Roundup 15 Sept

The media watchdog. The cost, supply and use of power across the states. Check out the Coal Tracker especially Units Planned and Under Construction. China 583, India 217, Indonesia 145, Turkey 71, Vietnam 84, Japan 43, Australia 0. To a total exceeding 1500. Numbers subject to change.
Ideas at the Centre for Independent Studies. Fiddling the numbers for spending on education, Australia’s most expensive building (guess which state).
Books and Art. The fine art of business. Education. Accuracy in Academia, Berkeley faculty vs free speech. The university that has proudly proclaimed itself to be the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement may also become its graveyard.
Libertyworks. Further erosion of free speech and Finkel’s defective economics. Culture. Intellectual Takeout: Odds and ends of interest.
For nerds. How George Orwell become the prophet of our times. A Roundup from the past. Still of interest, see the piece on multiculturalism and the one on global warming.
Waiting for reaction to what has happened is fine and dandy. It would be refreshing to see some initiative that would be compelling enough to get people around it. Just need to find the cattle.
I believe the increase in the number of coal fire powered power stations mentioned shows that
the the increase in our own population is a baby elephant in the room.
What Australia produced to be self suficient for a population of 12 million in 1960 is dwarfed by what it needs now for 24 million.
Anyway, as I’m old and tired of this nonesense, everyone should heed this warning,including our political masters, even if you are part of the 5% elite,it is unlikely that you or your offspring will get a free pass