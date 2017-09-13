Liberty Quote
Here’s the real dirty secret of Keynesian policies: They are sure to have a negative effect in the fullness of time.— Kevin Hassett
-
-
Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
1,776 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
Grate. Fatty Trump strikes again.
There’s absolutely no chance this is absolute bollocks, is there?
‘Why does everyone hate me?’: What the debate is doing to kids
Living in the middle of this sick, activist warped world of poofs, queers and creeps is bound to fk with kids heads;
Over the past week, children with transgender, gay and lesbian orientation from Lilly to older teens, as well as adults, have been attending doctors and psychologists in distress. I’ve been working as a psychologist with LGBTQI children and adults for over 30 years. The levels of distress engendered by this survey are the worst I have seen since the advent of AIDS in 1983/4.The children and teens are unable to comprehend why people should want to deprive them of a normal life and I am at a loss to explain. These children, after the initial confrontation to their families and friends of their identifying as LGBT, have usually been easily accepted in their communities. Lilly attends a church school.
A gay 16-year-old made his first suicide attempt last Wednesday.
There should be a drop down box on the top right hand corner of the Tweet you want to link to.
Click the ‘Copy link to tweet’ and then paste it below what you want to say and it should appear when your tweet is published.
Or, depending on how you view tweets, as in through a third party search engine, click on the ‘…’ tab next to Retweet/like tabs which should also give you a menu where you have the option to copy link to tweet and do the same as above.
I’m confidently saying that the clinical psychologist’s claim that a “church school” gave Year 1 toddlers a lesson on homosexual “marriage” is a complete lie.
Lilly, 5 years old, with his big brown eyes and long brown hair with ribbon matching to his school dress, wants to know why “everyone hates me”. Lilly is just one of many lesbian, gay and transgender children, confused, dismayed and depressed by the marriage equality survey. A teacher had tried to explain the postal survey to the class, mindful of Lilly’s orientation.
FTFY.
Brendan O’Neill on the danger in identity politics.
I think it is a screen shot from Brendan’s Facebook page, so you have to go to the link to read the full post – a longish paragraph.
Read this and then understand why the thought of a depressed and medicated cop with a Glock is unsettling.
Because he knew that the hot chicks would never want to be with him, being a sad li’l beta fop.
What sort of so called male ends up on this planet and doesn’t want to engage in some good ol’ rumpy pumpy with hot young women, FFS?
This is what I could never understand about homosexuality.
You pathetic fuckwits. Ultimately, nothing else on this planet matters.
When’s his next attempt?
I’ve posted the whole article, but the irony is delicious. The founder of a hardline, law and order group, is urging his followers to show their faces. The anti fascists want the right to wear masks – surely, anyone protesting against an evil and repugnant cause, such as fascism, would be only too proud to show their faces? Or are Mummy and Daddy going to want to know why they weren’t at University, studying ‘Social Justice 101’?
The Donald on the latest ‘Transport Incident’ in Londonistan:
Two hours ago Paul Joseph Watson predicts:
Then scroll up PJW’s Twitter feed. Should have put money on it.
Settle down, boys. Some people are gay. We don’t want them committing suicide.
because they’re staggeringly stupid, chipmunk cheeked gluten intolerant mummy’s boys who hate leaving their basement in case their destiny multiplayer score suffers in their absence.
That’s a double Scotch, and a new keyboard you owe me, Squire.
That’s not quite Monty, but it’s a damn good first attempt.
We know. Just a very strange sentence.
Looks like the defunding of the HRC in the Philippines is being widely reported. Mind you I reckon at $20 pa there is still plenty of fat left to cut.
The University of Tours in central-west France has become the first in the country to offer gender-neutral toilets, in an effort to make transgender students feel more comfortable.
Failures and they know it. They want to make everyone else feel bad about it, which of course, they have no right to.
In a sane world they would be mocked incessantly and ultimately shamed out of their aberrant and abhorrent behaviour.
Verily, they would become (more often than not) , to quote my sister, “the sort of queens who were so horny, they’d even fuck women”.
Roi in die vloer, en lag my esel af.
Between transgender five year olds, and masked anti fascists on the streets, it’s not a matter of reaching peak stupidity – we passed it some time ago, and Australia will be treated as just another bankrupt enterprise when the liquidators take possession.
We passed a suicidal Beijingi about to throw himself out of a building on our way back to the hotel. Ambulances and Fire Brigade and audience in attendance.
I blame the Australian “survey”.
Cynical,
And not forgetting another Who song, Lola.
Confused, are we sitting, standing or squatting?
HD – the Kinks, Squire.
This sort of musical inaccuracy cannot stand.
alexnoaholdmate
#2498699, posted on September 15, 2017 at 9:20 pm
This is batty British Israelism stuff, and is not taken seriously by a single reputable historian on this planet.
No, I was quoting from some [email protected] scholars who have been studying the migrations of the Tribes, nothing to do with “British Israelism stuff” which is, as you say, batty.