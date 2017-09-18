Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, September 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,030 Responses to Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Mark from Melbourne
    #2501955, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    3121 has been graced by the arrival for the form.

  2. JC
    #2501956, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Hey Bruce from Newcastle..

    Is a pen always carried in the shirt pocket a dead giveaway of geekdom? Len’s carrying one so I thought you’d know 🙂

  3. struth
    #2501957, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I’m in an area where the no vote would be substantial.

    We got ours last week so they have more time to lose them.

    What a joke this all is.

    Who’s counting and who’s checking them from each side?

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2501958, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    BTW, one of Sims replies to a comment was:
    “She was dismissed for the safety of children”.
    Yes, really.

    We can’t contaminate the little dears with anything other than full role modeling of transgender fluidity and tuck and taping.

  5. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2501959, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Izzy responds to his critics:

    https://twitter.com/IzzyFolau/status/909729183776964608

  6. Snoopy
    #2501960, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    My wife’s ballot arrived today, but not mine. Same surname. Even same initial.

  7. struth
    #2501961, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Where’s Monty?

    He knows when to disappear.

  8. Snoopy
    #2501962, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Where’s Monty?

    He works Sundays.

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501963, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Yes. Very. I didn’t mean to alarm you.

    Great.
    I didn’t mean to offend you.
    I have occasional autistic problems distinguishing tone but the idea of using those ridiculous f$cking smiley faces every time I make a joke is f$cking ridiculous.
    Just assume I am always joking everybody.

  10. C.L.
    #2501964, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Izzy responds to his critics:

    https://twitter.com/IzzyFolau/status/909729183776964608

    Beautiful!
    Exactly so.
    Here’s a tip to the Brennan Jesuits and the Gosford Anglicans: reading the signs of the times doesn’t mean running with the mob; it almost always means being chased and assaulted by the mob.
    A very wise young man.

  11. Snoopy
    #2501965, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    I took it as a joke. I loves you.

  12. incoherent rambler
    #2501966, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    My wife’s ballot arrived today, but not mine. Same surname. Even same initial.

    A bit smelly.
    I returned mine last week. Wife still hasn’t received hers.

  13. stackja
    #2501967, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Siltstone
    #2501938, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm
    Alan Jones has spectrum squirrelism

    Is that something contracted in a public toilet in the UK?

    Ask John Brennan.

  14. incoherent rambler
    #2501968, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Yes, there is a wafting smell of another ABS screwup in the air.

  15. Snoopy
    #2501969, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    I hate smiley faces, too.

  16. srr
    #2501970, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    UK CONSIDERS BANNING INTERNET TROLLS FROM VOTING

    ___

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501539, posted on September 19, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I think back to how heavily the cat campaigned FOR Bloody Rainbow [IN]Human Rights Tim Wilson

    Yep. They all loved him.
    He was one of those good conservative Libertarian gay’s.

    ___

    Some very spiteful and dictatorial people are getting exposed in this debate.

    ___

    Looks like the spaminator Stasi is enlarging its range of forbidden words. Goodbye …

    So, lets all go start our own platforms for freedom on Facebook YouTube Google … Fucking Alphabet and all the baby butchering and child raping Alphabet people … don’t ya just love their smarmy mockery …

  17. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2501971, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Izzy also talks about growing up in a Polynesian family:

    https://www.playersvoice.com.au/israel-folau-argument-that-changed-my-life/

  18. C.L.
    #2501972, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Yeah, JC I hadn’t heard of him either. Which is amazing given he’s an Aussie billionaire.
    He’s obviously old school; keeps on the down-low.
    He saw that market open and – blam! – he stormed it and cornered it.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501973, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Where’s Monty?
    He knows when to disappear.

    He’s staking out his letterbox waiting for the survey and to make sure no one puts any posters on it.

  20. Shy Ted
    #2501975, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    That Madlin Sims woman is a bit of a babe, in fact, quite a lot of a babe. A children’ party organizer apparently. With her political views now known no doubt party games now include Pass the Parcel Bomb; and Simon Says I’m 7 and Transgender; and What’s the Time Mr Lone Wolf?; and Pin the Tail on the Donkey (but ask Mohammed to get out of the way so you can pin the tail on the donkey); and the Gay Hokey Pokey where you put your left leg in; and Pig in the Middle (a Muslim favourite); and Sack Race (I see you’ve brought your own sack, Fatima); and many more.

  21. Des Deskperson
    #2501976, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    “My own view, on the basis of Ms Sims’s self-righteous comments, is that, prima facie, the contractor – whatever she may of may not have said, has been denied procedural fairness. The courts don’t like this.”

    But now Sims is claiming she did – arguably – give fair warning: From news.com:

    “In a follow-up post responding to the controversy on Tuesday, Ms Sims said she stood by her decision to sack the contractor, despite receiving a torrent of abuse.
    “This contractor was approached in a civil manner by my brother who is a friend of hers and also works for the business,” she wrote. “He got in touch with her about the damage her publicising her views could cause to friends they share who are gay.
    “The contractor’s response was to verbally attack my brother and refuse to take the post down ”

    Of course that’s her version, but I still think that there is more to this than meets the eye.

  22. notafan
    #2501977, posted on September 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    go start our own platforms for freedom

    No,I think it was clear that, if you don’t like the rules here, you could pay for your own website, it is very simple.

    Your comments about baby butchering are beneath contempt, but you know that.

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2501978, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Pin the Tail on the Donkey

    Of course you mean Pin the Penis on the Transgender.

  24. uh oh.
    #2501979, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Rabz
    #2501866, posted on September 19, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    And he’s (Tony Abbott) going on about how proud he is of his SSM advocating daughter.

    I’d actually be more interested in knowing what Christine Forster’s children think.

  25. Lysander
    #2501980, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    There’s this saying in academic circles getting a bit of traction at the moment; it goes like this:

    “If you have to resort to Hitler in an argument, you’ve lost the argument.”

    I don’t get that line? It’s always trotted out by lefties…

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501981, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Claims Perth brothel madam Shirley Finn followed days before her death
    AAP, PerthNow
    an hour ago

    PERTH brothel madam Shirley Finn claimed she was being followed two days before her execution-style murder in 1975 and said a detective had warned her to watch her words, a woman has told an inquest.

    The WA Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday the mother of three, who had a big tax bill, was agitated when she visited the Mt Hawthorn house Paule Jacqueline De Gaye shared with her bookmaker and nightclub owner partner, Don Mack, on June 20, 1975.

    Ms De Gaye told the court Ms Finn, 33, said she had threatened detective Owen Leitch, who eventually became the commissioner of police, that she would “name names” but he told her to shut her mouth.

  27. notafan
    #2501982, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    “If you have to resort to Hitler in an argument, you’ve lost the argument.”

    Godwin’s Law or Reductio ad Hitlerum?

  28. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2501983, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    I’d actually be more interested in knowing what Christine Forster’s children think.

    It’s never reported but apparently they were devastated by their mother’s actions and sided with the heartbroken father.

    Love is love!

  29. Lysander
    #2501985, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    I dunno Nota; but there are plenty of reasons to quote history so we don’t repeat it.

  30. JC
    #2501986, posted on September 19, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    There’s a piece about gerbil warming. The piece is still very gerbil centric, but it also suggests the model work of the past is total bullshit and the world is not going to warm to anywhere near those mentally insane projections.

    The perverse thing is this. If the piece’s projections are proved right, the end result would be that the world would be better off with 1 to 1.5 degs of gerbiling. In other words the benefits would outweigh costs.
    No one should underestimate the benefits of longer growing seasons and the ability to grow more in the cooler zones. It makes food prices cheaper and much more accessible to the poor world.

    It’s actually wonderful news if it turns out this way.

    No kidding, you’d be fucking crazy not to wish for more warming. It’s a godsend if true.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *