Liberty Quote
Like Midas, the Rationalist is always in the unfortunate position of not being able to touch anything, without transforming it into an abstraction; he can never get a square meal of experience.— Michael Oakeshott
-
Recent Comments
- Joe on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Snoopy on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Harlequin Decline on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- John Constantine on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Sparkx on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Leo G on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- John Constantine on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Jo Smyth on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Allan Hird: Why did WADA go after Essendon players but let Russian drug cheats go unpunished?
- Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Roundup 15 Sept
- Venezaustraliaesque
- What is going on in academia?
- Philippa Martyr: Potential Greatness™ Day – 15 September 2017
- ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’
- The Economist published my letter!
- John Tamny: Bringing Back Manufacturing Jobs Would Mean Economic Stagnation
- Mercury Mal vs Electricity Bill
- Compare and Contrast
- Not just about Say’s Law but also why almost the whole of modern economic theory is useless
- Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Australiaesque
- James Paterson in The Spectator
- Something else for all Australians to be proud of
- Neo-Antifa
- Australian Emissions Policy Decision Tree
- Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Centre for Independent Studies Policy magazine
- The Chomsky Condition
- Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- And what of nuclear energy?
- Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism
- David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state
- Brittany Hunter: The Top Three Arguments against a Universal Basic Income
- Off conferencing
- Competition in the university sector
- Roundup 9 Sept
- Open Forum: September 9, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: September 16, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
293 Responses to Open Forum: September 16, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Eyrie at 1203. 🙂
There are two ways to get instant police response to a phone call, one is “high speed car chase”. You will get a swarm of cop cars, they love a good adrenalin rush car chase.
The other is to say “firearm”. The helmeted, black clad, weapon and equipment festooned gang will be on your doorstep in minutes.
Alternately, the words “domestic argument” or “aborigine” work like Kryptonite on Superman.
Hmmm.
Bollocks. I am calling bullsh*t on this one.
The left in Sweden is increasingly losing its grip due to importing thousands of barbarian savages who’s hobbies are hoovering welfare money and raping and murdering Swedish women.
The 100% leftard government even censors the press on that, but rape and murder of Swedish women is endemic – and now everyone has a friend or rellie who’s been raped, sexually assaulted or murdered
As a result, the alt-lite, alt-right, far right and alt-west groups are rising fast in Sweden.
This smells like a pretty standard propaganda ploy by the left, and it’s so clumsy that it’s bound to backfire badly as well.
On Battle of Britain Day: if German blitz on London were reported like Islamic terror attacks Don’t miss it.
If the Nazis came over today, no one would stop them. The closest thing they have to a Churchill today is Doctor Who.
The Nazis would be shooting people en masse in Trafalgar Square, and your average Londoner would walk past and say, “Meh. They’re entitled to their opinion…”
It’s true. You see it on Australia’s left-wing chat shows all the time.
Have you ever tried to sit through an Amy Schumer performance?
“Pizza. Farts. I have a vagina, but I like sex and food, just like a guy. Isn’t that weird? Snort, snort, snort.”
I went out with a girl who had one on DVD, made me watch it with her.
I dumped her.
m0nty at 1134
What a stupid question, nota. That’s like asking if I live in mortal fear of Pommies wearing shoes, just because of Richard Reid. Don’t be silly.
So you are all cool with the Malmo trip?
Dimitri is a good bloke!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=u-m0RRbfvh4
Wow. I keep wondering how deep is the evil in leftism, but it’s bottomless.
stackja
#2499102, posted on September 16, 2017 at 11:42 am
Marcus Classis
#2499098, posted on September 16, 2017 at 11:40 am
Circumcised?</em
Couldn't be done, there's no end to the prick.
Serena, you need to look at the ad.
A multi-coloured hairstyle clearly identifies the gay who is drowning.
Now all lifesavers are assumed to be in favour of SSM when that is not the case.
PS that advertisement is on in Sydney too.
Italics fail, the last line is mine.
Fortunately, while the ambitions of the Fourth Reich haven’t changed markedly from a couple of its predecessors:
The titular head is an alcoholic idiot;
The real head – Mutti Merkel – appears to be a hold-out Stasi deep cover operative still working to destroy Europe; and
the collapse of their demographics, social engineering in their militaries and general lack of familiarity with firearms in their young recruits probably means the Euros would have difficulty in sustaining an invasion against Grand Fenwick, let alone any half decent opponent.
Has anybody explained yet why there is a huge barcode on the voting form and exactly what info is contained in it. Does anybody care?
Cronulla had other problems in 2005.
http://gunfreezone.net/index.php/2017/06/07/california-refuse-to-bake-a-cake-lose-your-gun-rights/
Thoughtcriminals to be disarmed.
All these organisations are terrified of being targeted by the pink Stasi and losing their funding.
It’s revolting cowardice but sometimes it’s easier just to put your face in the pillow and wait until they have zipped back up.
Liar on both counts. The only thing he believes in is whatever it takes to get votes. Nothing more complicated than that.
We should all appreciate how the ocean is teeming with the result of non-discriminatory sexual engagement.
Ian Thorpe supports “yes” side = Good
Margaret Court supports “no” side = Bad
Had a good laugh reading about “Passport to Pimlico”, thanks Stackja.
The reality of bureaucracy outshone the movie themes:
A set was built on a large Second World War bombsite just south of the Lambeth Road at the junction of Hercules Road. At the conclusion of filming, the site had to be returned to the same bomb-damaged state as before, to enable the locals to claim war damage compensation
“…the ocean doesn’t discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and neither do we.”
That explains all the rampant homosexuality you find among marine animals.
Oh, wait.
Thank you for the LOLs Monty.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/wow-antifa-professer-tells-tucker-carlson-antifa-right-beat-opponents-video/
Literally could be one of the aliens-in-disguise from ‘Men in Black’. Don’t tell Anne.
Anybody government funded knows Ying Yen Wong will be in total control of their budget either this Christmas or next.
Trumbull the Temporary means nothing anymore.
Yes, should have stayed Burgundians!
BJ, you are getting as obsessive as Grigory. Half your posts are aimed at me. Do you really want to turn into Tiny Dancer?
Outrageous, a licensed, unloaded .22 on his own property FFS.
The US gun laws with ‘Stand Your Ground’ legislation are needed here. I won’t be holding my breath.
I’m proud of you.
There was nothing else you could do.
Yes it does.
Barramundi must leave it and head up river for a sex change.
Imagine if Bishop had the gumption to do that to Iran…
Trump cuts off visas for countries that refuse deported immigrants
Er…………….this from TDS central.
Hypocrisy?
Not much.
Of course – Myreddin that’s THEIR view. They do not like the “how many inches” lifestyle with it’s incredibly levels of promiscuity, hedonism, drug abuse, suicide and violence. My gay cousins/ nieces etc are not of that school at all.
Despite the gaystapo, homos are anything but monolithic. Quite a few homos are disgusted by sodomy and do not practice it, for example.
One of my gay cuz’s has been in a monogamous relationship since the 50s, another since the early 90s. They are absolutely hated by the “how many inches” majority and are regarded as heretics by that same set.
We’ve passed the message that they are protected. They never get beaten up by the “how many inches” majority any more.
I expect PM Shorten will make her the first Minister for Religious Affairs, and she in turn will appoint Kristina Keneally as the first head of the Australian Catholic Church, Rod Bowers as the head of the Australian Anglican Church and – well – no change for the Uniting Church.
Wow. Interesting. Thanks for the insight MC.
Tax Hoover extraordinaire, Lawrie Lawrence was on the radio yesterday bemoaning the apparent fact less kids now learn to swim than used to be the case. The solution to this was taxpayer funding, natch.
After years of government funding panic about strangers and sunshine.
Joe;
The Police have a monopoly on the legal use of lethal force inside Australia, and like all monopolists, they will fight like hell to keep that monopoly.
That is what this is all about, your life is a minor secondary concern.
10/9/17, 08:44
Man tries to burn EU flag but it won’t burn because it meets EU regulations on flammable materials. pic.twitter.com/oXfrrzknmk
The upside of a bureaucratic nightmare.
Would that allow a minefield in the front yard?
I like the idea of handing out the mine location map to friends only.
(and maybe another map for people I don’t like)
Cannibal;
What would have happened if the farmer always carries his keys on him as I do, and had been KO’d by an intruder as he got out of his car, say. The intruder then uses the keys to steal the weapons whilst the owner is unconscious?
Surely not grounds for loss of licence?
Winston Smith:
Now, just who might benefit from an unarmed society? The word criminals comes to mind. Just who has been found to be in cahoots with the criminal element at the highest levels? As recent exposures of political and police corruption have shown, criminals run Australia.