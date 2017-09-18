Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

  2. incoherent rambler
    #2502679, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:30 am

    This weeks top 5 enemies of the left –

    #1 Trump
    #2 Pauline
    #3 Mr. Rabbit
    #4 Maurice Newman
    #5 [someone needs to stand up]

  3. John64
    #2502680, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Just to prove that the left ruin everything, the Victorian CWA has come out for SSM.

    More in the same vein:

    THE AFL has come out in support of same-sex marriage by altering the front of league headquarters.

    The morning after AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said it was important his organisation made “a strong statement” on the issue, the word “YES” replaced the usual AFL logo at Docklands.

    Earlier this week several AFL clubs had made public their support for SSM, and the league wasted little time in following.

    “I think that we are a leader (in the community), whether people like that or not, and this is an issue that means a lot to many of our players and many of my employees and a lot of people in the community,” McLachlan said on Fox Footy.

    “I think our position is that we need to have a strong statement — even if it was only for our staff — but I think it’s broader than that.

    Beyond that, it’s not to lecture. So people should get out and vote and have their view, but this something that actually talks to a core value of ours which is actual equality.

  4. stackja
    #2502681, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Terrorist attack ‘is inevitable’

    We pay these people.
    It was inevitable the moment various governments shipped in thousands of Muslims.

    Keating RGR

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2502682, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Ya reckon? I don’t believe you.

    TELSTRA chairman John Mullen is facing calls to step down over his support for a high-profile campaign to stop the Adani mega-mine which would create thousands of jobs in Queensland.

    What a complete cock. First he outsources thousands of jobs to asia, now he tries to nobble our one remaining industry.

    I hope a disgruntled call centre clerk beats him to death with a yellow pages.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2502683, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Corbett and a children’s party worker.

  7. Joe
    #2502684, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Newsflash: AFL admits players are predominately GAY! More at 11:00.

  8. stackja
    #2502686, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:33 am

    If you missed it … Dover’s A defense of the natural family.

    Thank you.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2502689, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:34 am

    A DEVIANT monster who wanted to fight for ISIS defiled the corpse of his murdered wife in front of their children in Melbourne’s north — then took the kids out for pastries — has admitted the gruesome crime.

    God bless multi-culturalism.

  10. Roger
    #2502691, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Corbett and a children’s party worker.

    +1

    Tied.

    Next up: Ian Plimer

    And thanks, dover.

  11. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2502692, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:36 am

    The left is in a state of psychotic meltdown.

  12. incoherent rambler
    #2502693, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:37 am

  13. JC
    #2502695, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Artiste

    A decent part of Australia many problems are sitting in the executive suites or the nation’s boardrooms.
    Don’t spare them when the revolution arrives.

  14. Senile Old Guy
    #2502697, posted on September 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    THE AFL has come out in support of same-sex marriage by altering the front of league headquarters. The morning after AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said it was important his organisation made “a strong statement” on the issue, the word “YES” replaced the usual AFL logo at Docklands.

    Why is it “important” that every organisation and company makes a “strong statement” on this issue?

    “Beyond that, it’s not to lecture. So people should get out and vote and have their view, but this something that actually talks to a core value of ours which is actual equality.

    Of course it is to lecture. Putting a big sign on the building is lecturing people. And two very different things cannot be equal. This because “equality” is the stupidest thing.

