Liberty Quote
So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: September 16, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
You’d be right.
We handed government to lawyers and look what’s happened.
There were a lot of factors, as is always the case with a catastrophe.
I’ll never forget it, though. 3 p.m. – the sky was black like night. Couldn’t even see across the road. And I was a long way from the fire.
I feel for Victorians, who are enmeshed in a combination of Greenie ignorance and union thuggery when it comes to bushfires.
Residents call for closure of school in Indonesia suspected of supplying child soldiers for Isis.
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/World/2017/Sep-17/419620-students-sent-home-from-indonesian-islamic-school-linked-to-child-fighters.ashx
Stratfor had an interesting article on the Chinese Tarim basin, where the new Silk Road is going through a traditionally Uighur region.
10% of the worlds cotton grown by using retreating glacial melt and draining the freshwater inland sea that used to be there.
Once bankrupt and overthrown australia has been Year Zeroed by the left into Zimbostralia, and our politicians grasp their brown paper bags with their Chinese bribes [often as high as hundreds of dollars], the rebuilding of the productive potential of the Murray Darling Basin will begin, on Chinese rules.
The Tarim basin is the future of Australia, and their left are hellbent on bringing it about as soon as inhumanly possible.
The ABC’s (and AP’S) Trump Derangement Syndrome hasn’t abated
LOL
“Environmental activists are due to start a week of protests on Sunday against a major coal mining project they say will damage Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and contribute to global warming.
The A$16.5 billion ($13.20 billion) project has been delayed for more than five years by court challenges from environmentalists and indigenous groups concerned about reef damage, climate change, and the impact on native land and water supply. ”
Lawfare.
Zippy’s link at 6:34 shows the Ibrahim lads decked out in bespoke leather hand restraints. Presumably, the sort of thing you have to wear to maintain standards, if flying first class. These scum bags should be down the back sporting plastic ties, to match the plastic cutlery.
These people might be useful as railway sleepers.
5 year delay. How agile.
That’s encouraging. It means the greenies have run out of legal options. Unfortunately the Queensland Police will be too preoccupied celebrating gender fluidity to crack heads.
A new mine in Australia, even in QLD or WA …………………..what would the odds be at sportsbet.
That article on the weekend by Miranda Devine that covered the stall of the Catholic Society at USyd being stomped on by Yes supporters while police failed to make a single arrest is enraging. They were hectored, had tables overturned, food spoiled, and were assaulted physically and the police did nothing. And the media generally ignored it.
Mark Leishman, of Warrnambool, pockets the $US1.5 million first prize at the BMW Championship in Chicago — the biggest win of his career and his third on the US Tour — with a tournament-record 261 (62, 64, 68, 67). Winning next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta would jump the $US10 million FedEx Cup’s first prize into his pocket. He’s the hottest player in the world at the moment.
They really do think the voters are stupid – link may be p/w
A new mine in Australia, even in QLD or WA …………………..what would the odds be at sportsbet.
A gash in Gaia’s inviolate flesh – never. Even drilling an exploratory hole might strike a core organ and is therefore forbidden.
Did Tony Abbott really tell the Weekend Australian that the Human Rights Commission should be abolished?
So the P*********g word is banned? or just links to his website?
Tom 👍 Cheers to you
Yes Philippa. Or else the The A is just making things up again.
Ahahahahahahaha. Here’s how ABC Online covers Trump’s hilarious re-tweeted gif:
Donald Trump retweets edited GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.
Meanwhile, troubled drunkard Hillary Clinton explains the meaning of Orwell’s 1984:
If opposing SS”M” causes suicide, how many gays are dead thanks to Barack Obama, Julia Gillard, Penny Wong and Kevin Rudd?
What was the death toll?
Where was the AMA?
Portland’s fresh water supply is pressurized by gravity as it originates in the Bull Run Reservoir in the mountains ~45 kms east and 1,300 meters higher.
However, that article was originally published in 2015. If their cunning plan had worked as planned we’d likely have heard about it by now.
Gosh, if only he had been elected Prime Minister. Then we would have seen some action on that there dang Human Rights Commission.
The man has NO SHAME.
This is unbelievable – hugely unwatched and unread braindead lamestream meeja reform means yet more taxpayers’ money wasted (from the Oz):
Just when you think the stupid.frigging.gliberals couldn’t get any lower they proceed to plumb ever more subterranean depths.
IR, since his name is part of his website’s URL, links to his website are banned as well, I imagine.