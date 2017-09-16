Liberty Quote
It is a free market that makes monopolies impossible.— Ayn Rand
Open Forum: September 16, 2017
‘In March, London-based Burmese Buddhist and human rights activist Maung Zarni stood on the train tracks outside of Auschwitz and asked his companion to press record on his video camera.
“Hello, my name is Zarni,” he began, “and I am a human rights campaigner from Burma. I am making this personal appeal to European citizens. You have made the pledge ‘never again’ since 1945, when the Holocaust ended. My country, which calls itself ‘Buddhist,’ is now committing a slow genocide. The UNHCR has called it ‘very likely crimes against humanity.’ We are committing a genocide, a slow genocide against over one million Rohingya Muslim people in my country.” ‘
In recent years, Zarni has turned his attention to preventing his own people – Burmese Buddhists – from committing genocide against the Rohingya. It is that quest that brought him to the haunted railroad tracks outside of Auschwitz, which he calls “the dark temple of genocide.”
“In Myanmar, we have taken up a Nazi frame of mind,” said Zarni, “where an entire ethnicity is viewed as ‘pests,’ or ‘leeches,’ who must be expelled.” ‘
http://www.cjnews.com/international/
Australian Conservatives MUST run for Reps in all Liberal-held and ex-Liberal electorates.
If Turnbull and his ‘Team’ are leading them, the Libs could well become a rump in a new Coalition.
Even this kid gets it custard.
Vote No.
Professor of somethingorother from RMIT on ABCNews radio this morning. Reckons Kevni should be sent to N Korea to further bureaucratic interventions before inevitable war, because he’s “sitting around doing nothing” (his words, not mine). Actually I think this is an excellent idea. Not because it might work but because they stick probes in people’ brains.
Or you put a tracker on him, and MOAB both Kev & Kim.
So this is the latest sooky meme doing the rounds about those poor homos and marriage “equality”.
And one of the comments:
Hey, Baldrick. Thanks for the twitter tips.
This is what happened previously, in India, when Partition was seen as the answer. Millions died.
The International community (whatever that means) needs to offer assistance to Muslim Bangladesh to accommodate and integrate these Muslim refugees. One thing is sure: they are an essentially tribal people who will not integrate well in Western nations; that is a lesson we should by now have learned.
Another Catholic bishop wimps out on same sex “marriage”:
“Bishop Van Nguyen of Parramatta said that the Catholic Church can hold to its religious conception of marriage “whatever the outcome of the survey or the eventual legislation by the government”’.
Sure you can, but it will be from the catacombs if the ssm lobby has its way, mate.
“He described the issue for many Catholics as “deeply personal” because they are same-sex attracted or have friends and relatives who are and are therefore “torn” between their love of the church and their loved one.”
Well, Jesus did mention that following him would be difficult.
In a letter to the congregations of his diocese the bishop suggested Catholics “follow their conscience” in the survey and assured them that “I am committed to make the church in Parramatta the house for all peoples, a church where there is less an experience of exclusion but more an encounter of radical love, inclusiveness and solidarity.”
But no mention of his responsibility to teach the faithful Catholic doctrine. And the media has used his statement as a wedge against the Australian Christian Lobby & Lyle Shelton, who has so far made the public case forthe No case almost single handedly. Nice work, Your Grace.
I read a couple of his sermons at the dioceses’ website: boilerplate social justice.
No other party offers what AC offers on its policy platform.
If you want to break the nexus of Labor and Labor-lite, people should empower themselves and vote en-mass away from the establishment.
It only cost me $25 to join AC and all members get to vote in candidates via a plebiscite.
‘laternative.’
Bugger.
Sounds like a fine fellow, this Perfessor. RMIT you say – wasn’t “Davidson,” was it?
What was Christ’s teaching about the wolf in sheep’s clothing among you again?
Hopefully it was helpful Gab.
‘Twas 🙂
Bit loose with the word genocide. The Partition of India wasn’t genocide even though it was similar to the current situation in Burma.
I agree that there are crimes being committed on both sides, as also occurred during the Partition.
The current events in Rakhine state may well be a late addition to the same issue, given there was no partition by religion during or after Burmese independence.
Permanently?
Now that would probably win a “Yes” vote!
Snap Lizzie!
Nor do they integrate well in Buddhist nations; that is a lesson Myanmar have learnt and unlike the gutless creeps governing Western nations, they are actually doing something about it.
It was around religious freedoms in the end for the missus but I’m glad I kept at it.
Now she gets it Balders!
They can’t even co-exist in their own nations! They are lunatics.
Imagine the tantrums if the stewed rabbit and grass isn’t to taste?
True. While they have no chance of forming government next election, let’s at least hope they have the balance of power in the senate.
Don’t get me wrong, I joined Australian conservatives ages ago, but I don’t think they’re going to be successful in the house of reps yet and Abbott might produce the goods in a second coming
Muslims don’t integrate well anywhere never have never will.
It’s all about the caliphate.
Re that sooky ad: I’d say in response that it is not OK for them to get married like heterosexuals do because they are not actually heterosexuals and they cannot as a couple create together their own children. Gays should get hitched the gay way, and make it a Civil Union. Heterosexuals and the families they produce via sexual union with each other don’t want to kowtow to an agenda pushing familial and parenting changes they do not wish to make.
And Muslim exceptionalism.
This is what happened previously, in Germany in the early 1930’s, when Joos decided that torching ethnic German-owned shops and shooting up police stations was the answer.
Yes, it’s Nazi Germany all over again.
Yes, I wanted to say all that and more , Lizzie, but decided to simply say
I have a vision of Kevni sitting astride one of the NORK’s nukes just like Major Kong; shouting “programmatic specificity” as loud as he can as he rides it to earth.
Eddie PerfectVerified account @Eddieperfect
I’d let @mrbenjaminlaw hate fuck me.
Eddie Perfect, old Xavier boy of the new variety, approved (no doubt) by the headmaster who recently extolled the joys of SSM.