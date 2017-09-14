Possibly the most misunderstood person in politics today: Hunter Valley Bushfire: Hunter Valley homes at risk, Tony Abbott joins fire fight.

Tony Abbott has been hailed as a hero after saving a house from ember attack while battling a bushfire burning near his Sydney northern beaches electorate of Warringah.

This afternoon embers from the Beacon Hill bushfire ignited local resident Barry Cafe’s fence.

Mr Cafe told local paper the Manly Daily that it wasn’t every day that a former prime minister saves your home.

“I told everybody, ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’,” he said.

“He’s a top bloke … We couldn’t do without them (the Rural Fire Service).”