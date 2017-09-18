Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2501653, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:16 am


    Owner
    Sulzberger family (13%)
    Carlos Slim (17%)

    So it must be Slim then who is responsible for the constant anti-Israel position that infects the New York Times.

  H B Bear
    #2501656, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Porridge is better.
    i hope you are using steel cut oats (h/t Bob Carr)

    Used Carr’s plug for steel cut oats is arguably his only useful contribution to public life.

  JC
    #2501657, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Wow. This was an iconic name in the 80s and 90s.

    Toys “R” Us Inc., which has struggled to lift its fortunes since a buyout loaded the retailer with debt more than a decade ago, is preparing a bankruptcy filing as soon as today, according to people familiar with the situation.

    The Chapter 11 reorganization of America’s largest toy chain would deal another blow to a brick-and-mortar industry that’s already reeling from store closures, sluggish mall traffic and the threat of Amazon.com Inc.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-18/toys-r-us-is-said-to-plan-bankruptcy-filing-as-soon-as-today

  Myrddin Seren
    #2501658, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Brendan O’Neill on his spacechook page.

    ( I’ll put the whole post up in case people can’t readily connect the link )

    Every day now I’m getting emails and messages interrogating me over my position on same-sex porridge. I think it’s because some comments I made on Australian TV are being circulated widely online and also I have been quoted on a Christian leaflet that has been distributed to Aussie homes ahead of the postal plebiscite on the issue. I’m really getting it in the neck for that. So, a final time…

    In my view, the only argument that can be made for SSM is the equality one. There is no convincing liberal or libertarian argument for SSM because this new institution explicitly expands rather than diminishing the power of the state. It expands it not only by bringing more relationships under the purview of the state (people might rightly respond to that by saying, “Hey, that’s equality”) but also by empowering the state to redefine the moral meaning of porridge. Which is an institution that precedes the state. I think it is an enormous folly to empower the state to change unilaterally a thing that is the product of tradition, belief, community and society. I believe the modern state, with its insatiable suspicion of private relationships and family life, instinctively spies in SSM an opportunity to extend its dominion over interpersonal relations. Furthermore, the potential for religious people’s freedom of conscience to be undermined via the institution of gay porridge is pretty significant. We have already seen this happen in Europe.

    And then when it comes to the equality argument — even here I am not convinced. It seems to me to be far more about parity of esteem rather than real, tangible, concrete equality. In the UK, for example, equality of relationships was secured via civil partnerships; the subsequent argument for SSM was almost entirely therapeutic — “we still FEEL undervalued and the state must rectify that”. I just don’t think it’s the state’s job to make people feel good about themselves. And I think freedom is in for a hiding if we say this is the state’s job. It does the history of gay liberation and gay autonomy an injustice to suggest gay people now require official validation of their lives and loves or else they will be sad and tragic and might even kill themselves, as some Oz politicians have grotesquely argued.

    So, I think SSM is bad for familial sovereignty, bad for religious freedom and bad for gay people. But you can safely ignore me. I have categorically lost the argument on this issue. Some you win, some you lose. It turns out that making a secular, liberal critique of SSM is a very difficult and thankless task….!

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501659, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:27 am

    NEWS
    Linda Burney wants Turnbull to prioritise question for constitutional referendum

    The Australian
    12:00AM September 19, 2017
    Joe Kelly
    Political reporter
    Canberra
    @joekellyoz

    Labor‘s Linda Burney, the first indigenous woman elected to the House of Representatives, has urged Malcolm Turnbull to prioritise constitutional recognition or risk endangering the chances of a successful referendum.

    Delivering the annual lecture in political science and international studies at the University of Queensland last night, Ms Burney said the opposition was waiting to hear back from the Prime Minister about Labor’s proposal to establish a parliamentary committee to help finalise a referendum question and constitutional amendment.

    Ms Burney, the opposition spokeswoman for human services, said a parliamentary committee should look at the recommendation from the Referendum Council to establish an “indigenous voice to parliament” and build support for change by refining its design and function. A process of engagement with indigenous and non-indigenous Australians would be needed to thrash out finer details of the constitutional shake-up.

    Ms Burney said the urgency of the task was heightened by a number of obstacles to change, including the need to build a clear and coherent case for reform that could win the broad support of Australians.

    In a draft of her speech, Ms Burney noted the chances of success were contingent on two factors — a “clarity of vision”, in terms of what was being proposed, as well as a “clarity of purpose” which explained what the change would mean for Australia. A failed referendum would have “grave and lasting consequences” and delay constitutional recognition for generations. Ms Burney argued it would be unlikely for the question to be ever put to a referendum again.

    From the Oz. Bring on the referendum – as soon as possible. I’ll be voting “NO.”

  H B Bear
    #2501663, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:31 am

    The blackfella referendum has been kicked down the road for a decade. Ask yourself why?

  JC
    #2501666, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Heard a story from one of the kids about the Trumpster.

    My kid’s friend’s brother was at a Trump meeting with a large number of Chinese business dudes.

    Trump apparently asked…..

    “How does anyone tell you people apart?”

    The younger crew on Trump’s side were all looking at each other with a WTF look.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501668, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:36 am

    He said the elders formed the 6718 group — which uses the town’s postcode instead of the name Roebourne because they believe it is viewed negatively by agencies — after they learned that in a single year 29 government agencies had spent $53.6 million on services for 789 Aboriginal people in his town.

    “Where did all that money go?” he asked.

    Various government attempts to quantify government spending against results in Roebourne include a 2014 report by the WA Department of Premier and Cabinet which found $53.6m was spent the previous financial year on services for about 800 Aboriginal residents.

    There was “significant wasted effort” and the outcomes poor. In all, it noted that 206 services and projects were delivered by 63 providers in Roebourne.

    The report found almost $68,000 was spent annually on services for each Aboriginal person in Roebourne, based on the 2011 census figure of 789 indigenous residents in the town.

    Part of an article, from the Oz, on the ch##d ab##e crisis, in Roebourne.

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2501670, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Google faces a new lawsuit accusing it of gender-based pay discrimination. A lawyer representing three female former Google employees is seeking class action status for the claim.

    Charges of gender discrimination have swirled at Alphabet Inc.-owned Google since the US Labor Department sued in January to bar Google from doing business with the federal government until it released thousands of documents related to an audit over its pay practices.

  TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2501671, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:39 am

    So there you go. Fizzie likes whiskey on her porridge. Like the Scottish.
    In other words Fizzie is on the piss at breakfast time. Explains a lot. LOL

  max
    #2501672, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Monica Doumit mentioned the predicament of Christian graduates in law in some parts of Canada on Sunday in God Forbid

    Well worth a listen if you have the time.

  calli
    #2501673, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:41 am

    How does anyone tell you people apart?”

    Chuckle. I was at a gallery yesterday and a painting by a Chinese artist was pointed out. The picture was about 400 years old. All the figures looked alike, faces, dress, posture, except for one.

    The standout was an Italian. 😃

  Uh oh.
    #2501674, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2501644, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:04 am
    ….. Tony will agree to be the best man at Christine’s fauxrriage.

    It’s just what he does.

    I suspect that the terms ‘best man’ and ‘bridesmaid’ will become redundant and indeed ridiculed, once the changes are made.

    They’re a bit sexist, and as you know, its all about equality.

  Dr Faustus
    #2501676, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Labor‘s Linda Burney, the first indigenous woman elected to the House of Representatives, has urged Malcolm Turnbull to prioritise constitutional recognition or risk endangering the chances of a successful referendum.

    Well, they’ve got a working model of the legislation needed to control free speech during that process.
    It’s a start.

  calli
    #2501677, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Sigh. The MO is always the same.

    Silly nicknames, identical targets.

  johanna
    #2501678, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Roger
    #2501642, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Led Zeppelin don’t make the list. One Direction were bigger.

    Led Zep…best cover band ever!

    Led Zeppelin haters gotta hate.

    Gosh, making shedloads of money, pleasing punters (mostly Deplorables), being brash and out there, worst of all, admitting (as Uncle Frank said) “we’re only in it for the money!

    Of course, that wasn’t true. Each member of LZ was an extraordinarily talented musician, and the sum was greater than the parts.

    But, they committed the heinous sin of not saying that they would starve in a garret for their art. Nup. They wanted to make money and get girls, and never apologised for it. Got both.

    Also, thanks to Scottish Jimmy and Plant, whose father was an accountant, fronted by ex barrow-boy manager Peter Grant, they kept more of their earnings than anybody else. All those people who whine about musicians being ripped off should take a cue from them, and from Chuck Berry, who never put a Texan boot onstage until he had been paid, cash, in advance.

    Cold Chisel did the same, back in the day.

    The entertainment industry makes a pool of circling sharks that have not been fed recently look benign.

  Mr Rusty
    #2501679, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Tony Abbott’s sister is clearly not a well person.

    I suspect Christine is a tad jealous of her brother. This is a woman who couldn’t even lay a finger (a miserly 15% of the vote) on that vile, corrupt, anti-semitic, narcissistic, putrid fraud occupying Sydney town-hall – basically a female Kevin Rudd. This was even AFTER they changed the rules to allow businesses a vote. To be a bigger loser than her brother must be quite disheartening. At least Tones won something before he decided a giant wet pussy was the way to go.
    Seriously, 15% against a lying PoS who can barely make it to the end of a week without some new scandal being reported;

    CITY OF SYDNEY BUDGET: LORD MAYOR CLOVER MOORE QUESTIONED OVER $3.6M OFFICE BUDGET

    …and it’s only Tuesday.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501680, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Sigh. The MO is always the same.

    Silly nicknames, identical targets.

    Well said, calli.

  calli
    #2501682, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:46 am

    How about “Matron of Honour”? I’m picturing a Danny LaRue type poncing down the aisle, eclipsing the bride.

  calli
    #2501683, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I love RockandRoll wars at the Cat! If it wasn’t blocked here, I’d give youse ELO’s “Rockaria”.

  JC
    #2501684, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:48 am

    She’s been Led Zepplining since yesterday morning. Unreal!

  testpattern
    #2501685, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The blackfella referendum has been kicked down the road for a decade. Ask yourself why?

    I’ve already explained why. It will only happen when there’s political or reputational advantage for a pm. That doesn’t exist now.

    The young First dissidents have also shown resistance to pearson’s Uluru push. They don’t want the oldies to sell them out when they will do far better in a generation. First step is truth and justice commission, then socialising the findings in the schools and internationally. The young gen of firsts r better educated n more experienced than Pearson Langton et al. They will negotiate a stronger outcome. Not that I get a say, but i want my kids to be involved. They’re smarter than the noels.

  calli
    #2501686, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Enough chitchat. I’m off to spend some serious RMB at the Silk Market. China can do with an injection of the mighty AUD. Not.

  Dr Faustus
    #2501687, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Led Zep…best cover band ever!

    Led Zeppelin II?

    Not a whole lotta love.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501688, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Led Zeppelin don’t make the list. One Direction were bigger.

    It is important to note that Celine Dion is higher in that list than Paul McCartney.

  Joe
    #2501689, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:55 am

    The blackfella referendum has been kicked down the road for a decade. Ask yourself why?

    I am disgusted to think that the real reason is that the powers that be are hoping that evolution will resolve the problem for them.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501690, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:57 am

    The blackfella referendum has been kicked down the road for a decade. Ask yourself why?

    Once we can trust them not to drink we can trust them to vote.

  JC
    #2501691, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:57 am

    It is important to note that Celine Dion is higher in that list than Paul McCartney.

    My kid got free tickets to his concert in NYC this past weekend. Reckons there were fans walking around with canes! It was a nursing home music event.

  C.L.
    #2501692, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:58 am

    God, I am so sick of Penny Wong’s jaded piety.
    When the going was tough for her side (prior to the bullying and push-polling and thuggery) she walked away from SS”M” without a moment’s hesitation or regret.

  Des Deskperson
    #2501694, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Ten’s ‘Have You Been Paying Attention’ really got stuck into Margaret Court and Israel Folou last night.

    They must have scoured the archives until they found the most unflattering picture of the former.

    As for Folua, a mollusc-faced bint from New Zealand on the panel – of whom I had never heard – completely lost it when they showed his anti SSM tweet, went off into a bug-eyed and unfunny – and therefore presumably unscripted, although maybe not – rant along the lines of how dare an intolerant bigot use the peace sign in his tweet .

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501695, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Wow. This was an iconic name in the 80s and 90s.

    Way too expensive retail prices, bad buyers, not enough stock rotation, not enough leverage of bulk purchasing power to negotiate cheaper purchase prices on stock with suppliers, expensive rents for ridiculously oversized stores.

  Philippa Martyr
    #2501696, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:10 am

    So there you go. Fizzie likes whiskey on her porridge. Like the Scottish.
    In other words Fizzie is on the piss at breakfast time. Explains a lot. LOL

    Grigs is back, under yet another sock-puppet.

    Grigs and johanna are the only ones who can’t resist having a go at Lizzie; it’s a bit like a certain Avian and the Red Sea Pedestrians.

    At least johanna doesn’t assume sock-puppets.

  Philippa Martyr
    #2501697, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I love RockandRoll wars at the Cat! If it wasn’t blocked here, I’d give youse ELO’s “Rockaria”.

    When I mention ELO on Facebook, I get pilloried by my own relatives. It’s tragic.

  Delta A
    #2501698, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Way too expensive retail prices, bad buyers, not enough stock rotation, not enough leverage of bulk purchasing power to negotiate cheaper purchase prices on stock with suppliers, expensive rents for ridiculously oversized stores.

    Nailed it, Stimp.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2501699, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Led Zeppelin II?

    Playing at my local club last week was Born Jovi. Truth! 😀

  Tom
    #2501700, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    You’re quite right, Johanna: everyone has forgotten the reason boys start bands is to get girls.

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2501701, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:23 am

    A triumph of universal suffrage

    A SMALL-BUSINESS owner has sacked a staff member who came out in support of the “no” campaign in the same-sex marriage postal plebiscite.

    Madlin Sims, who runs a party entertainment company in Canberra, said she was taking a stand on the issue, likening it to employing a staff member who posted racist material online.
    The sacked contractor was a woman who took photos of events and often posted them on Facebook. “Today I fired a staff member who made it public knowledge that they feel ‘it’s okay to vote no’,” Ms Sims wrote on Sunday.

    “Advertising your desire to vote no for SSM is, in my eyes, hate speech.     Voting no is homophobic. Advertising your homophobia is hate speech. As a business owner I can’t have somebody who publicly represents my business posting hate speech online.

  Boambee John
    #2501702, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:24 am

    The woman was an independent contractor, and not a direct employee of Ms Sims’ business.

    Sort of like a baker or florist, who contract individually with their clients?

  johanna
    #2501703, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:24 am

    JC
    #2501684, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:48 am

    She’s been Led Zepplining since yesterday morning. Unreal!

    Till I die, pal. Not “shuffle off this mortal coil” or “pass” or “go to a better place.”

    Till the end.

  testpattern
    #2501704, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Indigenous heroes cont.

    Nipper Tabagee hero of Noonkanbah

    ‘The protracted dispute between the community and the combined forces of the mining company and the state gov of Charles Court brought Noonkanbah nationwide publicity. Tabagee took a prominent role in the community defence of Yungngora country’

    http://adb.anu.edu.au/biography/tabagee-nipper-buck-18483

  Dr Faustus
    #2501706, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Playing at my local club last week was Born Jovi. Truth!

    Bjorn Again, recreating Abba at the Tivoli in October.

  DrBeauGan
    #2501707, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Virtue signalling is important to those who know, deep inside, that they are arseholes.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501708, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:32 am

    My kid got free tickets to his concert in NYC this past weekend. Reckons there were fans walking around with canes! It was a nursing home music event.

    There is a conpiracy theory that it is not even Paul. You’ll love this sh$t JC.

  Rococo Liberal
    #2501709, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Why would the gross amount made by a touring act be so important? Surely it’s the profit that matters.

  stackja
    #2501710, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Tony Abbott joins Ray Haley in the studio to talk about his stance on a renewable energy target and the SSM debate
    Download this podcast here

  TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2501712, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Phillipa, I’m not sock puppet. I’ve followed the Cat for quite a few years now, just don’t post that much.
    Cheers.

  Snoopy
    #2501713, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    JC
    #2501666, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:34 am
    Heard a story from one of the kids about the Trumpster.

    My kid’s friend’s brother was at a Trump meeting with a large number of Chinese business dudes.

    Trump apparently asked…..

    “How does anyone tell you people apart?”

    The younger crew on Trump’s side were all looking at each other with a WTF look. And then Trump said,

    “Guess what I was told last night by a gay friend we had over for dinner? They had to take down hundreds of those terrible posters, she told me. Some mob called 369 Designs, something like that, run by a bloke with an Eastern European name. I suppose you’re all over these developments, any thoughts?”

    LOL! Trump’s a moron.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501714, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Grigs is back, under yet another sock-puppet.

    Back?
    He never left.
    He’s like a remora fish attached to a Grey Nurse shark.

  Roger
    #2501715, posted on September 19, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Why would the gross amount made by a touring act be so important? Surely it’s the profit that matters.

    Gross represents takings and therefore popularity or what people were prepared to pay to see them.

    Some bands have higher touring overheads, so less profit.

    Personally, I don’t know why anyone would pay to see Mick Jagger ponce about the stage, but de gustibus nil est and all that – it’s their money.

