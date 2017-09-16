Open Forum: September 16, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  5. zyconoclast
    #2498795, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Daft Punk – One more time (Official audio)

    One more time
    We’re gonna celebrate
    Oh yeah, all right
    Don’t stop the dancing…

  6. Harlequin Decline
    #2498800, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Possibly top 10.

  8. Oh come on
    #2498803, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I don’t really understand why people are getting so enthusiastic about voting No. You really think a successful No vote will mean the end of the matter? Ha! The next ALP PM will introduce SSM legislation into parliament as their first act in office. So, if you think the process is bullshit, don’t vote. We’re almost certainly going to get SSM whether it’s Yes, No or NFI.

    Rabz’s non-vote may well be as good as a Yes vote. But so is a No vote.

  10. Jo Smyth
    #2498810, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:52 am

    It is a cast iron certainty that if a No vote was successful the SSM mob would still continue until they got their own way. What it would do though is send a clear message to all the politicians, businesses and media that their bullying tactics and threats haven’t worked.

    Having said that I don’t think for a moment the postal vote will not be tampered with somehow. There are just too many people with a vested interest who will make sure a few No votes go missing.

