Venezaustraliaesque

Posted on 3:49 pm, September 15, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Thank you John Comnenus for the title.

Further to Spartacus’ post of earlier in the week titled Australiaesque, the local version of Kafkaeque, Sparty commends the following article in the latest issue of The Spectator Australia titled Puppet masters and useful idiots.

Under the existing s.232, the legal duty of a councillor was perfectly satisfactorily defined as being ‘to represent the interests of the residents and ratepayers’. The new clause redefines that duty as ‘to uphold and represent accurately the policies and decisions of the governing body’. In other words, the current NSW Liberal government has just removed the right to free speech from any elected local government representative who does not agree with a majority decision of their council.

This flowed from an Act passed by the NSW Parliament in 2016.

It’s clearly a good thing that Australians have the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Oh wait.

4 Responses to Venezaustraliaesque

  1. cohenite
    #2498509, posted on September 15, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Are you sure:

    232 The role of a councillor
    (1) The role of a councillor is as follows:
    (a) to be an active and contributing member of the governing body,
    (b) to make considered and well informed decisions as a member of the
    governing body,
    (c) to participate in the development of the integrated planning and
    reporting framework,
    (d) to represent the collective interests of residents, ratepayers and the local
    community,
    (e) to facilitate communication between the local community and the
    governing body,
    (f) to uphold and represent accurately the policies and decisions of the
    governing body,
    (g) to make all reasonable efforts to acquire and maintain the skills
    necessary to perform the role of a councillor.
    (2) A councillor is accountable to the local community for the performance of the
    council.

    https://www.legislation.nsw.gov.au/bills/6d8ec245-e69a-4750-a56a-b5bd876e1322

  2. John Constantine
    #2498525, posted on September 15, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    In yarragrad, elected councilors can be sent for re-education, then dismissed if the reprogramming doesn’t take.

    The trigger is bringing the council into disrepute.

    Any activist wymynsys that feels a councilor is,like, literally a Nazi, can put this process into train by one incident report.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2498552, posted on September 15, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Councils represent the majority of voters ,right? So what about the peoples decromaticgangreneist republics of Yarra Darebin,Moreland ,and no doubt others ,in Victoria ? They are as representative of voters as Malcolm rudbull,and billy shortass.

  4. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2498667, posted on September 15, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    The purpose of councillors in Victoriastan is to take the wrap when the staff get caught rorting the system.

