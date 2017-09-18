Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, September 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

540 Responses to Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501293, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Me … I would tell them about the “raw prawn” and so on in my broadest Strine, but no — it was Madame they wanted to hear.

    I have been complimented – in Los Angeles, of all places – about the standard of my English.

    The person paying the compliment thought all Australians “spoke Portuguese, or something like that.”

    And, as for the American tourist, on a cruise down the Rhine, who asked in all innocence if “Australia took much part in the Second World War?’ was politely told that “Every second man of military age was in uniform, and Australian troops were in action against the Axis well before Pearl Harbor.”

    The sharp, repeated pain in my shins was the Memsahib, kicking me under the table..

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2501299, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Any jet of that era would have responded the same way, unfortunately.

    True? And now they are asking us to trust the Dreamliner made out of plastic. I know youse guys have been telling us it is all OK, but sorry in retrospect is not good enough. Hairy at least doesn’t try to obscure the fact the he doesn’t trust fly-by-wire; he’s such a comforting person to fly with. We were chatting with an airline pilot at dinner on our recent cruise and he said Solly was spot on: you still had to have someone bloody flying the plane and they will always try to blame the pilot first. There are limitations to what is put into computer systems. Hairy’s seen enough software go wrong, and written enough too, to totally agree.

  3. MsDolittle
    #2501302, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Funnily enough, her accent is spot on for me. Which may surprise you.
    Nuffink about accents surprises Eliza! And with an accent like mine that’s a really good thing. Half your luck: Tahiti! I’m off to the south of France on Friday. In addition to us old farts, there will be 4 young lovelies in our party, all keen to expand their French. All the more reason to give Marseilles an extremely wide birth. I am hoping Adam and Mrs Adam will come visit us.

  4. twostix
    #2501306, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Christine Forster‏Verified account @resourcefultype Sep 16
    Christine Forster Retweeted Tony Abbott
    A plebiscite was your idea @TonyAbbottMHR As a legislator if you thought protections were needed why haven’t you put them in place? #auspol

    Abbott’s weakness is he’s a complete pussy when it comes to women.

    That’s why Labor attacked him using women. It’s obviously something that everybody in Canberra knows – he’s a massive embarrassing cringey white knight whose cringey white knighting has his own sister in open revolt against him.

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2501307, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    The sharp, repeated pain in my shins was the Memsahib, kicking me under the table..

    Ah. She does that too. The secret weapon of choice for wives who are alert to things their fool husbands just blithely miss.

  6. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2501312, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Hillary Clinton: White women voted against me because the men in their lives told them to
    Hillary Clinton has expanded on her earlier claim that sexism helped torpedo her 2016 campaign, stating more specifically this week that white women were scared off by their husbands, brothers, boyfriends and male employers.

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2501316, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    all keen to expand their French. All the more reason to give Marseilles an extremely wide birth.

    You can’t understand a word of the French they speak in Marseilles. Wise to give it a miss. Plus its full of muzzies.

  8. C.L.
    #2501321, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    WTF is going on with the site’s filter?

  9. MsDolittle
    #2501327, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I had a friend who travelled on the concord. In the seats behind him were a couple of Salvation Army dudes in full regalia. “What’s the fucking hurry?”

  10. Slayer of Memes
    #2501331, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    The sharp, repeated pain in my shins was the Memsahib, kicking me under the table..

    Ah. She does that too. The secret weapon of choice for wives who are alert to things their fool husbands just blithely miss.

    Whereas mine encourages me by bringing up points I may have forgotten/overlooked…

  11. twostix
    #2501334, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Abbott’s sister is in rebellion against Dad still.

    She’s about 55 or something.

    “Twitter said I’m cool, DAD!”

  12. srr
    #2501336, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Yet more real news that Anti-Trump Economists and Academics love to ignore “lol” –

    President Trump Sets Record for Most Stock Market Closing Highs in First Year – Obama Had None His Entire First Term

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/dow-records-56th-all-time-closing-high-since-president-trump-elected-obama-had-none-in-entire-first-term/

  13. Makka
    #2501342, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    All the more reason to give Marseilles an extremely wide birth.

    It’s a shame. Bouillabaisse Marseillaise is truly awesome but the place is Algiers.

  14. Oh come on
    #2501367, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Why be surprised that Abbott’s sister is pro-SSM? That was a given, surely.

  15. BrettW
    #2501368, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    John Rowe former head of RSL NSW spent over $400,000 of RSL funds on himself / family over 6 years. At what point does he actually get arrested ?

  16. twostix
    #2501375, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    It’s not normal human behaviour to Tweet nasty rhetorical questions at your politician brother for the sole benefit of getting retweets off of #auspol losers like M0nty.

  17. Oh come on
    #2501376, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Abbott’s daughter could and should have been more discreet with her views – his sister…well, she’s been a prominent Yesser well before the referendum was even dreamt of.

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501378, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    John Rowe former head of RSL NSW spent over $400,000 of RSL funds on himself / family over 6 years. At what point does he actually get arrested ?

    At about the same point as certain Labor politicians – as an R.S.L. member, I’m pretty disgusted though.

  19. Oh come on
    #2501379, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Fair enough, Twostix. Proper conduct would be for Abbott’s sister to remain tasteful in her difference of opinion.

  20. twostix
    #2501381, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Tony Abbott once was chosen by the people run Australia.

    You could write a book about his sisters response to his success, like where she responds by courting opinion and organizing support in the highly regarded #auspol Twitter electorate.

  21. DrBeauGan
    #2501382, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Tony Abbott’s sister and daughters treat him with contempt. They know him well.

  22. Baldrick
    #2501383, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    WTF is going on with the site’s filter?

    CL, the word mar riage has been made verboten.

  23. Makka
    #2501384, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Q&A – Lol , Business give a rats about society therefore they get behind the Yes case. As if.

    No. Business are supporting Yes because they don’t want to attract the fking Gaystapo maniacs to their front doors and have the media in their face asking them “Why are you such a bigot/homophobe”.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501385, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    What is the female equivalent of Alpha?
    Grand High Witch?
    Anyone?

    😁

    1. Harpy

    2. Wife

  25. Oh come on
    #2501389, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Abbott’s daughter – that would need a serious family sit down. Now look sweetheart, you know we love you more than you could imagine but don’t you dare undermine your father in public like you did ever again.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501390, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    WORLD BREAKING NEWS
    World stocks reach new peak on Fed hopes

    John Geddie
    Reuters
    9:32PM September 18, 2017

    World stocks have hit another record high and the dollar reached an eight-week peak against the yen on expectations the US Federal Reserve will unveil plans this week to trim its bloated balance sheet.

    World stocks reach a record high, yet the Australia stock market peaked at 6800 years ago, and has never reached anywhere near that point since. Inquiring minds want to know…

  27. C.L.
    #2501391, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Looks like Roger Corbett is going to lose his job.

    Far left news.com has rolled out its favourite word for the occasion: “bizarre.”

    Prominent businessman Roger Corbett comes out against same-sex mar riage in a bizarre interview.

    There is, of course, nothing “bizarre” about what he said.

    PROMINENT business figure Roger Corbett has come out against same-sex mar riage
    in a bizarre television interview.
    The former Fairfax chairman and managing director of Woolworths was a guest on ABC’s 7.30 program where he explained his reasons for opposing change to Leigh Sales.
    But things quickly veered into tricky terrain, with Corbett raising slavery and race, and seemed to contradict himself on how involved corporations should be in the debate.
    He also insisted that it wasn’t discriminatory to forbid same-sex couples from being able to legally wed.
    “It’s not discriminatory in any way,” Corbett said. “It’s a statement that (mar riage) is between men and women. A man and a man and a woman and a woman can have a similar relationship, but it’s different.
    “A black man and a white man are equal, but they’re clearly different. A black man will never be a white man and vice versa.”

    Absolutely true.
    The quiddity of mar riage is the bringing together of a man and a woman.
    This cannot be changed.
    The bizarre notion is that a person can ‘mar ry’ another person of the same sex.

  28. Snoopy
    #2501393, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    “A black man and a white man are equal, but they’re clearly different. A black man will never be a white man and vice versa.”

    Not a good example, colour is not binary.

  30. Oh come on
    #2501397, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Yep, he was on dangerous ground there. Very susceptible to misrepresentation.

    I also think he made a mistake by opening up with the “some of my best friends are black” routine. Kind of surprising because he’s clearly inculcated in presenting himself to the media.

  31. twostix
    #2501398, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    If he was a Trumpian level rhetorician he would have said the government can’t pass a law making a white man a black man.

    (and he’d be lying because that’s exactly what they’ve done here, and if they can do that – they can do anything – like pass a law redefining the people’s institution of matrimony).

  32. Oh come on
    #2501399, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I wonder if Woolworths will cravenly cut Corbett loose?

  33. twostix
    #2501400, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    this is beautiful https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Terror_(Spain)

    The best bit was this bit:

    “Franco’s ensuing ‘white terror’ claimed 200,000 lives. The ‘red terror’ had already killed 38,000.'”

    Oops.

  34. Snoopy
    #2501401, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    I wonder if Woolworths will cravenly cut Corbett loose?

    If so, it will be explained away as being for racism.

  35. GerardO
    #2501402, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    You take out who you can take out.
    ‘Tis better to die on your feet, than to live on your knees.

  36. JC
    #2501404, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    The bizarre notion is that a person can ‘mar ry’ another person of the same sex, or eventually a beagle.

  37. twostix
    #2501405, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Hahaha what total loser talk.

    Franco’s victory was followed by thousands of summary executions (remains of 35,000 people are estimated).

    Imprisonments, and many were put to forced labour, building railways, drying out swamps, digging canals

    You’re right, it is beautiful!

  38. JC
    #2501406, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    I wonder if Woolworths will cravenly cut Corbett loose?

    Is the pope a Communist. Of course they will. Watch how the board finagle the booting.

  39. GerardO
    #2501407, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Maybe we could settle it between us. I’m a psychopath, FYI.

  40. twostix
    #2501408, posted on September 18, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    lol.

    Ok Internet Tough Man, careful you don’t fog your glasses up.

    Oh and it gets better, every sentence at your link is better than the last!

    Numerous left-wing personalities were tried for the Red Terror

    Thank you so much for posting that link, wonderful outcome.

