A policy. A policy. A Kingdom For A Policy.

What is it about energy and electricity that every “media expert” seems to think that business is clamouring for an energy policy from government?

And by “media expert”, Spartacus means people who generally know nothing about economics, science or engineering and get their information from other “media experts” who equally and generally know nothing about economics, science or engineering.

Yes. The commentariat class to which Spartacus refers its the same commentariat class who believe that the purpose of business is to generate revenue for government, and anything that business does to reduce payments to government is tantamount to criminal activity. God forbid that business structures its affairs to optimise returns to shareholders and not the Canberra kleptocracy.

Every week, on the Insiders couch or in the Guardian, the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald, the Saturday paper, these experts, who have generally never worked for business and almost certainly have never run a business, cry that business wants Australia to have an energy policy.

Really?

What business wants is reliable and affordable energy. This is the product of an energy policy, at least an energy policy of a competent government. It is not the policy that business is interested in.

CEOs and CFOs don’t sit around postulating on the difference between a RET or a CET or whether Australia should have 42% or 50% renewable energy. They want to know that the lights will turn on and the fridges will stay on and they the price of energy will allow them to open the doors.

