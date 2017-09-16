Open Forum: September 16, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,274 Responses to Open Forum: September 16, 2017

  1. struth
    #2500381, posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Memo to all governments everywhere – do not, ever, hand over power to the lawyers.They will strangle you in your crib.

    You’d be right.

    We handed government to lawyers and look what’s happened.

  2. johanna
    #2500383, posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Herodotus
    #2500359, posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:00 am

    “In particular, they note that fighting preventable forest fires is consuming vast amounts of their agencies’ resources.”

    Canberra experienced a terrible bushfire some years back. It came roaring out of the national park which had been “allowed to revert” over the previous twenty or more years. When this monster met the large belt of pine plantations on the western edge of the city things got even worse, and entire suburbs were at risk.

    There were a lot of factors, as is always the case with a catastrophe.

    I’ll never forget it, though. 3 p.m. – the sky was black like night. Couldn’t even see across the road. And I was a long way from the fire.

    I feel for Victorians, who are enmeshed in a combination of Greenie ignorance and union thuggery when it comes to bushfires.

  4. John Constantine
    #2500385, posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Stratfor had an interesting article on the Chinese Tarim basin, where the new Silk Road is going through a traditionally Uighur region.

    10% of the worlds cotton grown by using retreating glacial melt and draining the freshwater inland sea that used to be there.

    Once bankrupt and overthrown australia has been Year Zeroed by the left into Zimbostralia, and our politicians grasp their brown paper bags with their Chinese bribes [often as high as hundreds of dollars], the rebuilding of the productive potential of the Murray Darling Basin will begin, on Chinese rules.

    The Tarim basin is the future of Australia, and their left are hellbent on bringing it about as soon as inhumanly possible.

  5. Snoopy
    #2500386, posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    The ABC’s (and AP’S) Trump Derangement Syndrome hasn’t abated

    In the latest sign his campaign fury has not faded, US President Donald Trump has taken another swing at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, retweeting a mock video that shows him hitting her with a golf ball.

    LOL

  6. John Constantine
    #2500388, posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    “Environmental activists are due to start a week of protests on Sunday against a major coal mining project they say will damage Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and contribute to global warming.

    The A$16.5 billion ($13.20 billion) project has been delayed for more than five years by court challenges from environmentalists and indigenous groups concerned about reef damage, climate change, and the impact on native land and water supply. ”

    Lawfare.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2500389, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Zippy’s link at 6:34 shows the Ibrahim lads decked out in bespoke leather hand restraints. Presumably, the sort of thing you have to wear to maintain standards, if flying first class. These scum bags should be down the back sporting plastic ties, to match the plastic cutlery.

  8. incoherent rambler
    #2500390, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    John Constantine #2500388, posted on September 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    These people might be useful as railway sleepers.
    5 year delay. How agile.

  9. Snoopy
    #2500391, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Environmental activists are due to start a week of protests on Sunday against a major coal mining project they say will damage Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and contribute to global warming.

    That’s encouraging. It means the greenies have run out of legal options. Unfortunately the Queensland Police will be too preoccupied celebrating gender fluidity to crack heads.

  10. struth
    #2500392, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:09 am

    A new mine in Australia, even in QLD or WA …………………..what would the odds be at sportsbet.

  11. dover_beach
    #2500393, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    That article on the weekend by Miranda Devine that covered the stall of the Catholic Society at USyd being stomped on by Yes supporters while police failed to make a single arrest is enraging. They were hectored, had tables overturned, food spoiled, and were assaulted physically and the police did nothing. And the media generally ignored it.

  12. Tom
    #2500394, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Mark Leishman, of Warrnambool, pockets the $US1.5 million first prize at the BMW Championship in Chicago — the biggest win of his career and his third on the US Tour — with a tournament-record 261 (62, 64, 68, 67). Winning next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta would jump the $US10 million FedEx Cup’s first prize into his pocket. He’s the hottest player in the world at the moment.

  13. Sparkx
    #2500395, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:19 am

    A BIOFUELS company with Labor Party links was awarded a lucrative grant by the Palaszczuk Government ahead of dozens of other contenders.

    The Courier-Mail can reveal a company awarded a taxpayer-funded grant to turn Bundaberg distillery waste into energy is chaired by former federal MP ­Bernie Ripoll.

    The company, Utilitas, is the brainchild of Mr Ripoll’s partner Fiona Waterhouse, who is chief executive and major shareholder in the Brisbane-based business.

    Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk personally announced the commercial-in-confidence grant last week while in Bundaberg, a key electorate that Labor must retain to regain government at the election.

    There is no suggestion the contract was not awarded on merit.

    Mr Ripoll is a former federal Labor member for Oxley, a seat that overlaps Ms Palaszczuk’s Inala state electorate.
    He is also a member of Labor’s Right faction, along with Ms Palaszczuk and State Development Minister Anthony Lynham, whose department made the grant decision.

    They really do think the voters are stupid – link may be p/w

  14. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2500396, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:19 am

    A new mine in Australia, even in QLD or WA …………………..what would the odds be at sportsbet.

    A gash in Gaia’s inviolate flesh – never. Even drilling an exploratory hole might strike a core organ and is therefore forbidden.

  15. Philippa Martyr
    #2500398, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Did Tony Abbott really tell the Weekend Australian that the Human Rights Commission should be abolished?

  16. incoherent rambler
    #2500399, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Tom #2500325, posted on September 18, 2017 at 5:13 am
    Sign of the times: drawings by the 75-year-old Australian cartoonist named Larry have been banned by Catallaxy.com management. Sad.

    So the P*********g word is banned? or just links to his website?

  18. incoherent rambler
    #2500402, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Yes Philippa. Or else the The A is just making things up again.

  19. C.L.
    #2500403, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Ahahahahahahaha. Here’s how ABC Online covers Trump’s hilarious re-tweeted gif:

    Donald Trump retweets edited GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

    In the latest sign his campaign fury has not faded, US President Donald Trump has taken another swing at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, retweeting a mock video that shows him hitting her with a golf ball.

    Meanwhile, troubled drunkard Hillary Clinton explains the meaning of Orwell’s 1984:

    Attempting to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism. This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos. This is what happens in George Orwell’s classic novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, when a torturer holds up four fingers and delivers electric shocks until his prisoner sees five fingers as ordered. The goal is to make you question logic and reason and to sow mistrust toward exactly the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts who seek to guide public policy based on evidence, ourselves.

  20. C.L.
    #2500404, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:30 am

    If opposing SS”M” causes suicide, how many gays are dead thanks to Barack Obama, Julia Gillard, Penny Wong and Kevin Rudd?

    What was the death toll?
    Where was the AMA?

  21. Zatara
    #2500406, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Re those water supply inline turbines: I wonder how much energy they strip out of the system? Pressure pumps at high rise buildings may need to work a bit harder not to mention fire service boost pumping.

    Portland’s fresh water supply is pressurized by gravity as it originates in the Bull Run Reservoir in the mountains ~45 kms east and 1,300 meters higher.

    However, that article was originally published in 2015. If their cunning plan had worked as planned we’d likely have heard about it by now.

  22. Philippa Martyr
    #2500407, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Yes Philippa. Or else the The A is just making things up again.

    Gosh, if only he had been elected Prime Minister. Then we would have seen some action on that there dang Human Rights Commission.

    The man has NO SHAME.

  23. Rabz
    #2500408, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:37 am

    This is unbelievable – hugely unwatched and unread braindead lamestream meeja reform means yet more taxpayers’ money wasted (from the Oz):

    Fifield insisted that the government had not “applied any ideological tests” to the NXT’s $60.4 million innovation package for regional and small publishers, which was designed for Australian organisations and “those that had been disrupted”.

    Companies such as Guardian Australia, owned by foreign entities, will not be able to apply for the funding grants, while Crikey, The Saturday Paper and The Monthly can.

    Just when you think the stupid.frigging.gliberals couldn’t get any lower they proceed to plumb ever more subterranean depths.

  24. Tom
    #2500409, posted on September 18, 2017 at 8:37 am

    IR, since his name is part of his website’s URL, links to his website are banned as well, I imagine.

