Liberty Quote
Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.— H. L. Mencken
-
-
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
…
Owner
Sulzberger family (13%)
Carlos Slim (17%)
So it must be Slim then who is responsible for the constant anti-Israel position that infects the New York Times.
Used Carr’s plug for steel cut oats is arguably his only useful contribution to public life.
Wow. This was an iconic name in the 80s and 90s.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-18/toys-r-us-is-said-to-plan-bankruptcy-filing-as-soon-as-today
Brendan O’Neill on his spacechook page.
( I’ll put the whole post up in case people can’t readily connect the link )
From the Oz. Bring on the referendum – as soon as possible. I’ll be voting “NO.”
The blackfella referendum has been kicked down the road for a decade. Ask yourself why?
Heard a story from one of the kids about the Trumpster.
My kid’s friend’s brother was at a Trump meeting with a large number of Chinese business dudes.
Trump apparently asked…..
The younger crew on Trump’s side were all looking at each other with a WTF look.
Google faces a new lawsuit accusing it of gender-based pay discrimination. A lawyer representing three female former Google employees is seeking class action status for the claim.
…
Charges of gender discrimination have swirled at Alphabet Inc.-owned Google since the US Labor Department sued in January to bar Google from doing business with the federal government until it released thousands of documents related to an audit over its pay practices.
So there you go. Fizzie likes whiskey on her porridge. Like the Scottish.
In other words Fizzie is on the piss at breakfast time. Explains a lot. LOL
Monica Doumit mentioned the predicament of Christian graduates in law in some parts of Canada on Sunday in God Forbid
Well worth a listen if you have the time.
Chuckle. I was at a gallery yesterday and a painting by a Chinese artist was pointed out. The picture was about 400 years old. All the figures looked alike, faces, dress, posture, except for one.
The standout was an Italian. 😃
Infidel Tiger
#2501644, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:04 am
….. Tony will agree to be the best man at Christine’s fauxrriage.
It’s just what he does.
I suspect that the terms ‘best man’ and ‘bridesmaid’ will become redundant and indeed ridiculed, once the changes are made.
They’re a bit sexist, and as you know, its all about equality.
Well, they’ve got a working model of the legislation needed to control free speech during that process.
It’s a start.
Sigh. The MO is always the same.
Silly nicknames, identical targets.
Led Zeppelin haters gotta hate.
Gosh, making shedloads of money, pleasing punters (mostly Deplorables), being brash and out there, worst of all, admitting (as Uncle Frank said) “we’re only in it for the money!
Of course, that wasn’t true. Each member of LZ was an extraordinarily talented musician, and the sum was greater than the parts.
But, they committed the heinous sin of not saying that they would starve in a garret for their art. Nup. They wanted to make money and get girls, and never apologised for it. Got both.
Also, thanks to Scottish Jimmy and Plant, whose father was an accountant, fronted by ex barrow-boy manager Peter Grant, they kept more of their earnings than anybody else. All those people who whine about musicians being ripped off should take a cue from them, and from Chuck Berry, who never put a Texan boot onstage until he had been paid, cash, in advance.
Cold Chisel did the same, back in the day.
The entertainment industry makes a pool of circling sharks that have not been fed recently look benign.
Tony Abbott’s sister is clearly not a well person.
I suspect Christine is a tad jealous of her brother. This is a woman who couldn’t even lay a finger (a miserly 15% of the vote) on that vile, corrupt, anti-semitic, narcissistic, putrid fraud occupying Sydney town-hall – basically a female Kevin Rudd. This was even AFTER they changed the rules to allow businesses a vote. To be a bigger loser than her brother must be quite disheartening. At least Tones won something before he decided a giant wet pussy was the way to go.
Seriously, 15% against a lying PoS who can barely make it to the end of a week without some new scandal being reported;
CITY OF SYDNEY BUDGET: LORD MAYOR CLOVER MOORE QUESTIONED OVER $3.6M OFFICE BUDGET
…and it’s only Tuesday.
Well said, calli.
How about “Matron of Honour”? I’m picturing a Danny LaRue type poncing down the aisle, eclipsing the bride.
I love RockandRoll wars at the Cat! If it wasn’t blocked here, I’d give youse ELO’s “Rockaria”.
She’s been Led Zepplining since yesterday morning. Unreal!
The blackfella referendum has been kicked down the road for a decade. Ask yourself why?
I’ve already explained why. It will only happen when there’s political or reputational advantage for a pm. That doesn’t exist now.
The young First dissidents have also shown resistance to pearson’s Uluru push. They don’t want the oldies to sell them out when they will do far better in a generation. First step is truth and justice commission, then socialising the findings in the schools and internationally. The young gen of firsts r better educated n more experienced than Pearson Langton et al. They will negotiate a stronger outcome. Not that I get a say, but i want my kids to be involved. They’re smarter than the noels.
Enough chitchat. I’m off to spend some serious RMB at the Silk Market. China can do with an injection of the mighty AUD. Not.
Led Zeppelin II?
Not a whole lotta love.
Led Zeppelin don’t make the list. One Direction were bigger.
It is important to note that Celine Dion is higher in that list than Paul McCartney.
I am disgusted to think that the real reason is that the powers that be are hoping that evolution will resolve the problem for them.
The blackfella referendum has been kicked down the road for a decade. Ask yourself why?
Once we can trust them not to drink we can trust them to vote.
My kid got free tickets to his concert in NYC this past weekend. Reckons there were fans walking around with canes! It was a nursing home music event.
God, I am so sick of Penny Wong’s jaded piety.
When the going was tough for her side (prior to the bullying and push-polling and thuggery) she walked away from SS”M” without a moment’s hesitation or regret.
Ten’s ‘Have You Been Paying Attention’ really got stuck into Margaret Court and Israel Folou last night.
They must have scoured the archives until they found the most unflattering picture of the former.
As for Folua, a mollusc-faced bint from New Zealand on the panel – of whom I had never heard – completely lost it when they showed his anti SSM tweet, went off into a bug-eyed and unfunny – and therefore presumably unscripted, although maybe not – rant along the lines of how dare an intolerant bigot use the peace sign in his tweet .
Wow. This was an iconic name in the 80s and 90s.
Way too expensive retail prices, bad buyers, not enough stock rotation, not enough leverage of bulk purchasing power to negotiate cheaper purchase prices on stock with suppliers, expensive rents for ridiculously oversized stores.
Grigs is back, under yet another sock-puppet.
Grigs and johanna are the only ones who can’t resist having a go at Lizzie; it’s a bit like a certain Avian and the Red Sea Pedestrians.
At least johanna doesn’t assume sock-puppets.
When I mention ELO on Facebook, I get pilloried by my own relatives. It’s tragic.
Nailed it, Stimp.
Playing at my local club last week was Born Jovi. Truth! 😀
You’re quite right, Johanna: everyone has forgotten the reason boys start bands is to get girls.
A triumph of universal suffrage
A SMALL-BUSINESS owner has sacked a staff member who came out in support of the “no” campaign in the same-sex marriage postal plebiscite.
Madlin Sims, who runs a party entertainment company in Canberra, said she was taking a stand on the issue, likening it to employing a staff member who posted racist material online.
The sacked contractor was a woman who took photos of events and often posted them on Facebook. “Today I fired a staff member who made it public knowledge that they feel ‘it’s okay to vote no’,” Ms Sims wrote on Sunday.
“Advertising your desire to vote no for SSM is, in my eyes, hate speech. Voting no is homophobic. Advertising your homophobia is hate speech. As a business owner I can’t have somebody who publicly represents my business posting hate speech online.
The woman was an independent contractor, and not a direct employee of Ms Sims’ business.
Sort of like a baker or florist, who contract individually with their clients?
Till I die, pal. Not “shuffle off this mortal coil” or “pass” or “go to a better place.”
Till the end.
Indigenous heroes cont.
Nipper Tabagee hero of Noonkanbah
‘The protracted dispute between the community and the combined forces of the mining company and the state gov of Charles Court brought Noonkanbah nationwide publicity. Tabagee took a prominent role in the community defence of Yungngora country’
http://adb.anu.edu.au/biography/tabagee-nipper-buck-18483
Bjorn Again, recreating Abba at the Tivoli in October.
Virtue signalling is important to those who know, deep inside, that they are arseholes.
My kid got free tickets to his concert in NYC this past weekend. Reckons there were fans walking around with canes! It was a nursing home music event.
There is a conpiracy theory that it is not even Paul. You’ll love this sh$t JC.
Why would the gross amount made by a touring act be so important? Surely it’s the profit that matters.
Ray Hadley
Phillipa, I’m not sock puppet. I’ve followed the Cat for quite a few years now, just don’t post that much.
Cheers.
JC
#2501666, posted on September 19, 2017 at 10:34 am
Heard a story from one of the kids about the Trumpster.
My kid’s friend’s brother was at a Trump meeting with a large number of Chinese business dudes.
Trump apparently asked…..
The younger crew on Trump’s side were all looking at each other with a WTF look. And then Trump said,
LOL! Trump’s a moron.
Grigs is back, under yet another sock-puppet.
Back?
He never left.
He’s like a remora fish attached to a Grey Nurse shark.
Why would the gross amount made by a touring act be so important? Surely it’s the profit that matters.
Gross represents takings and therefore popularity or what people were prepared to pay to see them.
Some bands have higher touring overheads, so less profit.
Personally, I don’t know why anyone would pay to see Mick Jagger ponce about the stage, but de gustibus nil est and all that – it’s their money.