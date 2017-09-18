Liberty Quote
Neither the state nor the savage is noble, and this reality must be squarely faced.— James Buchanan
-
-
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
Cripes – it would take a big tool to fix that!
Mavis has misplaced his meds.
There she was, lying on her side with a big gash.
Oh come on man……
Stop that.
I will have very bad dreams tonight.
“In there stepped a naked Raven of the hippy days of yore,
Not the least ashamed was she, not a stitch of cloth she wore,
But with mien of sluttish slattern, sprawled haphazard on my floor,
Lay and gazed, and nothing more.
Tragedies happen, accidents happen, Nevermore.”
Winston, belated thx for your reply on Godwin’s law. Appreciated!
City of Sydney launches ‘yes’ campaign
AARON BUNCHAustralian Associated Press9:17PM September 19, 2017
Sydney residents can expect an invitation to vote ‘yes’ in support of same-sex marriage to land in their letterboxes within days.
The City of Sydney is throwing its support behind marriage equality as millions of Australians cast their votes in a voluntary postal survey.
“This is something where we’re supporting our community,” Lord Mayor Clover Moore told reporters on Tuesday.
“We have a larger number of people who are LGBTI living in our city than any other area – than the whole of Australia.”
Ms Moore urged Sydneysiders and the million visitors to the city each day to back same-sex marriage.
Her call was later echoed at NSW Parliament House when supporters came together at a fundraiser for the ‘yes’ campaign.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian told the gathering from all sides of politics that NSW’s parliament was at its best when party politics was forgotten and members of the house came together on human rights and social justice issues.
“Why should any human being in our state and in our nation be treated differently in front of the law?”
The premier urged her parliamentary colleagues to join “pretty much every other English speaking nation” by voting ‘yes’ for marriage equality.
“We have a larger number of people who are LGBTI living in our city than any other area – than the whole of Australia.”
Clover Moore is not really good at maths is she? More Alphabet people in Sydney than in the whole of Australia? Or has she seceded? We can but hope, would Point Piper go with her?
Notes On The Junta, An Unnecessary Land-Corridor And A Regular Russian Maneuver
That turned out to be right. A military junta is now ruling the United States:
Inside the White House, meanwhile, generals manage Trump’s hour-by-hour interactions and whisper in his ear — and those whispers, as with the decision this week to expand U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, often become policy.
At the core of Trump’s circle is a seasoned trio of generals with experience as battlefield commanders: White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster. The three men have carefully cultivated personal relationships with the president and gained his trust.
…
Kelly, Mattis and McMaster are not the only military figures serving at high levels in the Trump administration. CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke each served in various branches of the military, and Trump recently tapped former Army general Mark S. Inch to lead the Federal Bureau of Prisons. […] the National Security Council [..] counts two other generals on the senior staff.
With the firing of the renegade Flynn and various other Trump advisors, the Junta has already removed all independent voices in the White House. It is now attaching more control wires to its “salesperson” marionette:
The new system, laid out in two memos co-authored by [General] Kelly and Porter and distributed to Cabinet members and White House staffers in recent days, is designed to ensure that the president won’t see any external policy documents, internal policy memos, agency reports, and even news articles that haven’t been vetted.
Postcode 2030 calling in as present and received from Australia Post today. Both of us.