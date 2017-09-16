Open Forum: September 16, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,064 Responses to Open Forum: September 16, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. test pattern
    #2500064, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Armed resistance and massacres 1893 cont.

    ‘A police party under Sergeant Brophy left Wyndham, W.A. last month for the scene of Constable Collins. murder on the Behn River. The, object, no doubt, is to hunt up the offending blacks, or such of them as
    haven’t been killed already and distribute leaden medals among them in token of their bravery.’

    Leaden medals indeed. They massacred 23 on the Behn river.

    http://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/3325597/826860

  2. overburdened
    #2500065, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    BTW why does this site put up with MOnty. He is plainly a dickhead

  4. John64
    #2500067, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    #6 George Pell
    #7 Eric Abetz

    Starting to struggle ……….

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2500068, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Enemies of the left –

    #1 Pauline
    #2 Mr. Rabbit
    #3 Rupert Murdoch
    #4 Cory Bernadi
    #5 Alan Jones
    #6 Andrew Bolt
    #7 Trump666

  6. incoherent rambler
    #2500071, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    #1 Pauline
    #2 Mr. Rabbit
    #3 Rupert Murdoch
    #4 Cory Bernadi
    #5 Alan Jones
    #6 Andrew Bolt
    #7 Trump666
    #8 Pell
    #9 Abetz

    One to go

  7. John64
    #2500072, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Scrub Abetz. A Tasmanian Senator is of no consequence.

    #8 John Howard. Every leftist I talk to still hates John Howard.

  8. incoherent rambler
    #2500073, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    #1 Pauline
    #2 Mr. Rabbit
    #3 Rupert Murdoch
    #4 Cory Bernadi
    #5 Alan Jones
    #6 Andrew Bolt
    #7 Trump666
    #8 Pell
    #9 Little Johnny

  10. incoherent rambler
    #2500075, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    #1 Pauline
    #2 Mr. Rabbit
    #3 Rupert Murdoch
    #4 Cory Bernadi
    #5 Alan Jones
    #6 Andrew Bolt
    #7 Trump666
    #8 Pell
    #9 Little Johnny
    #10 Latham

  11. stackja
    #2500076, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    The never LNP want ALP chaos.

  12. jupes
    #2500077, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    #5 Alan Jones

    Big Al is not always the enemy of the left.

    He doesn’t get invited onto QandA to give the conservative view. He gets invited when the subject is coal seam gas or Adani so he can help with their propaganda.

  14. Atoms for Peace
    #2500080, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Overburdend. We put up with Monty as who else will provide us with the stunned mullet look when another leftist campaign dies in the arse.

  15. incoherent rambler
    #2500081, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    The key point is that there a few enemies of the left in Parliaments in Australia.

    We’ve lost. Resistance is useless.

  16. lotocoti
    #2500082, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Swap Little Johnny for Gina

    Nope.
    Swap AJ for Gina.

  17. John64
    #2500083, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Gina – yes.

    Still think Little Johnny slips in the top 10.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2500084, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Leaden medals indeed. They massacred 23 on the Behn river.

    In the same fashion that the “eyewitness” who “saw the fires and counted the bodies” at “Bedford Downs” turned out to be fifty miles away, at Turkey Creek, at the time, and was simply passing on “stories my Nanna told me?”

  19. incoherent rambler
    #2500085, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    #1 Pauline
    #2 Mr. Rabbit
    #3 Rupert Murdoch
    #4 Cory Bernadi
    #5 Gina
    #6 Andrew Bolt
    #7 Trump666
    #8 Pell
    #9 Little Johnny
    #10 Latham

  20. Atoms for Peace
    #2500086, posted on September 17, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    While I’m in the mood; my wish is that the Yes campaigners wake up with the Hillary WTF happened
    look.

  21. incoherent rambler
    #2500087, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I think that’ not a bad enemy of the left list.

    You test it by asking a lefty : ” I really like xxxx, what do you think?”

  22. John64
    #2500088, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    The top 10 looks pretty right now.

    You’re right, Jones spends too much time sympathising with leftist causes. A chameleon.

  23. test pattern
    #2500089, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    War and genocide in the Kimberley cont. Policeman Orme reports 1895

    ..’parties out shooting the natives just as fast as they can..I am between two districts, both of which are at war with the natives, and I fully expect to be the same in a few months.’

    ‘Of course, our chief work is keeping the natives under…Whilst returning from Hall’s Creek, the chief town on the goldfields, in March last, my boy was speared within four yards of me, and the poor little devil died twenty minutes after. He was one of tho best bush natives in the district, and it is a great loss to us, as he was the boy we depended on, he knowing all the escapees from both Hall’s Creek and Wyndham gaols.

    On Ivanhoe stud station, where my boy was speared, the natives are very, daring and to show the cunningness of them, they actually tie grass around their feet in order to block us from tracking them, and then they take the beef they have killed across the Ord River on a raft of their own building.
    They are more like wiid beasts than human beings…

    ‘The natives in West Kimberley have been kickin gup a bit lately, and I would not be the least surprised to see it spread this far, as the simple fact of the parties out shooting the natives just as fast as they can will have a great tendency to drive them from their own district into another, and I regret to say that their presence is being felt a few miles westward from Hall’s Creek. Then again the South Australian police are waging war against the natives on the Victorian River and Wave Hill stations, with the result that I will have visitors from the East also. So you see I am between two districts, both of which are at war with the natives, and I fully expect to be the same in a few months…’

    http://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/88955156/9076769

  24. Gab
    #2500090, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    The IPA is also an enemy and target of bitterness and hate for the Left.

  25. incoherent rambler
    #2500091, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Lefty test with #2

    White froth appears at the corners of the mouth, veins appear on forehead, face reddens when you mention Mr. Rabbit.

  27. Gab
    #2500094, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Not true, IR. Seen many hate comments just about the IPA in general.

  28. Oh come on
    #2500095, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I don’t think Trump belongs on the list. Strayans or former Strayans (or Kiwis) only. Or people with more than a snowball’s chance of turning up on a Q&A panel.

  30. Shy Ted
    #2500097, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I know you’ll think this fake news but it’s not. First Dog on the Moon has a cartoon in The Grauniad and the pictures actually look like little animals. And the story is barely political. Astonishing. They’ve made up for it with mad leftie rants that are madder than normal though.
    And on a not too distant point, has anyone heard of or from Clem Ford in recent months? Motherhood might have changed her.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2500098, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    WORLD BREAKING NEWS
    Second arrest over London train attack

    Reuters
    5:49PM September 17, 2017

    A second man has been arrested by police investigating Friday’s bomb attack on a London underground train, police say.

    The 21-year-old man was arrested in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight on Saturday local time (Sunday AEST), the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

    He was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.

    Breaking news, from the Oz.

  33. Roger
    #2500100, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    You don’t need to destroy the Libs. You just need to make them a minor party that needs the Conservatives.

    Precisely; that is the most realistic option we have at present.

  34. Oh come on
    #2500101, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Morro, although he has slipped down the list a LOT since the halcyon days of OSB…

  35. incoherent rambler
    #2500102, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    #1 Pauline
    #2 Mr. Rabbit
    #3 Rupert Murdoch
    #4 Cory Bernadi
    #5 Gina
    #6 Andrew Bolt
    #7 Pell
    #8 Latham
    #9 Little Johnny
    #10 Hendo

  36. incoherent rambler
    #2500103, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Morro has switched sides. A Benedict Arnold.

  37. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2500104, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    International Criminal Court declines to protect Stateless Rohingya from Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity

    send them to saudi arabia

  38. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2500105, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    A second manmoslem has been arrested by police investigating Friday’s bomb attack on a London underground train, police say.

    .

  39. Oh come on
    #2500106, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Jeff Kennett? Or do you think he’s been rehabilitated as a result of his Beyond Blue work? I mean, the left still hates him. But is the passion still there? Maybe not.

    Keith Windschuttle. More learned lefties despise him!

  40. Indolent
    #2500107, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Professor Flint (who was great on Outsiders this morning) should be there somewhere and I think Maurice Newman could also get a Guernsey. He always talks eminent sense so he must be on the outer.

  41. John64
    #2500108, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Hendo

    Not mainstream enough to make the top 10.

    Hendo deserves his own category; a lifetime achievement award for regularly getting under the skin of the likes of Mike Carlton, Mincing Marr and Red Bandana Man. Not to forget He regularly exposes TheirABC as a nest of p3dos.

  42. incoherent rambler
    #2500109, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Tis sad that there only 3 serving politicians on that list.

  43. test pattern
    #2500110, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    ‘stories my Nanna told me’

    Which Nanna cokebottle? The WA one of the NT one? Personally I always liked the NT one, Nanna James –

    I reside at Table Mountain, and my name is Truthful James;
    I am not up to small deceit or any sinful games,
    And I ‘ll tell in simple language what I know about the row
    That broke up our Society upon the Stanislow.’

    http://www.bartleby.com/102/199.html

    In their own words –

    ‘Journal of a trip by Sergt Brophy and party in pursuit of natives who are killing cattle on the
    Ord, Osmand and other rivers’, 1 Oct 1893 – 24 Nov 1893, CSO, Acc 527, File 90/1894.

    and

    ‘Report by Sergt Brophy to Commissioner of Police’, 30 Nov 1893, CSO, Acc 527, File 90/1894.

    and

    ‘Report from Overend Drewry to Commissioner of Police’, 14 Dec 1893, CSO, Acc 527, File
    90/1894.

  44. Oh come on
    #2500111, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Well Cory Bernardi and Latho aren’t exactly household names…not much more than Hendo, anyway. I think he belongs.

  45. Roger
    #2500112, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    The leader of one of the world’s most conflict-riven cities has questioned official UK police advice to “run, hide, tell” during terror attacks and has suggested Britons should take on jihadists to save lives.
    Nir Barkat, the mayor of Jerusalem, said people should “engage” the enemy directly.

    Many Israelis carry guns, including off duty soldiers.

    Most have also had military training & service.

    Quite a different scenario from the UK…or Australia, for that matter.

  46. incoherent rambler
    #2500113, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    OCO

    Test Hendo with a lefty. I bet the answer you get is “who?”

  47. Oh come on
    #2500114, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Pest, surely you have something better to do with your time? No one here is remotely interested in your missives.

  48. Oh come on
    #2500117, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I think he’s the scourge of enough prominent lefties to make any list. And he cops a lot of stick from them, too.

  50. John64
    #2500120, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Well Cory Bernardi and Latho aren’t exactly household names

    Latham led the ALP to a federal election …….. he gets bonus points of hatred because he’s kinda changed sides.

    I say kinda because the ALP’s moved further to the left that Latho’s moved to the right.

  51. Roger
    #2500121, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Although Dutton has been a disappointment to conservatives, he still manages to give Lefties conniptions.

  52. test pattern
    #2500122, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Shit eh Nanna James musta forgot this one –

    ‘Left camp at 6.30am and followed the tracks and came upon the natives in a large lagoon, the assistants told them to come out of the water and reeds, two of them came which we arrested the rest of them tried to escape but in doing so we fired on them killing twenty men the women and children making good their escape. The two we arrested shewed us where they killed the cattle and told us they had killed plenty the following are the names of the two we arrested Ginnare, Cunbiliger.’

    ‘Private diary of Sergeant Thomas Wheatley during police patrols from Wyndham from 6
    Nov to 23 Dec 1895’, 11 Nov 1895, Battye Library, Acc 1266A Manuscript

  53. Caveman
    #2500123, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Enemies of the left are just normal Australians the ones that just like choc top vanilla. They dont know any better. Please spare them.

  54. Oh come on
    #2500124, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Recent additions – Margaret Court

  55. stackja
    #2500125, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Oh come on
    #2500101, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:10 pm
    Morro, although he has slipped down the list a LOT since the halcyon days of OSB…

    TA was backing Morro.

  56. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2500126, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    We need to dispatch a boat forthwith, full of seasoned Yes activists proclaiming ‘Love is Love.’ Tour concierge: David Marr.

    ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) – Authorities in Tanzania’s semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar have detained 20 people accused of engaging in same-sex activities, police said Saturday, the latest incident in a crackdown on homosexuality in the East African country.

  57. Oh come on
    #2500127, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Well Cory Bernardi and Latho aren’t exactly household names currently

    I stand by that. Once you move out of the blogger ecosystem I’d say recognition of both of those guys and what they’re currently up to dives into the single digits.

  58. egg_
    #2500128, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    #1 Pauline
    #2 Mr. Rabbit
    #3 Rupert Murdoch
    #4 Cory Bernadi
    #5 Gina
    #6 Andrew Bolt
    #7 Pell
    #8 Latham KRuddy-the-clown*
    #9 Little Johnny
    #10 Hendo

    *Vainly struggling for recognition via newfound support for SSM.

  59. jupes
    #2500129, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Quite a different scenario from the UK…or Australia, for that matter.

    True. Official government policy is to emasculate male citizens and criminalize them if they dare to fight back.

  60. Oh come on
    #2500130, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    No the left doesn’t hate Rudd! He was just misguided.

  61. Peter Castieau
    #2500131, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Have I got this right?

    The Yes case launched last Sunday morning to wall to wall coverage by the FMIC all day and into the next.

    The No case launched last night to hardly any mention last night and dropped completely by early morning today!

    Thank god for the sky writing.

  63. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2500134, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Memories of de ol’ plantation appear to be hard wired.

    The president of Lipscomb University issued a public apology after an untold number of African American students were offended by a dinner table centerpiece made from stalks of cotton.
    Yes, good readers – a group of college students was triggered by the fabric of our lives.

  64. jupes
    #2500137, posted on September 17, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    The ABC’s report of the arrest of the second Muslim for the attack on the train.

    Three points:

    1. The only mention of Muslims or Islam is the claim that “The Islamic State group has claimed one of its units planted the bomb on the train.”

    2. The police in the photo are carrying weapons while the soldiers are not.

    3. The following claim was made: “Bomb was intended to do grave harm, officials say”

    A sad example of how western society is dealing with the Muslim threat.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *