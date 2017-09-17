Freedom of Hearing

Last week, Spartacus wrote about the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University offering a visiting fellowship to Chelsea Manning. Yes. the Chelsea Manning who spent seven years in prison for leaking classified government secrets until he/she/ze (?) was given a sentence commutation by Saint President Obama NL (Nobel Laureate).

Subsequent to Spartacus’ post, Harvard withdrew the invitation to Manning. (Correlation not causation).

On Bill Maher’s Real Time Overtime show a couple of days ago, Bret Stephens of the NY Times was asked about the Manning invitation.

Full disclosure. Bret Stephens is one of Spartacus’ favourite commentators. Spartacus even read Stephen’s most recent book, America in Retreat. Spartacus does not agree with everything Stephens writes or say, but he does like to read and listen. Immediately prior to writing for the Times, Stephens wrote for the the Wall Street Journal.

In reply to the question about Manning, Stephens commented that it was dumb for Harvard to offer the invitation to Manning but it was even worse to withdraw it. Stephens argued that University “dis-invitations” to speakers because of external pressures were a “sickness”:

Hearing people is a precondition for being able to disagree with them.

Can I repeat that:

Hearing people is a precondition for being able to disagree with them.

Here here. Actually. Hear! Hear!

Freedom of speech is as much about right of citizens to speak as it is about the right of other citizens to hear such speech. Those who seek to take away the right of people to speak are not just interfering with the rights of the speaker, they are interfering with the rights of everyone to hear.

Now Stephens is a conservative; and American style conservative. Actually he is a neo-conservative. Apparently also, Stephens is a guest on ABC Q&A tomorrow (18 September). Spartacus wonders whether the Ultimo audience or the “non-political” ABC host will allow Stephens to speak or be heard?

Spartacus won’t be watching. Spartacus refuses to watch Q&A. Perhaps some Cats might advise. Perhaps also copies of Areopagitica be distributed to the Q&A editorial staff.

