Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2500435, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Even if she’s only half as good as big sister Winx, little sister, who was born on Saturday evening, promises to be mighty good. Picture: Katrina Partridge

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2500436, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Second? Morning all.

  6. Eddystone
    #2500441, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Just a lucky drive by top ten!

  7. Eddystone
    #2500442, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Does anyone have a clue what Sinc is talking about in his previous post?

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2500443, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:38 am

    CUT & PASTE

    What has new London resident Yassmin Abdel-Magied been up to since she left Australia? Yesterday she sent an unusual tweet:

    “It’s really hard to find specific and ­detailed information on menstrual cycles on the internet. I blame the patriarchy?

    From the Oz. England’s welcome to Yassmin….

  9. srr
    #2500444, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:39 am

    This Week in Stupid (17/09/2017)
    Sargon of Akkad
    Sep 17, 2017
    Let’s talk about Adolf Shapiro and his Nazi rally at Berkeley.
    [and so much more!]

  12. jjf
    #2500450, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Just walked through the Sydney cbd this morning and noticed all the banners by the council pushing for a yes vote.

    WTF!!!

    Clover should stick to colleting rubbish, and fixing up the remaining roads (after the light rail)!!!!!!

  13. Leigh Lowe
    #2500452, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

    VICTORIA’S newest public holiday — AFL Grand Final eve — should be shifted to the Monday to reduce its $1.2 billion economic hit, a leading business group says.

    #changethedate.
    The Friday holiday is disrespectful to my culture (ie getting on the piss on Sunday).

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2500453, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

    After blaming everything else for her loss of the Presidential election Hillary curiously denies one reason:

    Clinton ‘rejects premise’ husband meeting AG Lynch on tarmac critically hurt campaign

    How very odd. Maybe someone should investigate what happened at that meeting.

  15. Des Deskperson
    #2500454, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Last night’s ‘Doctor Blake’ was maybe less preachy than previous series – although we knew, of course, the there was no way that the Indigenous Australian could have been the villain -but was considerably sillier in terms of plot plausibility.

    And I lost count of all the linguistic anachronisms.

    And to add to the emerging new meme of Blake’s mysterious and violent past, it was hinted that he had previously been a boxer.

  16. A Lurker
    #2500455, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

    You know, I’m still waiting on the series of daily posts from our esteemed host decrying the recent degradation of freedom of speech in Australia.

  17. Baldrick
    #2500457, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:45 am

    16th Battalion A.I.F

    McCarthy, Lawrence Dominic (1892–1975)
    Near Madam Wood, east of Vermandovillers, France, on 23 August 1918, McCarthy performed what the official war historian rated as ‘perhaps the most effective feat of individual fighting in the history of the A.I.F., next to Jacka’s at Pozières’. The 16th Battalion, with McCarthy commanding ‘D’ Company, had attained its objectives but the battalion on the left was unable to make headway. Accompanied by Sergeant F. J. Robbins, D.C.M., M.M., McCarthy attacked the German machine-gun posts which were preventing its advance. They raced into the enemy trench system, shooting and bombing as they went, destroying three machine-gun positions. When his mate fell wounded, McCarthy pressed on, picking up German bombs as he continued to fight down the trench ‘inflicting heavy casualties’. Coming upon another enemy pocket, he shot two officers and bombed the post until a blood-stained handkerchief signalled the surrender of the forty occupants.
    This feat of bravery, which resulted in the award of the Victoria Cross, had an extraordinary conclusion. As the battalion historian records, ‘the prisoners closed in on him from all sides … and patted him on the back!’ In twenty minutes he had killed twenty Germans, taken fifty prisoners and seized 500 yards (460 m) of the German front. This jovial hero believed that there was ‘a V.C. in everybody if given a chance’.

  18. C.L.
    #2500459, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Evidently, Catallaxy is broken judging from the weird spam behaviour.

  19. dover_beach
    #2500461, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:51 am

    CL, indeed. Moderation roulette is in operation.

  20. H B Bear
    #2500462, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I think exporting Yassy could be the best thing since Germaine Greer or Kathy Lette. Let’s hope she stays there as long, particularly when the UK finally adopts Sharia law.

  21. John64
    #2500464, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

    VICTORIA’S newest public holiday — AFL Grand Final eve — should be shifted to the Monday to reduce its $1.2 billion economic hit, a leading business group says.

    It will be an absolute hoot if it’s an Adelaide v GWS Grand Final and tumbleweeds are blowing along central Yarragrad’s deserted streets on the public holiday; not to mention a crowd of 500 or so watching the GF parade.

  22. Atoms for Peace
    #2500465, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

    No no no no no no no no yes

  23. Roger
    #2500466, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Well, well, the Parson’s Green bombers were refugees.

    Will our security authorities take any lessons from that?

    I’m looking at you, Duncan.

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #2500467, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:57 am

    And I lost count of all the linguistic anachronisms.

    The most obvious, for mid 20th century rural Australia, being:-
    (1) At a weigh-in for a boxing match, a woman calling out “Yeah, baby!” (at least the weigh-in wasn’t called in kilograms, I suppose); and
    (2) Someone advising his brother to “move on” from some past tragedy. This turn of phrase has only been in vogue for about 20 years.
    I remarked to Mrs L that they spend so much time getting the physical accoutrements and props reasonably right (cars, grocery tins etc) but completely fuck up the vernacular of the period.

  25. jjf
    #2500468, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Well, well, the Parson’s Green bombers were refugees.

    Will our security authorities take any lessons from that?

    I’m looking at you, Duncan.

    No doubt they were prompted by the evil west and Islamaphobia!!

  26. Roger
    #2500469, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:02 am

    And I lost count of all the linguistic anachronisms.

    The ABC appears to be taking its queue from the BBC in that regard.

    Happened upon a recently produced WWII drama in which a female RAF character was court-martialed for having an affair with a senior officer, after which she was given a pep talk by a friend which was pure “go girl” feminist boilerplate.

    This poor writing makes it impossible for the educated person to suspend disbelief when watching most contemporary historical dramas.

