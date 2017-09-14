The Economist published my letter!

In the letters section of this week’s Economist
You don’t Say
The term “Say’s Law”, (Economics brief, August 12th) was invented by the American economist, Fred Taylor, and popularised in his introductory text, published in 1921. Moreover, the phrase “supply creates its own demand” is not classical in origin, but was first used in print by another American economist, Harlan McCracken, in a text that John Maynard Keynes is known to have read while he was writing the General Theory. Jean-Baptiste Say neither invented the concept nor was he its most staunch defender.
STEVEN KATES
Associate Professor
School of Economics, Finance and Marketing
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
And while you may think this is purely a factual statement about the construction of a book that was published more than 80 years ago, it is actually a suggestion that the mythological version of how Keynes came to write his book is many miles short of the truth. And as for the contents of the book, that falls even many miles shorter not just of the truth [how ridiculous to have argued that classical economists had no theory of involuntary unemployment] but of an understanding how an economy first goes into recession and then recovers.
Steve, how would you rate The Economist these days? Used to read it.
Is it good or a climate/Keynes/kookball mess?
Steve my now totally leftist offspring used to call The Economist a conservative publication
Typically, communism statrs with a civil war and.ends with a civil war or anarchy, so why is Keynes economic theory held in such reverance?
.
The Economist was fortunate to have a comment from a competent source giving it an appearance of bona fide. I suspect that for many readers the comment will go right over their heads, unfortunately. None-the-less Steve, keep up the good work and take solace in the fact that the ignorance would be even greater but for your effort. I appreciate your efforts.
History is bunk, Steve. I am constantly dismantling nonsense of this sort in my field.
Marvellous novelist Josephine Tey called it ‘Tonypandy’ in marvellous novel The Daughter of Time (the one about how Richard III wasn’t guilty of murdering the Princes in the Tower).
Does this count as a high impact publication? Congrats!
Well done Teh Ecommunist. We now return you to your usual programming.