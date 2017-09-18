Liberty Quote
There is only one duty, only one safe course, and that is to try to be right.— Winston Churchill
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
540 Responses to Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
I have been complimented – in Los Angeles, of all places – about the standard of my English.
The person paying the compliment thought all Australians “spoke Portuguese, or something like that.”
And, as for the American tourist, on a cruise down the Rhine, who asked in all innocence if “Australia took much part in the Second World War?’ was politely told that “Every second man of military age was in uniform, and Australian troops were in action against the Axis well before Pearl Harbor.”
The sharp, repeated pain in my shins was the Memsahib, kicking me under the table..
True? And now they are asking us to trust the Dreamliner made out of plastic. I know youse guys have been telling us it is all OK, but sorry in retrospect is not good enough. Hairy at least doesn’t try to obscure the fact the he doesn’t trust fly-by-wire; he’s such a comforting person to fly with. We were chatting with an airline pilot at dinner on our recent cruise and he said Solly was spot on: you still had to have someone bloody flying the plane and they will always try to blame the pilot first. There are limitations to what is put into computer systems. Hairy’s seen enough software go wrong, and written enough too, to totally agree.
Funnily enough, her accent is spot on for me. Which may surprise you.
Nuffink about accents surprises Eliza! And with an accent like mine that’s a really good thing. Half your luck: Tahiti! I’m off to the south of France on Friday. In addition to us old farts, there will be 4 young lovelies in our party, all keen to expand their French. All the more reason to give Marseilles an extremely wide birth. I am hoping Adam and Mrs Adam will come visit us.
Abbott’s weakness is he’s a complete pussy when it comes to women.
That’s why Labor attacked him using women. It’s obviously something that everybody in Canberra knows – he’s a massive embarrassing cringey white knight whose cringey white knighting has his own sister in open revolt against him.
Ah. She does that too. The secret weapon of choice for wives who are alert to things their fool husbands just blithely miss.
Hillary Clinton: White women voted against me because the men in their lives told them to
Hillary Clinton has expanded on her earlier claim that sexism helped torpedo her 2016 campaign, stating more specifically this week that white women were scared off by their husbands, brothers, boyfriends and male employers.
You can’t understand a word of the French they speak in Marseilles. Wise to give it a miss. Plus its full of muzzies.
WTF is going on with the site’s filter?
I had a friend who travelled on the concord. In the seats behind him were a couple of Salvation Army dudes in full regalia. “What’s the fucking hurry?”
Whereas mine encourages me by bringing up points I may have forgotten/overlooked…
Abbott’s sister is in rebellion against Dad still.
She’s about 55 or something.
“Twitter said I’m cool, DAD!”
Yet more real news that Anti-Trump Economists and Academics love to ignore “lol” –
President Trump Sets Record for Most Stock Market Closing Highs in First Year – Obama Had None His Entire First Term
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/dow-records-56th-all-time-closing-high-since-president-trump-elected-obama-had-none-in-entire-first-term/
All the more reason to give Marseilles an extremely wide birth.
It’s a shame. Bouillabaisse Marseillaise is truly awesome but the place is Algiers.
Why be surprised that Abbott’s sister is pro-SSM? That was a given, surely.
John Rowe former head of RSL NSW spent over $400,000 of RSL funds on himself / family over 6 years. At what point does he actually get arrested ?
It’s not normal human behaviour to Tweet nasty rhetorical questions at your politician brother for the sole benefit of getting retweets off of #auspol losers like M0nty.
Abbott’s daughter could and should have been more discreet with her views – his sister…well, she’s been a prominent Yesser well before the referendum was even dreamt of.
At about the same point as certain Labor politicians – as an R.S.L. member, I’m pretty disgusted though.
Fair enough, Twostix. Proper conduct would be for Abbott’s sister to remain tasteful in her difference of opinion.
Tony Abbott once was chosen by the people run Australia.
You could write a book about his sisters response to his success, like where she responds by courting opinion and organizing support in the highly regarded #auspol Twitter electorate.
Tony Abbott’s sister and daughters treat him with contempt. They know him well.
CL, the word mar riage has been made verboten.
Q&A – Lol , Business give a rats about society therefore they get behind the Yes case. As if.
No. Business are supporting Yes because they don’t want to attract the fking Gaystapo maniacs to their front doors and have the media in their face asking them “Why are you such a bigot/homophobe”.
1. Harpy
2. Wife
Abbott’s daughter – that would need a serious family sit down. Now look sweetheart, you know we love you more than you could imagine but don’t you dare undermine your father in public like you did ever again.
World stocks reach a record high, yet the Australia stock market peaked at 6800 years ago, and has never reached anywhere near that point since. Inquiring minds want to know…
Far left news.com has rolled out its favourite word for the occasion: “bizarre.”
Prominent businessman Roger Corbett comes out against same-sex mar riage in a bizarre interview.
There is, of course, nothing “bizarre” about what he said.
Absolutely true.
The quiddity of mar riage is the bringing together of a man and a woman.
This cannot be changed.
The bizarre notion is that a person can ‘mar ry’ another person of the same sex.
Not a good example, colour is not binary.
this is beautiful https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Terror_(Spain)
Yep, he was on dangerous ground there. Very susceptible to misrepresentation.
I also think he made a mistake by opening up with the “some of my best friends are black” routine. Kind of surprising because he’s clearly inculcated in presenting himself to the media.
If he was a Trumpian level rhetorician he would have said the government can’t pass a law making a white man a black man.
(and he’d be lying because that’s exactly what they’ve done here, and if they can do that – they can do anything – like pass a law redefining the people’s institution of matrimony).
I wonder if Woolworths will cravenly cut Corbett loose?
The best bit was this bit:
Oops.
If so, it will be explained away as being for racism.
You take out who you can take out.
‘Tis better to die on your feet, than to live on your knees.
The bizarre notion is that a person can ‘mar ry’ another person of the same sex, or eventually a beagle.
Hahaha what total loser talk.
You’re right, it is beautiful!
Is the pope a Communist. Of course they will. Watch how the board finagle the booting.
Maybe we could settle it between us. I’m a psychopath, FYI.
lol.
Ok Internet Tough Man, careful you don’t fog your glasses up.
Oh and it gets better, every sentence at your link is better than the last!
Thank you so much for posting that link, wonderful outcome.