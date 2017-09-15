What is going on in academia?

Without going on about safe spaces and white privilege and the rest. Or about the Australian version with Jake (BDS) Lynch and Pyongyang Tim “Ananda Marga” Anderson at the University of Sydney.
But what is going on?
In the last 24 odd hours, the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University offered a visiting fellowship to Chelsea Manning:
the former military intelligence analyst who spent seven years in prison for leaking classified government secrets.
Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, was convict and jailed under the US Espionage Act after leaking a quarter of a million documents. Manning was sentenced to 35 years, but was released after around 5 years following a sentance commutation by President Obama.
Any other convicted criminals to be offered academic fellowships? What is Manning expected to teach or advance knowledge in?
Did the leaking of documents by Manning and Assange actually result in any deaths or injuries to US citizens or just embarrasment to the Administration for revealing their questionable methods of operation?
I am afraid to ask.
According to Wikipedia, Manning “spent a semester studying history and English at Montgomery College, but left after failing an exam”.
That’s the total sum of his tertiary education, but he is now offered a visiting fellowship at Harvard? And here was I thinking you would need at least a master’s degree to get a teaching job at Harvard.
Here’s an interesting article about teaching differences: http://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/what-zhang-knows-johnny-doesnt .
Couldn’t UTS offer published author Mark Brandon ‘Chopper’ Read a position teaching creative writing? Too bad he died in 2013. And it beats me why David Hicks hasn’t been given an honorary Doctorate yet.
I get it that every nation needs good self defense forces, and that giving away secrets to the enemy in a time of war will significantly weaken your defense.
The problem is that Washington has persistently entered into wars of aggression by their own choice, and then they have made a mess of these wars while funneling government money to military contractors. This has not in any way improved the defense capability of the USA… it has driven the nation broke and created ten times as many enemies, yet the so called “deep state” has learned nothing and only resolved to hang onto power at all costs.
Thus the ordinary soldier is damned if he does, and damned if he does not. The nation is grinding itself into oblivion and taking it’s own people and many others with it. One way or another the present path will change and Bradley Manning had a go at changing that… by weakening the power of central government.
As for the university… if you don’t like it, don’t go there. At least at this stage no one is forcing anyone to go to university (maybe that comes in next year).