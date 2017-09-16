Open Forum: September 16, 2017

  1. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2499141, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Call back in a couple of hours and say the problem went away because you shot it and hid the body.

    Eyrie at 1203. 🙂

    There are two ways to get instant police response to a phone call, one is “high speed car chase”. You will get a swarm of cop cars, they love a good adrenalin rush car chase.

    The other is to say “firearm”. The helmeted, black clad, weapon and equipment festooned gang will be on your doorstep in minutes.

    Alternately, the words “domestic argument” or “aborigine” work like Kryptonite on Superman.

  2. Marcus Classis
    #2499142, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Hmmm.

    A Swedish politician has revealed on Facebook that he was raped by a knife-wielding attacker because of his political leanings.
    Patrik Liljeglod is a group leader of the Left Party, in the city of Falun.
    He also spoke about the assault at a council meeting on Thursday evening.
    “I was brutally treated and raped at knifepoint on the pretext that I was a left-wing [expletive], that people like us like this, and finally that I was a traitor,” he said.

    Bollocks. I am calling bullsh*t on this one.

    The left in Sweden is increasingly losing its grip due to importing thousands of barbarian savages who’s hobbies are hoovering welfare money and raping and murdering Swedish women.

    The 100% leftard government even censors the press on that, but rape and murder of Swedish women is endemic – and now everyone has a friend or rellie who’s been raped, sexually assaulted or murdered

    As a result, the alt-lite, alt-right, far right and alt-west groups are rising fast in Sweden.

    This smells like a pretty standard propaganda ploy by the left, and it’s so clumsy that it’s bound to backfire badly as well.

  3. alexnoaholdmate
    #2499144, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    On Battle of Britain Day: if German blitz on London were reported like Islamic terror attacks Don’t miss it.

    If the Nazis came over today, no one would stop them. The closest thing they have to a Churchill today is Doctor Who.

    The Nazis would be shooting people en masse in Trafalgar Square, and your average Londoner would walk past and say, “Meh. They’re entitled to their opinion…”

  4. alexnoaholdmate
    #2499145, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    It’s true. You see it on Australia’s left-wing chat shows all the time.

    Have you ever tried to sit through an Amy Schumer performance?

    “Pizza. Farts. I have a vagina, but I like sex and food, just like a guy. Isn’t that weird? Snort, snort, snort.”

    I went out with a girl who had one on DVD, made me watch it with her.

    I dumped her.

  5. Slayer of Memes
    #2499146, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Clive Palmer caught paying fugitive nephew

    Clive Palmer has been sensationally caught bankrolling his fugitive nephew Clive Mensink’s overseas jaunt to the tune of $8000 a fortnight, even after warrants were ­issued for Mr Mensink’s arrest.

    The former federal MP was confronted with the evidence in the Queensland Supreme Court witness box yesterday, as he ­defended himself against a bid by Queensland Nickel’s liquidators to freeze $200 million of his assets.

    Mr Palmer insisted he was paying only Mr Mensink his legal ­entitlements, brushing aside the fact Queensland Nickel has failed to pay sacked workers more than $70m in redundancy entitlements.

    Mr Mensink was the sole registered director of Queensland Nickel when it collapsed last year, costing creditors $300m and ­almost 800 workers their jobs.

    Yesterday’s revelation that Mr Palmer’s flagship company Mineralogy funnels more than $8000 every fortnight to the missing Mr Mensink contradicts Mr Palmer’s sworn evidence to the Federal Court in May.

    At the time, a sick Mr Palmer clutched a vomit bag and said he was on morphine, as he testified that the regular payments to Mr Mensink stopped in March, when the two arrest warrants were ­issued for contempt of court.

    “I only ever instructed (my companies) to pay his entitlements and I resolved that there are no further payments to him and he should come back to Australia to answer any legitimate inquiries,” Mr Palmer said under oath in May.

    But Shane Doyle QC, for Queensland Nickel’s liquidators PPB Advisory, yesterday showed Mr Palmer bank records that confirmed the fortnightly payments to Mr Mensink continued even after the warrants were issued. However, instead of another Palmer company, Queensland Nickel Sales, funding Mr Mensink’s largesse, the cash is now flowing from Mr Palmer’s flagship company, Mineralogy. While Mr Palmer said he knew Mr Mensink was still being paid, he said he was not aware about the switch in companies. “There’s a lot of people who leave us who are entitled to their payments; I don’t interfere with that,” he said.

    “I was heavily sedated, I was under morphine,” Mr Palmer said of his May testimony, insisting Mr Mensink was receiving his legal entitlements as an ex-employee.

    Federal taxpayers were forced to step in and pay Queensland Nickel’s workers more than $70m in unpaid redundancy entitlements after Mr Palmer’s company fell over. The refinery workers are still $6m out of pocket.

    Outside court, Mr Palmer ­insisted the situations were completely different and defended bankrolling Mr Mensink while not paying ex-Queensland Nickel workers.

    “Mr Mensink’s entitled to his normal payments as any other worker would be … I think they’re two separate things,” Mr Palmer said. “I don’t think (Mr Mensink’s) got a fugitive status … you can’t take from people the property they’re entitled to, unless you’ve got a court order.”

    The founder of the now defunct Palmer United Party also challenged liquidators to forensically test his diary, which contains ­evidence PPB Advisory alleges could have been fabricated.

    Known as Mr Palmer’s “little green book”, the document is a key exhibit in Mr Palmer’s defence that he has used to justify his decision to siphon money from the ­refinery.

    Mr Palmer denies hurriedly fabricating years’ worth of pencil-written diary entries last year, just before he turned over the document to the court. PPB Advisory’s Stephen Parbery said it could not get the document forensically ­examined because it was written in pencil.

    The court also heard Mr Palmer had shifted $4.5m from the $23m sale of his corporate headquarters, Mineralogy House, into his wife’s bank account, but denied it was an attempt to cheat creditors, and insisted the amount was “very small”.

    Mr Palmer boasted he had more than “a couple of billion in assets in Australia”, but later ­became coy when asked to declare his net worth, preferring instead to write it down on a piece of paper.

    The hearing continues next month.

  6. Boambee John
    #2499147, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    m0nty at 1134

    What a stupid question, nota. That’s like asking if I live in mortal fear of Pommies wearing shoes, just because of Richard Reid. Don’t be silly.

    So you are all cool with the Malmo trip?

  8. Tom
    #2499149, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    The boyfriend explained that the rockspiders were already prepping their tactics to argue that if ‘love’ is what really matters, and they ‘love little boys’, and that it’s OK by non-enforcement of Australian law for elderly mohammedan men to marry and screw 9 year old girls, then obviously it’s fine for them to marry and screw 9 year old boys. Because love.

    Quote “they are weaponising the slippery slope”

    To his credit, he kicked the guy out.

    The ex-boyfriend is some kind of a wheel in Socialist Alliance, and that’s their thinking as of this morning.

    The Veneztralian ‘Welcome to Country’ of 2025

    Welcome to Australia Comrade – you want little boy?

    Wow. I keep wondering how deep is the evil in leftism, but it’s bottomless.

  9. Boambee John
    #2499150, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    stackja
    #2499102, posted on September 16, 2017 at 11:42 am
    Marcus Classis
    #2499098, posted on September 16, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Circumcised?</em

    Couldn't be done, there's no end to the prick.

  10. Old School Conservative
    #2499151, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Serena, you need to look at the ad.
    A multi-coloured hairstyle clearly identifies the gay who is drowning.

    Now all lifesavers are assumed to be in favour of SSM when that is not the case.

    PS that advertisement is on in Sydney too.

  11. Boambee John
    #2499152, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Italics fail, the last line is mine.

  12. Myrddin Seren
    #2499153, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    If the Nazis came over today, no one would stop them

    Fortunately, while the ambitions of the Fourth Reich haven’t changed markedly from a couple of its predecessors:

    Jean-Claude Juncker has confirmed the EU will pursue a policy of ever-continuing expansion, create its own army, and force constituent countries to open their borders and join the beleaguered Euro ….And he called for a single European president (merging his job with Donald Tusk’s) and an end to national vetoes.

    He then amusingly went on to say Britain will “regret” Brexit.

    The titular head is an alcoholic idiot;

    The real head – Mutti Merkel – appears to be a hold-out Stasi deep cover operative still working to destroy Europe; and

    the collapse of their demographics, social engineering in their militaries and general lack of familiarity with firearms in their young recruits probably means the Euros would have difficulty in sustaining an invasion against Grand Fenwick, let alone any half decent opponent.

  13. stackja
    #2499154, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Myrddin Seren
    #2499153, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Pimlico

  14. Jo Smyth
    #2499155, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Has anybody explained yet why there is a huge barcode on the voting form and exactly what info is contained in it. Does anybody care?

  15. stackja
    #2499156, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Old School Conservative
    #2499151, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm
    Serena, you need to look at the ad.
    A multi-coloured hairstyle clearly identifies the gay who is drowning.

    Now all lifesavers are assumed to be in favour of SSM when that is not the case.

    PS that advertisement is on in Sydney too.

    Cronulla had other problems in 2005.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2499158, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    All these organisations are terrified of being targeted by the pink Stasi and losing their funding.

    It’s revolting cowardice but sometimes it’s easier just to put your face in the pillow and wait until they have zipped back up.

  18. Gab
    #2499159, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    The PM has declared he believes in religious freedom ‘even more strongly’ than in same-sex marriage.

    Liar on both counts. The only thing he believes in is whatever it takes to get votes. Nothing more complicated than that.

  19. Leo G
    #2499160, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    “…the ocean doesn’t discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and neither do we.”

    We should all appreciate how the ocean is teeming with the result of non-discriminatory sexual engagement.

  20. Sparkx
    #2499161, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Ian Thorpe supports “yes” side = Good

    Margaret Court supports “no” side = Bad

  21. Old School Conservative
    #2499162, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Had a good laugh reading about “Passport to Pimlico”, thanks Stackja.

    The reality of bureaucracy outshone the movie themes:
    A set was built on a large Second World War bombsite just south of the Lambeth Road at the junction of Hercules Road. At the conclusion of filming, the site had to be returned to the same bomb-damaged state as before, to enable the locals to claim war damage compensation

  22. alexnoaholdmate
    #2499163, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    “…the ocean doesn’t discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and neither do we.”

    That explains all the rampant homosexuality you find among marine animals.

    Oh, wait.

  23. notafan
    #2499164, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Thank you for the LOLs Monty.

  25. John Constantine
    #2499166, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Anybody government funded knows Ying Yen Wong will be in total control of their budget either this Christmas or next.

    Trumbull the Temporary means nothing anymore.

  26. stackja
    #2499167, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Old School Conservative
    #2499162, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:43 pm
    Had a good laugh reading about “Passport to Pimlico”, thanks Stackja.

    The reality of bureaucracy outshone the movie themes:
    A set was built on a large Second World War bombsite just south of the Lambeth Road at the junction of Hercules Road. At the conclusion of filming, the site had to be returned to the same bomb-damaged state as before, to enable the locals to claim war damage compensation

    Yes, should have stayed Burgundians!

  27. m0nty
    #2499168, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    BJ, you are getting as obsessive as Grigory. Half your posts are aimed at me. Do you really want to turn into Tiny Dancer?

  28. Harlequin Decline
    #2499169, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Mr Dunstan, who has a gun licence, went to his nearby gun safe and grabbed a .22 rifle after finding the man outside his home.

    He said he didn’t point the weapon at the offender, and essentially used the gun as a “prop”.

    Police seized his guns, which he uses for pest control at his property, later that day.

    Outrageous, a licensed, unloaded .22 on his own property FFS.

    The US gun laws with ‘Stand Your Ground’ legislation are needed here. I won’t be holding my breath.

  29. struth
    #2499170, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I dumped her.

    I’m proud of you.

    There was nothing else you could do.

    “…the ocean doesn’t discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and neither do we.”

    Yes it does.
    Barramundi must leave it and head up river for a sex change.

  30. stackja
    #2499171, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    John Constantine
    #2499166, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Aug 14, 2013 – In that first 2011-12 budget, Wong predicted a surplus of $3.7bn for 2013-14. By July this year, Wong was already out by $33.8bn this time.

  32. stackja
    #2499173, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    M 5.0 – 23km SSW of Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo
    2017-09-15 17:45:47 UTC 2.706°S 28.778°E 12.7 km depth

    Democratic Republic of the Congo earthquake
    From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
    There have been several Democratic Republic of the Congo earthquakes. This may refer to:
    1966 Toro earthquake
    2002 Kalehe earthquake
    2005 Lake Tanganyika earthquake
    2008 Lake Kivu earthquake
    2015 South Kivu earthquake

  33. struth
    #2499174, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    BJ, you are getting as obsessive as Grigory. Half your posts are aimed at me. Do you really want to turn into Tiny Dancer?

    Er…………….this from TDS central.

    Hypocrisy?
    Not much.

  34. Marcus Classis
    #2499179, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Not talking the piss here, but you have previously mentioned gay cousins plural. Have you ever made it clear to them the scorn and derision you apparently hold their sodomy-lifestyles in ?

    Of course – Myreddin that’s THEIR view. They do not like the “how many inches” lifestyle with it’s incredibly levels of promiscuity, hedonism, drug abuse, suicide and violence. My gay cousins/ nieces etc are not of that school at all.

    Despite the gaystapo, homos are anything but monolithic. Quite a few homos are disgusted by sodomy and do not practice it, for example.

    One of my gay cuz’s has been in a monogamous relationship since the 50s, another since the early 90s. They are absolutely hated by the “how many inches” majority and are regarded as heretics by that same set.

    We’ve passed the message that they are protected. They never get beaten up by the “how many inches” majority any more.

  35. Myrddin Seren
    #2499180, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Anybody government funded knows Ying Yen Wong will be in total control of their budget either this Christmas or next.

    I expect PM Shorten will make her the first Minister for Religious Affairs, and she in turn will appoint Kristina Keneally as the first head of the Australian Catholic Church, Rod Bowers as the head of the Australian Anglican Church and – well – no change for the Uniting Church.

  36. Myrddin Seren
    #2499181, posted on September 16, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    They are absolutely hated by the “how many inches” majority and are regarded as heretics by that same set.

    Wow. Interesting. Thanks for the insight MC.

  37. Snoopy
    #2499182, posted on September 16, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Tax Hoover extraordinaire, Lawrie Lawrence was on the radio yesterday bemoaning the apparent fact less kids now learn to swim than used to be the case. The solution to this was taxpayer funding, natch.

    After years of government funding panic about strangers and sunshine.

  38. Winston Smith
    #2499183, posted on September 16, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Joe;

    Police did not want to comment on the development, but had earlier urged people to call Triple-0 during emergencies.

    And there you have it. MUST protect our phoney baloney jobs.

    The Police have a monopoly on the legal use of lethal force inside Australia, and like all monopolists, they will fight like hell to keep that monopoly.
    That is what this is all about, your life is a minor secondary concern.

  39. stackja
    #2499184, posted on September 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Respected journalist Christopher Pearson dies in Adelaide
    MICHAEL OWEN
    The Australian 6:03PM June 9, 2013
    CHRISTOPHER Pearson, a columnist with The Australian, has died at the age of 61.
    Pearson was found at his Adelaide home over the weekend.

    In 1999, Pearson converted to Catholicism.

    In an opinion piece celebrating his 10th anniversary of his reception into the Catholic Church, he wrote about how he reconciled this with his homosexuality.

  40. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2499185, posted on September 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm


    10/9/17, 08:44
    Man tries to burn EU flag but it won’t burn because it meets EU regulations on flammable materials. pic.twitter.com/oXfrrzknmk

    The upside of a bureaucratic nightmare.

  41. incoherent rambler
    #2499187, posted on September 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    The US gun laws with ‘Stand Your Ground’ legislation are needed here.

    Would that allow a minefield in the front yard?
    I like the idea of handing out the mine location map to friends only.

    (and maybe another map for people I don’t like)

  42. Winston Smith
    #2499188, posted on September 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Cannibal;

    And if the farmer had opened his gun safe in response to the knife-wielding psycho holding the knife to the throat of one of the farmer’s kids or wife, his firearms licence would have been revoked. No win situation.

    What would have happened if the farmer always carries his keys on him as I do, and had been KO’d by an intruder as he got out of his car, say. The intruder then uses the keys to steal the weapons whilst the owner is unconscious?
    Surely not grounds for loss of licence?

  43. Joe
    #2499189, posted on September 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Winston Smith:

    The Police have a monopoly on the legal use of lethal force inside Australia, and like all monopolists, they will fight like hell to keep that monopoly.

    Now, just who might benefit from an unarmed society? The word criminals comes to mind. Just who has been found to be in cahoots with the criminal element at the highest levels? As recent exposures of political and police corruption have shown, criminals run Australia.

