence.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2498765, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    because they’re staggeringly stupid, chipmunk cheeked gluten intolerant mummy’s boys who hate leaving their basement in case their destiny multiplayer score suffers in their absence.

    That’s a double Scotch, and a new keyboard you owe me, Squire.

  16. Snoopy
    #2498766, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    because they’re staggeringly stupid, chipmunk cheeked gluten intolerant mummy’s boys who hate leaving their basement in case their destiny multiplayer score suffers in their absence.

    That’s not quite Monty, but it’s a damn good first attempt.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2498768, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Settle down, boys. Some people are gay. We don’t want them committing suicide.

    We know. Just a very strange sentence.

  18. Harlequin Decline
    #2498769, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Looks like the defunding of the HRC in the Philippines is being widely reported. Mind you I reckon at $20 pa there is still plenty of fat left to cut.

  19. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2498770, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    The University of Tours in central-west France has become the first in the country to offer gender-neutral toilets, in an effort to make transgender students feel more comfortable.

  20. Rabz
    #2498771, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Failures and they know it. They want to make everyone else feel bad about it, which of course, they have no right to.
    In a sane world they would be mocked incessantly and ultimately shamed out of their aberrant and abhorrent behaviour.

    Verily, they would become (more often than not) , to quote my sister, “the sort of queens who were so horny, they’d even fuck women”.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2498773, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    because they’re staggeringly stupid, chipmunk cheeked gluten intolerant mummy’s boys who hate leaving their basement in case their destiny multiplayer score suffers in their absence.

    Roi in die vloer, en lag my esel af.

    Between transgender five year olds, and masked anti fascists on the streets, it’s not a matter of reaching peak stupidity – we passed it some time ago, and Australia will be treated as just another bankrupt enterprise when the liquidators take possession.

  22. calli
    #2498774, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    A gay 16-year-old made his first suicide attempt last Wednesday.

    We passed a suicidal Beijingi about to throw himself out of a building on our way back to the hotel. Ambulances and Fire Brigade and audience in attendance.

    I blame the Australian “survey”.

  23. Harlequin Decline
    #2498775, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Cynical,

    And not forgetting another Who song, Lola.

  24. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2498776, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    The University of Tours in central-west France has become the first in the country to offer gender-neutral toilets, in an effort to make transgender students feel more comfortable.

    Confused, are we sitting, standing or squatting?

  25. Rabz
    #2498777, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    HD – the Kinks, Squire.

    This sort of musical inaccuracy cannot stand.

  26. old bloke
    #2498778, posted on September 15, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    alexnoaholdmate
    #2498699, posted on September 15, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    This is batty British Israelism stuff, and is not taken seriously by a single reputable historian on this planet.

    No, I was quoting from some [email protected] scholars who have been studying the migrations of the Tribes, nothing to do with “British Israelism stuff” which is, as you say, batty.

