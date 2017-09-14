Possibly the most misunderstood person in politics today: Hunter Valley Bushfire: Hunter Valley homes at risk, Tony Abbott joins fire fight.
Tony Abbott has been hailed as a hero after saving a house from ember attack while battling a bushfire burning near his Sydney northern beaches electorate of Warringah.
This afternoon embers from the Beacon Hill bushfire ignited local resident Barry Cafe’s fence.
Mr Cafe told local paper the Manly Daily that it wasn’t every day that a former prime minister saves your home.
“I told everybody, ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’,” he said.
“He’s a top bloke … We couldn’t do without them (the Rural Fire Service).”
Having met him, albeit briefly, at the Birdsville Races whilst he was Leader of the Opposition, recognising that he made a few bad calls whilst PM whilst suffering a hostile press and Senate, and having read much of what he has said since being deposed from PM, there is no doubt in my mind that he is a top bloke.
I like it just because its going to wind up Malcontent and his mates, if nothing else.
Tony Abbott, lifesaver, firefighter and charity fund raiser, is the outstanding volunteer and community-minded politician in Australia. A top bloke.
The Laborites only ever volunteer to feather their own nests.
I’d rather be on a fireground with Tony Abbott, then Bill Shorten or Tony Burke.
Good bloke, hopeless PM.
His interview today on 2GB if interested:
http://www.2gb.com/podcast/tony-abbott-34/
I’m Kevin from Queensland and I’m here to help…
Not as hopeless PM as those before or after. Perhaps he has learnt?
That is only because he is a conservative who is vilified for being a conservative.
Trump is likewise vilified.
Cory Bernardi ditto.
Anyone who is an actual conservative is lied about and slimed by the media and the Left.
Hopefully the Australian people will get a brain and wise up to this before the Left takes us down to the socialist hell where the Left always ends up: Venezuela, Cuba, Zimbabwe, Soviet Union, Mao’s China, North Korea, Argentina and etc.
We are solidly on that track under Mr Turnbull.
Cue Sinc: “But what about 18c?”