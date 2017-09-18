Liberty Quote
An ideal society, properly so-called, can be none other than an actual, present, society taken at its truest and best.— Michael Oakeshott
-
-
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
2,295 Responses to Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
Silent ‘h’.
I mentioned to my wife that the mostly-innocent Rohingyas had been trying the odd bit of terrorism and that’s why the Burmese have sent in their cohorts all hard-eyed and implacable. She observed that the ABC News had not mentioned that in her hearing.
Haha!
That is so true. What an awful company they are. The only thing as bad are their competitors.
Clever bunt.
Good point, rickw.
Over 2000 c0mments, long overdue for a new thread!
Knowing Bundy as i do , if this peanut is trade qualified I will eat my socks
But they got cultural parity with indigenous.
Farmer (dumb as dogshit) Dave is adamant that legalising SSM will help him find a bum buddy.
“It opens with a polite country boy thank you, as Dave thanks “everyone involved for making this a massive issue because, you know, when you’re alone and living in the bush a lot of times all you hear is the bad stuff”.
“So this is extraordinary to hear that it’s a national issue to let people like me who want to fall in love, and want to spend the rest of their life with one person, it’s just incredible.”
“He then targets some of the “weird” arguments against, targeting the Coalition for Marriage advertisements featuring mums fearing what a yes vote means.
“There’s that woman that says ‘oh my God, they’re making my kids role play’,” he says.
“Newsflash, you stupid cow. That’s what every gay person’s had to do nearly all their lives, especially people in the country, like me.
“It sucks to be gay in the bush. You want to kill yourself. And you try. Many times. Because it’s not a choice. It’s how you are.”
“Let’s just get on with it, it’s 2017,” he says.
“And if you know anyone that’s really nice, I’m single as sh*t, send ’em my way.”
Poofters should not mention their love life and shit in the same sentence.
Is that like sharing an air biscuit in an elevator?
That Lawrence O’Donnell crazytape – shades of Kevni Rudd.
THe homosexualists are not doing much to quell the notion that homnosexuality is a m,ental disease.
First we find out they can’t handle posting a letter, then we hear they can’t handle receiving a wedding invite, seeing words in the sky or on a billboard and now they inform us they are basically trying to top themselves 24/7.
Buck up fellas. Start acting gay.
Lesbian couple who beat their 5-year-old son with a hammer, duct-taped his eyes shut and kicked him in the groin in a brutal attack that caused him to suffer two strokes are jailed for 20 years
Rachel Stevens, 29, and her partner Kayla Jones, 26, pleaded no contest on Friday to child abuse and child neglect charges
Affidavit states Stevens hit her son with a hammer, and both she and Jones whipped him with a belt
Toddler was hospitalized in December 2015 with lesions to his face and seizures, and doctors then found he had multiple broken bones
He also suffered seizure and two strokes as a result of the attacks
They were jailed for 20 years on Wednesday as part of a plea deal
Just sitting here, throcking the refresh button.
From the ABC, who are starting to worry that the “no” case might poll a bit too well, so they are now running stories to discredit it. And note how the ABC fails to mention that Snowdon is ALP, which is opposed to the poll. Most would see that as pertinent information. But the ABC has no interest in having balance on this issue; they are full on “yes”.
“It sucks to be gay in the bush. You want to kill yourself. And you try. Many times. Because it’s not a choice. It’s how you are.”
Not only is he gay, he’s fucking incompetent.
Guns, tractors, PTO shafts, chainsaws, poisons etc. laid on and he still can’t top himself?!
Given the earlier description of Bundaberg as “the dole capital of Australia”, I’d be interested in knowing more.
Toddler was hospitalized in December 2015 with lesions to his face and seizures, and doctors then found he had multiple broken bones
He also suffered seizure and two strokes as a result of the attacks
Poor little tike.
Remember when the primary aim of the military was to defeat the enemy?
Not any more.
SBS News very concerned that women and children in Bangladeshi camps could be subjected to ‘trafficking’. They didn’t reveal by whom.
The sailors look happy.
What could it possibly be?
Janet Yellen refuses to be derailed by low-inflation mystery
They will probably extend the cashless welfare card to aged pensioners soon, to curb them from going to the pokies and cigs, perhaps the only pleasures some older people have.
Charlie Watts seems a gentle soul – they’d probably have gotten on.
“The role of the infantry is to seek out and close with the enemy, to kill or capture him, to seize and hold ground, to repel attack by night or day, regardless of season, weather or terrain.”
I take it that’s seen as all terribly “blokey” and “macho” these days?
So I see that SA, as well as not building submarines, is going to not build space rockets.
Kernoath, digger.
I went into a food store this evening to buy dinner. It’s called Poke Me or something like that and it’s a food style brought over here from Hawaii. At least that’s what wifey told me. Anyway I went to pay and they would only take credit card and wouldn’t except cash. Isn’t that illegal? I thought there was a law that ensured cash was legal tender in discharging a debt or making a payment below a certain sum.
Bolt said some MP was headbutted in the street by a SSM supporter? Can’t find a link – more to come
Who served you, JC – Morristeen or Kelly O’Duuuhhhh?
Yet you cannot feed 5 an 10 cent coins into a parking meter.
How the hell can they make a profit not taking cash?
Er, no. Army shares NASA’s core role – Muslim outreach.
A young kid, Rabz. When I told her it was illegal not to accept cash as it was legal tender, she looked at me like I had two heads and there was no point in pushing. I just thought it was interesting how they’re knocking back cash now. I don’t think they can.
Yeah, nothing on the wires either Tinta. Must’ve only just occurred.
By laundering drug money.
Snoopy
#2503896, posted on September 21, 2017 at 6:48 pm
From previous, at the time, checking some tech chat on the Whirlpool forums re your enquiry, seems (speed/voltage*) regulation** of entry-level Gen-sets is more of an issue than output waveshape (some inverters are modified sinewave (stepped squarewave) output); i.e. a large ‘load step’ – sudden load change – can result in voltage ‘droop’ and subsequent over-speed and over-voltage – the over-voltage subsequently damaging sensitive electronics; one anecdote was of playing with the speed control of a 2-stroke cheapie that was just managing to power an air-con unit, resulting in frying the control unit electronics of the air-con.
*Directly proportional in alternator output, hence the need for an AVR on the Gen-set’s output.
**Hierarchy – condenser/AVR/inverter
I went into a food store this evening to buy dinner. It’s called Poke Me or something like that and it’s a food style brought over here from Hawaii.
I’m in the Marshall Islands, only 3,850 km’s to your West!
lol. I live in an area where they don’t take credit cards, only cash – we live worlds part, JC !!
They must get a helluva lot of people not being able to pay for their food.
It’s specified in the law, or think it was. You can’t skulk up to a business and attempt to do a transaction for x bucks using 5 cent pieces.
If you’re living pay-to-pay, tomorrow’s payday, you’ve got nothing left in your bank account and all you have is cash, they’re saying you can’t pay?
So I see that SA, as well as not building submarines, is going to not build space rockets.
What’s the next Great Leap Forward? A barrel factory?
Benjamin Law attacking Andrew Hastie?