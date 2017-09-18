Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

  1. JC
    #2503012, posted on September 20, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    I won’t believe it until there more evidence. Having said that it is quite concerning.

    Prenatal Fluoride Exposure and Cognitive Outcomes in Children at 4 and 6–12 Years of Age in Mexico

    Conclusion

    In this study, higher levels of maternal urinary fluoride during pregnancy (a proxy for prenatal fluoride exposure) that are in the range of levels of exposure in other general population samples of pregnant women as well as nonpregnant adults were associated with lower scores on tests of cognitive function in the offspring at 4 and 6–12 y old.

    Community water and salt fluoridation, and fluoride toothpaste use, substantially reduces the prevalence and incidence of dental caries (Jones et al. 2005) and is acknowledged as a public health success story (Easley 1995). Our findings must be confirmed in other study populations, and additional research is needed to determine how the urine fluoride concentrations measured in our study population are related to fluoride exposures resulting from both intentional supplementation and environmental contamination. However, our findings, combined with evidence from existing animal and human studies, reinforce the need for additional research on potential adverse effects of fluoride, particularly in pregnant women and children, and to ensure that the benefits of population-level fluoride supplementation outweigh any potential risks.

    https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/ehp655/#tab2

  2. Lysander
    #2503014, posted on September 20, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Surely Michael Smith has spent the entire AWU scandal that never was.* Why is he still going on about it?

    (*it was but never got traction enough to go anywhere).

  3. Snoopy
    #2503015, posted on September 20, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Manafort lived in an apartment in Trump Tower.
    Manafort worked for Trump before and after the election.
    Manafort was wiretapped under the Obama administration using a FISA warrant based upon a report alleging Trump’s hookers pissed on Obama’s Moscow bed.
    Manafort had conversations with Trump before and after election.
    Trump alleged that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower and was ridiculed by the media and Washington swamp (BIRM).

    It’s all lies say the Monty’s of the world because Obama didn’t wiretap anyone.

  4. egg_
    #2503016, posted on September 20, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    HR drones do a wonderful job of ensuring that companies never hire the people they need.

    Fantastic satire from Rob Sitch in Utopia:

    Aide: HR are here…
    Rob: Who let them into the building? You know what happened last time…

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2503017, posted on September 20, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Café Bruce customer of the day.
    One of my tame koels arrived this afternoon, back from migration to PNG or Nth Queensland.
    She has been away 6 months, flown about 3,000 km back to Newcastle, found my suburb, found my house and recognised me. After taking a few bits of food from my hand she went and sat on a branch for an hour for a well earned rest.
    Not bad for a critter with a brain the size of a baked bean.

  6. egg_
    #2503019, posted on September 20, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Cino manufacturer Geely now owns Volvo and Lotus.

    Vulva in the Lotus position?

  8. Snoopy
    #2503021, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I see your Volvo and Lotus and raise you an MG.

    $35k for Chinese quality? A bargain.

  9. egg_
    #2503023, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    ‘gold-plated poles and wires Union thugs’

  10. notafan
    #2503025, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Big Corporate coming out for ssmarriage has been most illuminating.

    If they think that will bring them the antifa feral love they so desperately crave…

    It probably is all about the sweet young things in HR.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2503026, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    What are the worst questions you have been asked in an interview? Two immediately come to my mind (do you have any others):

    -Name your weaknesses;

    “Name your weaknesses.”

    ” Telling lies at job interviews.”

  12. Snoopy
    #2503028, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Electricity network costs could be reduced if councils and property owners were required by law to permanently remove vegetation that encroaches on wires. Distributors pruning trees every couple of years is wasteful nonsense.

  13. Chris
    #2503030, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    “If you are into Meyers-Briggs – I am a very strong INTJ ,
    HR drone was nodding furiously – I got the job.

    BHP Staff then!

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2503031, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Rule no. 1 …

    😀
    I was thinking that today. If a bean-brained bird knows enough to fly 3,000 km for free food you can see why millions of people are travelling across deserts and seas to get to Germany.

  15. Top Ender
    #2503032, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Tony Abbott has ripped into the ACT Labor government over same-sex marriage, accusing it of bullying and trampling on the rights of parents after it smacked down a Canberra Christian school which has asked its parents to vote No.

    The former prime minister, and a leading no advocate, said the actions of ACT Labor Education Minister Yvette Berry in telling all Canberra schools they had to be inclusive amounted to a “pretty outrageous interference with freedom of speech and freedom of religion’’.

    “If that’s the way the school thinks, why can’t it speak its mind?

    “If Woolworths and Qantas and these companies can speak their mind without anyone bullying them, why can’t the Brindabella Christian College speak its mind and gives its advice without being bullied by the ACT government,’’ Mr Abbott told 2GB.

    Apologies if posted before – link

  16. rickw
    #2503033, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Electricity network costs could be reduced if councils and property owners were required by law to permanently remove vegetation that encroaches on wires. Distributors pruning trees every couple of years is wasteful nonsense.

    You ever tried DIY pruning of Councils nature strip woody weeds to clear a power line? They don’t take kindly to it.

  17. egg_
    #2503035, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Mr Palmer from the ABS apologises for ‘BUMSEX’ bar codes?

    Beyond parody.

  18. rickw
    #2503037, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    GM killed Saab, and I will never forgive them for that.

    (Happy to receive abuse for driving, and liking, Saabs)

    I’m not sure this is correct, as I understand it, GM left them reasonably well enough alone, gave them access to the GM parts bin, and then they promptly did fuck all for 12 ish years.

  19. Roger
    #2503038, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    “If Woolworths and Qantas and these companies can speak their mind without anyone bullying them, why can’t the Brindabella Christian College speak its mind and gives its advice without being bullied by the ACT government,’’ Mr Abbott told 2GB.

    Poor comparison.

    Christian churches and schools have a right to teach their doctrine; members and parents sign on to the ethos of the institution when they join or send their kids to the school.

    Public companies that officially adopt a position place many of their employees in an invidious position, not to mention alienating their a good portion of their customers.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2503042, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Bugger me drunk! The WA Libs have discovered one testicle and come out against a floor price for alcohol.

  21. Snoopy
    #2503043, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    You ever tried DIY pruning of Councils nature strip woody weeds to clear a power line? They don’t take kindly to it.

    That’s exactly why the bastards must be forced to remove the trees permanently.

  22. rickw
    #2503044, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I almost always automatically eliminated any applicant to included their Meyers-Briggs rating in their CV

    I think it is useful if you are putting teams together.

    I used to have very high quality/ productive output with a fellow and a woman from the UK.

    Later on they Meyers-Briggs tested us all and I found that these two as individuals, plus me, basically covered a full wheel.

    I thought this was quite interesting and in many ways accurately reflected the way we worked together.

  23. H B Bear
    #2503046, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Electricity network costs could be reduced if councils and property owners were required by law to permanently remove vegetation that encroaches on wires. Distributors pruning trees every couple of years is wasteful nonsense.

    They’ve tried that outside the metropolitan area in WA. The last bushfire was caused by an unmaintained pole on an 80yo widow’s place and did tens of millions dollars damage. Who do you think picks up the tab for this? Clue – it isn’t Mrs Krabappel.

  24. egg_
    #2503047, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I’m not sure this is correct, as I understand it, GM left them reasonably well enough alone, gave them access to the GM parts bin

    Yet in the aftermarket hotup market, the Chev LS1 V8* seems to find service in every vehicle under the sun – there’s currently a crop of Aussies travelling across the US Drag circuit for Drag Week 2017 with street drivable Valiant Charger coupe & VG sedan, Holden Torana, Ford EF, etc. and doing quite well.

    *As Iowahawk can likely attest

  25. Snoopy
    #2503048, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    They’ve tried that outside the metropolitan area in WA. The last bushfire was caused by an unmaintained pole on an 80yo widow’s place and did tens of millions dollars damage. Who do you think picks up the tab for this? Clue – it isn’t Mrs Krabappel.

    Lines still have to be monitored. Mrs Krabappel gets a notice to rectify. If the tree isn’t removed in 30 days, the distributor does it and sends her the bill.

  26. Baldrick
    #2503049, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Bugger me drunk! The WA Libs have discovered one testicle and come out against a floor price for alcohol.

    Hang on IT, have they ruled out a floor price on alcohol altogether or come up with their own plan that will raise even more tax?

  27. Snoopy
    #2503051, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Bugger me drunk! The WA Libs have discovered one testicle and come out against a floor price for alcohol.

    Are you sure they don’t want a knee high price instead?

  28. Baldrick
    #2503054, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Love is Love-

    Coalition for Marriage billboard taken down after only 3 hours following complaints from neighbouring FM station about ‘hideous billboard next to ours’.

  29. rickw
    #2503055, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Bugger me drunk! The WA Libs have discovered one testicle and come out against a floor price for alcohol.

    In what sort of socialist hell hole does this fucking lunacy even get raised???!!!

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2503056, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Breaking: WA Libs announce total alcohol ban.

  31. Snoopy
    #2503057, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I’m not a great fan of making additional laws, but I would like to see legislation that prohibits anyone with a surname containing the letters F-I-N-K in that order from contributing to a report commissioned by the Federal government.

  32. egg_
    #2503058, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    This weeks top 5 enemies of the left –

    #1 Trump

    If it wasn’t for Trump666, Stephen Corbert wouldn’t have a career.
    Looks like he bored ’em to death at the Emmy’s over 4 fkn hours.

  33. rickw
    #2503059, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Love is Love-

    Coalition for Marriage billboard taken down after only 3 hours following complaints from neighbouring FM station about ‘hideous billboard next to ours’.

    We desperately need the NO vote to get up so all these fucking arseholes top themselves.

  34. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2503060, posted on September 20, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Breaking: WA Libs announce total alcohol ban.

    Anybody know if there are instructions on – line for setting up your own distillery?

  35. stackja
    #2503061, posted on September 20, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    WA alcohol leftist solution.

  36. egg_
    #2503062, posted on September 20, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Malcom, the U.N. man.

    Recall the lyrics of that 1970s? parody song:

    “He’s an International Superhero
    He’s an Supernatural man…”

  37. zyconoclast
    #2503063, posted on September 20, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Mr Palmer from the ABS apologises for ‘BUMSEX’ bar codes?

    Beyond parody.

    It’s not a parody, it’s an instruction manual.

  38. Joe
    #2503064, posted on September 20, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Breaking: WA Libs announce total alcohol ban.

    Source? I can’t find any mention of this.

  39. zyconoclast
    #2503065, posted on September 20, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Has anyone else noticed the only things you are allowed to be intolerant towards are:
    1. Heterosexual marriage
    2. Gluten
    3. Lactose

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2503067, posted on September 20, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I see far left slimeball and Kiwi, Barnaby “choice bro” Joyce has warned Abbott not to cross the floor.

    Listen up you Kiwi Xunt, you shouldn’t even be allowed in parliament, let alone to lecture true Australians on what we do.

  41. Snoopy
    #2503068, posted on September 20, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Source? I can’t find any mention of this.

    Google ITN

