Venezaustraliaesque

Thank you John Comnenus for the title.

Further to Spartacus’ post of earlier in the week titled Australiaesque, the local version of Kafkaeque, Sparty commends the following article in the latest issue of The Spectator Australia titled Puppet masters and useful idiots.

Under the existing s.232, the legal duty of a councillor was perfectly satisfactorily defined as being ‘to represent the interests of the residents and ratepayers’. The new clause redefines that duty as ‘to uphold and represent accurately the policies and decisions of the governing body’. In other words, the current NSW Liberal government has just removed the right to free speech from any elected local government representative who does not agree with a majority decision of their council.

This flowed from an Act passed by the NSW Parliament in 2016.

It’s clearly a good thing that Australians have the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Oh wait.

