A policy. A policy. A Kingdom For A Policy.

What is it about energy and electricity that every “media expert” seems to think that business is clamouring for an energy policy from government?
And by “media expert”, Spartacus means people who generally know nothing about economics, science or engineering and get their information from other “media experts” who equally and generally know nothing about economics, science or engineering.
Yes. The commentariat class to which Spartacus refers its the same commentariat class who believe that the purpose of business is to generate revenue for government, and anything that business does to reduce payments to government is tantamount to criminal activity. God forbid that business structures its affairs to optimise returns to shareholders and not the Canberra kleptocracy.
Every week, on the Insiders couch or in the Guardian, the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald, the Saturday paper, these experts, who have generally never worked for business and almost certainly have never run a business, cry that business wants Australia to have an energy policy.
Really?
What business wants is reliable and affordable energy. This is the product of an energy policy, at least an energy policy of a competent government. It is not the policy that business is interested in.
CEOs and CFOs don’t sit around postulating on the difference between a RET or a CET or whether Australia should have 42% or 50% renewable energy. They want to know that the lights will turn on and the fridges will stay on and they the price of energy will allow them to open the doors.
Depends what business innit.
It seems that it has somehow not occurred to you that the media outlets you mention are not the slightest bit interested in a business ‘expert’ who could be expected to say business wants and needs reliable and affordable energy policies. I would go further to suggest they would actively avoid giving any such individual a platform for something that is so far outside the p.c. agenda.
Voters need to switch power on.
The roonable energy that trashes the electricity grid is unfortunately making huge profits for the industry super funds, ROM* and FOM**.
While this remains the case consumers and productive baseload energy producers will continue to be forced to provide the money for the scam. The amount of money thus transferred by this racket is economy wrecking in its scale.
roonable energy – it is working! It stopped working! it is working! It stopped working! it is working! It stopped working! …
*Relatives of Mal
**Friends of Mal
Anybody asked how many blackouts the average yarragrad small business can take before they shut the doors?.
If a convoy of Australians live pay packet to pay packet, a few weeks unemployment between them and the salvos, how much of a deindustrialising hit can small business take?.
Lot of self employed have already sacrificed time off and holidays for paperwork and compliance, so what fat is left to cut when the rolling blackouts hit?.
Govvie employees just go home early, it take the day off, so why not just get a govvie job, Comrade?.
Big business wants an energy policy with a significant clean energy target for a number of reasons, including rent seeking…sorry, make that investment opportunities and ideology.
The rest of us will settle for reliable and affordable power.
In the coming summer months which will surely be the hottest evah! we need to hope that the actual temperature is lower than usual.
Cooling caused by warming is the best chance we have of delaying the coming disaster.