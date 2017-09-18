Liberty Quote
All words are cheap. The words of politicians – even when they’re interpreting their own legislation – are junk.— Chris Berg
-
-
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
3121 has been graced by the arrival for the form.
Hey Bruce from Newcastle..
Is a pen always carried in the shirt pocket a dead giveaway of geekdom? Len’s carrying one so I thought you’d know 🙂
I’m in an area where the no vote would be substantial.
We got ours last week so they have more time to lose them.
What a joke this all is.
Who’s counting and who’s checking them from each side?
We can’t contaminate the little dears with anything other than full role modeling of transgender fluidity and tuck and taping.
Izzy responds to his critics:
https://twitter.com/IzzyFolau/status/909729183776964608
My wife’s ballot arrived today, but not mine. Same surname. Even same initial.
Where’s Monty?
He knows when to disappear.
He works Sundays.
Yes. Very. I didn’t mean to alarm you.
Great.
I didn’t mean to offend you.
I have occasional autistic problems distinguishing tone but the idea of using those ridiculous f$cking smiley faces every time I make a joke is f$cking ridiculous.
Just assume I am always joking everybody.
Beautiful!
Exactly so.
Here’s a tip to the Brennan Jesuits and the Gosford Anglicans: reading the signs of the times doesn’t mean running with the mob; it almost always means being chased and assaulted by the mob.
A very wise young man.
I took it as a joke. I loves you.
A bit smelly.
I returned mine last week. Wife still hasn’t received hers.
Ask John Brennan.
Yes, there is a wafting smell of another ABS screwup in the air.
I hate smiley faces, too.
So, lets all go start our own platforms for freedom on
Facebook Google… Fucking Alphabet and all the baby butchering and child raping Alphabet people … don’t ya just love their smarmy mockery … YouTube
Izzy also talks about growing up in a Polynesian family:
https://www.playersvoice.com.au/israel-folau-argument-that-changed-my-life/
Yeah, JC I hadn’t heard of him either. Which is amazing given he’s an Aussie billionaire.
He’s obviously old school; keeps on the down-low.
He saw that market open and – blam! – he stormed it and cornered it.
Where’s Monty?
He knows when to disappear.
He’s staking out his letterbox waiting for the survey and to make sure no one puts any posters on it.
That Madlin Sims woman is a bit of a babe, in fact, quite a lot of a babe. A children’ party organizer apparently. With her political views now known no doubt party games now include Pass the Parcel Bomb; and Simon Says I’m 7 and Transgender; and What’s the Time Mr Lone Wolf?; and Pin the Tail on the Donkey (but ask Mohammed to get out of the way so you can pin the tail on the donkey); and the Gay Hokey Pokey where you put your left leg in; and Pig in the Middle (a Muslim favourite); and Sack Race (I see you’ve brought your own sack, Fatima); and many more.
“My own view, on the basis of Ms Sims’s self-righteous comments, is that, prima facie, the contractor – whatever she may of may not have said, has been denied procedural fairness. The courts don’t like this.”
But now Sims is claiming she did – arguably – give fair warning: From news.com:
“In a follow-up post responding to the controversy on Tuesday, Ms Sims said she stood by her decision to sack the contractor, despite receiving a torrent of abuse.
“This contractor was approached in a civil manner by my brother who is a friend of hers and also works for the business,” she wrote. “He got in touch with her about the damage her publicising her views could cause to friends they share who are gay.
“The contractor’s response was to verbally attack my brother and refuse to take the post down ”
Of course that’s her version, but I still think that there is more to this than meets the eye.
No,I think it was clear that, if you don’t like the rules here, you could pay for your own website, it is very simple.
Your comments about baby butchering are beneath contempt, but you know that.
Pin the Tail on the Donkey
Of course you mean Pin the Penis on the Transgender.
Rabz
#2501866, posted on September 19, 2017 at 1:59 pm
And he’s (Tony Abbott) going on about how proud he is of his SSM advocating daughter.
I’d actually be more interested in knowing what Christine Forster’s children think.
There’s this saying in academic circles getting a bit of traction at the moment; it goes like this:
“If you have to resort to Hitler in an argument, you’ve lost the argument.”
I don’t get that line? It’s always trotted out by lefties…
Godwin’s Law or Reductio ad Hitlerum?
It’s never reported but apparently they were devastated by their mother’s actions and sided with the heartbroken father.
Love is love!
I dunno Nota; but there are plenty of reasons to quote history so we don’t repeat it.
There’s a piece about gerbil warming. The piece is still very gerbil centric, but it also suggests the model work of the past is total bullshit and the world is not going to warm to anywhere near those mentally insane projections.
The perverse thing is this. If the piece’s projections are proved right, the end result would be that the world would be better off with 1 to 1.5 degs of gerbiling. In other words the benefits would outweigh costs.
No one should underestimate the benefits of longer growing seasons and the ability to grow more in the cooler zones. It makes food prices cheaper and much more accessible to the poor world.
It’s actually wonderful news if it turns out this way.
No kidding, you’d be fucking crazy not to wish for more warming. It’s a godsend if true.