Liberty Quote
Government does not solve problems; it subsidizes them.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- Roger on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- jjf on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Roger on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Atoms for Peace on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- John64 on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- A Lurker on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- C.L. on Institutional Cryptoeconomics: A New Model for a New Century
- jjf on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Sparkx on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Eddystone on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Eddystone on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- JMH on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- jjf on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: September 16, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Institutional Cryptoeconomics: A New Model for a New Century
- Freedom of Hearing
- A policy. A policy. A Kingdom For A Policy.
- R G Collingwood on the rise of fake news
- Allan Hird: Why did WADA go after Essendon players but let Russian drug cheats go unpunished?
- Open Forum: September 16, 2017
- Roundup 15 Sept
- Venezaustraliaesque
- What is going on in academia?
- Philippa Martyr: Potential Greatness™ Day – 15 September 2017
- ‘I’m fine, Tony’s here’
- The Economist published my letter!
- John Tamny: Bringing Back Manufacturing Jobs Would Mean Economic Stagnation
- Mercury Mal vs Electricity Bill
- Compare and Contrast
- Not just about Say’s Law but also why almost the whole of modern economic theory is useless
- Wednesday Forum: September 13, 2017
- Australiaesque
- James Paterson in The Spectator
- Something else for all Australians to be proud of
- Neo-Antifa
- Australian Emissions Policy Decision Tree
- Q&A Forum: September 11, 2017
- Centre for Independent Studies Policy magazine
- The Chomsky Condition
- Monday Forum: September 11, 2017
- And what of nuclear energy?
- Honi Soit 2017. So much for the cutting edge of student journalism
- David Leyonhjelm. Uneasy riders on the nanny state
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Second? Morning all.
Top 3!!!!
mornin’ ladies and gentlemen.
Morning all!
Just a lucky drive by top ten!
Does anyone have a clue what Sinc is talking about in his previous post?
From the Oz. England’s welcome to Yassmin….
This Week in Stupid (17/09/2017)
Sargon of Akkad
Sep 17, 2017
Let’s talk about Adolf Shapiro and his Nazi rally at Berkeley.
[and so much more!]
Top Twenty!
Once
Just walked through the Sydney cbd this morning and noticed all the banners by the council pushing for a yes vote.
WTF!!!
Clover should stick to colleting rubbish, and fixing up the remaining roads (after the light rail)!!!!!!
#changethedate.
The Friday holiday is disrespectful to my culture (ie getting on the piss on Sunday).
After blaming everything else for her loss of the Presidential election Hillary curiously denies one reason:
Clinton ‘rejects premise’ husband meeting AG Lynch on tarmac critically hurt campaign
How very odd. Maybe someone should investigate what happened at that meeting.
Last night’s ‘Doctor Blake’ was maybe less preachy than previous series – although we knew, of course, the there was no way that the Indigenous Australian could have been the villain -but was considerably sillier in terms of plot plausibility.
And I lost count of all the linguistic anachronisms.
And to add to the emerging new meme of Blake’s mysterious and violent past, it was hinted that he had previously been a boxer.
You know, I’m still waiting on the series of daily posts from our esteemed host decrying the recent degradation of freedom of speech in Australia.
16th Battalion A.I.F
Evidently, Catallaxy is broken judging from the weird spam behaviour.
CL, indeed. Moderation roulette is in operation.
I think exporting Yassy could be the best thing since Germaine Greer or Kathy Lette. Let’s hope she stays there as long, particularly when the UK finally adopts Sharia law.
It will be an absolute hoot if it’s an Adelaide v GWS Grand Final and tumbleweeds are blowing along central Yarragrad’s deserted streets on the public holiday; not to mention a crowd of 500 or so watching the GF parade.
No no no no no no no no yes
Well, well, the Parson’s Green bombers were refugees.
Will our security authorities take any lessons from that?
I’m looking at you, Duncan.
The most obvious, for mid 20th century rural Australia, being:-
(1) At a weigh-in for a boxing match, a woman calling out “Yeah, baby!” (at least the weigh-in wasn’t called in kilograms, I suppose); and
(2) Someone advising his brother to “move on” from some past tragedy. This turn of phrase has only been in vogue for about 20 years.
I remarked to Mrs L that they spend so much time getting the physical accoutrements and props reasonably right (cars, grocery tins etc) but completely fuck up the vernacular of the period.
No doubt they were prompted by the evil west and Islamaphobia!!
And I lost count of all the linguistic anachronisms.
The ABC appears to be taking its queue from the BBC in that regard.
Happened upon a recently produced WWII drama in which a female RAF character was court-martialed for having an affair with a senior officer, after which she was given a pep talk by a friend which was pure “go girl” feminist boilerplate.
This poor writing makes it impossible for the educated person to suspend disbelief when watching most contemporary historical dramas.