Open Forum: September 16, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

787 Responses to Open Forum: September 16, 2017

  1. Nick
    #2499764, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Clearly retains a man-size appetite.

    Along with a man size dick too

  2. Shy Ted
    #2499765, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Islam’s most infamous “medical” invention ‘CAMEL URINE’ – the cure for what ails you – is now being sold in French shops – from Barenakedislam
    There’s some Arabic writing on the bottle which translates as
    In the Arab peninsula, patients consume 100 ml of camel urine per day, either on its own or mixed with camel milk. This cure is said to help with or get rid of a great many illnesses.
     Camel urine is used in particular to treat skin-related illnesses, such as ringworm, scabies or cutaneous abscesses, dental problems, eye infections, snake bites, but also all abdominal pains (in particular stomach pains), and ulcers. Camel urine also has anti-dandruff properties and, when used in shampooing, it lends a brilliant lustre to the hair. It can also prevent thirst and hunger for the caravan driver lost in the desert. Several researchers in Arab countries also declare that camel urine has anti-carcinogenic properties, particularly with regard to cancer of the liver.
    Gays needn’t put it in a bottle first.

  3. Snoopy
    #2499767, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:34 am

    The sooner trannies take over women’s sport the better. It will destroy the feminist movement which is enabling this madness and tear apart world sporting bodies especially soccer and the Olympics.

    I can’t wait.

  4. Shy Ted
    #2499768, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Oops, missed a bit of the article –
    But camel urine is still considered a magical medicine that cures all Muslim ills. Except it doesn’t seem to cure the lack of a conscience. Especially in Saudi Arabia, which is camel central. One camel urine vendor decided to cut costs by swapping in his own urine.  Saudi authorities have closed down the shop selling camel urine drinks after discovering the owner had been filling the bottles with his own bodily waste.
    The World Health Organization (WHO), however, has warned against drinking camel urine.
    Camel urine vendor! They’re taking the piss.

  5. Sparkx
    #2499769, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I think aging males suffer similarly Lizzie.

  6. notafan
    #2499770, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I do recall girls netball teams opting out of playing against a 6 ft 16 year old after the governing body ruled he had the right to play in a girls compeition

    This Hannah Mouncey is a selfish narcissistic creep, but who is surprised?

    I hope the first injured female sues the pants off everyone who facilities this.

    Post modern post truth, hell in a hand basket.

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2499771, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Earlier this year a voluntary helpline for Muslim families was launched but the group wants the Government to fund a professional support service which would include social workers and psychologists from the Muslim community.

    Better to ask worried Muslim parents to take a close look at what is being taught in Muslim schools if that vid put up here yesterday about what goes on in British Muslim schools is any indication. Maybe worried Muslim parents could decide that headscarves and extreme covering up are not necessary now that they live in Australia, and that religion should be a more private matter for those desiring to live as Australians. After all, the Koran doesn’t require such tribal dressage.

    That would be such a help for a start.

  8. Snoopy
    #2499772, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I have an image of a camel urine factory – camels in stalls, hoses down their necks, being force-fed water.

  9. Shy Ted
    #2499773, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Camel urine also a wonderful perfume – Eau de toilette. Literally.

  10. Nick
    #2499774, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:39 am

    The sooner trannies take over women’s sport the better. It will destroy the feminist movement which is enabling this madness and tear apart world sporting bodies especially soccer and the Olympics.

    I’m waiting with popcorn for the day that the penny drops with feminists that supporting such rubbish has led to a situation where the position of women has become diminished as ‘anyone’ can be a woman if they choose to be. The clash of ‘yesbutnobutyes’ when they try and change rules to exclude transsexuals, is going to be worth watching.

  11. Makka
    #2499775, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:39 am

    This Hannah Mouncey is a selfish narcissistic creep, but who is surprised?

    I’d like to think that he’s taking the piss in a big way.

  12. Shy Ted
    #2499776, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:40 am

    London underground railway needs more bollards.

  13. Mike of Marion
    #2499777, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2499762, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I was in the uncontrolled ‘drip’ zone for a period after Radical Prostatectomy.

    Still have to be mindful of physical exertion at times.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2499778, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I think aging males suffer similarly Lizzie.

    That should make aging males sympathic then.
    But I am not speaking of only aging females in my description, Sparx.
    It comes with the territory. The way we are built.
    And we can’t successfully do it standing up, not easily anyway.
    Chaos theory rules even more when we do that.

  15. Sparkx
    #2499779, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I wish Aus Posts service was as fast as it’s twitter reaction. Someone posted photos of ballots strewn all over the place at unit block letter boxes. Someone replied that Aus Post workers don’t do a good job. Only minutes later Aus Post had tweeted them to find out what the problem was.

  16. notafan
    #2499780, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Oh for sure

    The Canberra woman said that while she’d had a ‘fairly simple’ transition in the industry, the acceptance may not have flowed all the way down to the tens-of-thousands of small, local sport associations ‘where people may run into issues if they’re wanting to play third grade netball on a weekend.
    ‘[We need to make] sure sport is accessible at a grassroots level, because that’s where most people are going to play – and that they’re allowed to play fairly easily.’
    Ms Mouncey said she hopes her visibility can help others.


    He’s certainly in the big way

  17. rickw
    #2499781, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:43 am

    More on the huge problem of police attitude, a bit more background to the arrest of the nurse:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wiyco6U7pU

  18. calli
    #2499782, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Good morning from Xian.

    Travelled on the bullet train from Beijing yesterday and arrived at a beautiful station with polished marble floors. Everything old is being pulled down and rebuilt, the horizon bristling with cranes. Modern skyscrapers, spaghetti looped roads lined with trees and air so thick you could carve it.

    Motorscooters and bicycles swarm around cars and buses, and not a helmet in sight. Our guide says China is free-er than Oz in this respect. Except that cameras are strobing taking everyone’s photo and license plate.

  19. Sparkx
    #2499783, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:44 am

    That should make aging males sympathic then

    Yes, we are.

  20. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2499784, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Sarah Hanson-Young 🌈 ✔ @sarahinthesen8
    I posted my ballot today. I voted YES for my daughter because I wanted her to grow up in a country where everyone is treated equally poor#voteYES

    Tell is more about this equality.

  21. Myrddin Seren
    #2499785, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Nick

    I’m waiting with popcorn for the day that the penny drops with feminists that supporting such rubbish has led to a situation where the position of women has become diminished as ‘anyone’ can be a woman if they choose to be. The clash of ‘yesbutnobutyes’ when they try and change rules to exclude transsexuals, is going to be worth watching.

    The War of the Victim Groups has begun- trannies bashing old school feminists.

  22. alexnoaholdmate
    #2499786, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:47 am

    So petite. A serious contender for the next Victoria’s Secret catalogue.

    Yes, well.

    Don’t be so sure. Vogue put a sixty-five year old man on their front cover as an example of womanly beauty.

    Victoria’s Secret will be next. Because if someone applies and they knock them back – they’re homo/trans/QWERTY-phobic. So they’ll have to.

    Wait and see. Two years, tops.

  23. Makka
    #2499787, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:48 am

    [We need to make] sure sport is accessible at a grassroots level, because that’s where most people are going to play

    I do hope this is a big piss take. He’s playing the part quite well.

  24. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2499788, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Still have to be mindful of physical exertion at times.

    Well, you are still alive and kicking, Mike of M, so it’s a small price to pay.
    Same as having lots of babies. Do kegel exercises. Dr. Google has them for men and women.
    I do dancing, quite energetically, and I am fine, even after four children.
    The only thing that gets me is any sudden and hearty sneezing.
    I am not a good match with pepper these days. 🙂

  25. areff
    #2499789, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Who said Muslims don’t get on the piss?

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2499790, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I do hope this is a big piss take.

    Well, we’ve been doing our bit re this on the Cat this morning, in a manner of speaking. 🙂

  27. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2499791, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Hairy has been quite a bit to Xian. Very go-ahead, he says. He likes China much more than I do.
    Japan now. I’ve been numerous times, and still haven’t had enough. He’s with me on that, luckily.

  28. JC
    #2499792, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Victoria’s Secret will be next. Because if someone applies and they knock them back – they’re homo/trans/QWERTY-phobic. So they’ll have to.

    Wait and see. Two years, tops.

    I’m not so sure. Ultimately V S has to sell underwear to women. They hope to do that by parading a gaggle of beauties to suggest that you too can look like her of you wear our under garments.

    I’m not sure sticking a boofhead like this in skimpy, frilly female underwear would do the trick. But hey, stranger things have happened.

  29. Baldrick
    #2499793, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Actually, as Tom pointed out up thread, Hannah Mouncey’s transition has been remarkable:
    1. Before becoming a woman

    2. After becoming a woman.

  30. jupes
    #2499794, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Yep, all woman.

    LOL That is gold!

    That bloke – clearly a man – will dominate the AWFL which is probably at the standard of U14 or U15 boys.

    I reckon it will create plenty of (deserved) embarrassment for the AFL.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2499795, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:11 am

    And we can’t successfully do it standing up, not easily anyway.
    Chaos theory rules even more when we do that.

    Oh dear. I hope this statement is taken in context, where the discussion is about urination.

    “It” has other connotations, as in “birds do it, bees do it”. Thus standing ‘knee-tremblers’ are part of popular culture and they are entirely physically possible although sometimes awkward depending on the relative height of the two personnel. They seem to have arrived with this particular terminology due to the hasty exigencies of two world wars.

    I am suddenly thinking that I am not doing justice to the traditions of Sunday morning by turning the conversation to things unworthy of the day. Time for Cats to put up some favorite pieces of spiritual inspiration. I promise to listen.

  32. Des Deskperson
    #2499797, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Imre-Salusinszky is back and is working for Fairfax

    http://www.canberratimes.com.au/comment/why-bill-shorten-should-have-withheld-citizenship-papers-from-public-scrutiny-20170915-gyi395.html

    This article – pedestrian and middle of the road – seems a long way from Imre the biting and savage conservative iconoclast from the ‘nineties’. I remember one particularly brilliant article where he comprehensively trashed ‘Tom’ Keneally – then at the hight of his, err, powers and reputation and still calling himself ‘Thomas’ – for his self-satisfaction, complacency and literary incompetence.

    Keneally BTW, the republican and therefore almost by definition an opponent of hereditary privilege, seems to spend most of his time these days trying to puff and promote his own daughter Meg’s ‘s attempts at literature.

  33. Tom
    #2499798, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I reckon it will create plenty of (deserved) embarrassment for the AFL.

    The AFL CEO Gillon McLaughlin has given himself the world’s biggest wedgie: he loves being fashionable, but, if he gives in to the lefty dementia du jour, he will destroy the AFL Lezzo Footy League, which has become his baby.

    However, stopping blokes pretending to be wymmymses from playing in the Lezzo League will dump an Akinskyist shit storm on his head, not mention ruin his dinner parties.

    Chickening out isn’t an option. You supported identity politics, dickhead. Now you’re standing in it.

    Vlad’s apprentice is going to be forced to grow up in public.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2499799, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I reckon it will create plenty of (deserved) embarrassment for the AFL.

    They should already be embarrassed.
    One game excepted, so far, the AFL finals have resulted huge margin losses to the sides that self identify as male AFL footballers.

  35. rickw
    #2499800, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Actually, as Tom pointed out up thread, Hannah Mouncey’s transition has been remarkable:

    Needs stronger hormones, castration and his dick lopping off, all perfectly normal.

  36. JC
    #2499801, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Yea I know, most of my hard earned money is in US stocks with a few exceptions. I generally go for the large cap stuff as they are midly more transparent. But shit like this really freaking scares me and keeps me up for a few minutes each night – until I doze off.

    With pensions around the country facing funding shortfalls, Boeing has taken an unorthodox approach to shoring up its $20 billion funding gap – the second largest shortfall of any S&P 500 company behind General Electric with $57 billion in assets and $77 billion in obligations.

    Thems are freaking huge gaps to fill. One recession and they could more than halve.

    I own Boeing and have done so for a long time. Cap gains tax makes me reluctant to sell it.

    But look at these few stats.

    $8.8 billion annual profit.
    Expected increase annual earnings next five years 13%
    Net Cash – minus 2.60 a share.

    The current price is around 250 bucks a share.

    This valuation goes into the toilet if there’s a recession and everyone begins to focus on the firms negative cash flow and heavy duty pension liabilities. It would be a fucking nightmare.

    General Electric is in even worse shape potentially. That’s just a glimpse.

    There better not be a recession, that’s all I can say and the Fed had better be careful and not rock the boat.

  37. Serena at the Pub
    #2499802, posted on September 17, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Snoopy
    #2499772, posted on September 17, 2017 at 10:38 am
    I have an image of a camel urine factory – camels in stalls, hoses down their necks, being force-fed water.

    One of my past jobs was on a Pregnant Mare Urine farm.
    Be difficult to improve the processes there. I don’t think even the animal rights nutters could have a complaint.
    Our sandbox cousins have ..er.. serious form when it comes to lack of hygiene & animal handling.
    Allah alone knows what goes on regards the Camel extraction process.

