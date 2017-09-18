Liberty Quote
The House of Commons starts its proceedings with a prayer. The chaplain looks at the assembled members with their varied intelligence and then prays for the country.— Lord Denning
-
-
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
1,791 Responses to Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
I won’t believe it until there more evidence. Having said that it is quite concerning.
https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/ehp655/#tab2
Surely Michael Smith has spent the entire AWU scandal that never was.* Why is he still going on about it?
(*it was but never got traction enough to go anywhere).
Manafort lived in an apartment in Trump Tower.
Manafort worked for Trump before and after the election.
Manafort was wiretapped under the Obama administration using a FISA warrant based upon a report alleging Trump’s hookers pissed on Obama’s Moscow bed.
Manafort had conversations with Trump before and after election.
Trump alleged that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower and was ridiculed by the media and Washington swamp (BIRM).
It’s all lies say the Monty’s of the world because Obama didn’t wiretap anyone.
Fantastic satire from Rob Sitch in Utopia:
Aide: HR are here…
Rob: Who let them into the building? You know what happened last time…
Café Bruce customer of the day.
One of my tame koels arrived this afternoon, back from migration to PNG or Nth Queensland.
She has been away 6 months, flown about 3,000 km back to Newcastle, found my suburb, found my house and recognised me. After taking a few bits of food from my hand she went and sat on a branch for an hour for a well earned rest.
Not bad for a critter with a brain the size of a baked bean.
Vulva in the Lotus position?
Rule no. 1 …
I see your Volvo and Lotus and raise you an MG.
$35k for Chinese quality? A bargain.
Big Corporate coming out for ssmarriage has been most illuminating.
If they think that will bring them the antifa feral love they so desperately crave…
It probably is all about the sweet young things in HR.
“Name your weaknesses.”
” Telling lies at job interviews.”
Electricity network costs could be reduced if councils and property owners were required by law to permanently remove vegetation that encroaches on wires. Distributors pruning trees every couple of years is wasteful nonsense.
BHP Staff then!
😀
I was thinking that today. If a bean-brained bird knows enough to fly 3,000 km for free food you can see why millions of people are travelling across deserts and seas to get to Germany.
Tony Abbott has ripped into the ACT Labor government over same-sex marriage, accusing it of bullying and trampling on the rights of parents after it smacked down a Canberra Christian school which has asked its parents to vote No.
The former prime minister, and a leading no advocate, said the actions of ACT Labor Education Minister Yvette Berry in telling all Canberra schools they had to be inclusive amounted to a “pretty outrageous interference with freedom of speech and freedom of religion’’.
“If that’s the way the school thinks, why can’t it speak its mind?
“If Woolworths and Qantas and these companies can speak their mind without anyone bullying them, why can’t the Brindabella Christian College speak its mind and gives its advice without being bullied by the ACT government,’’ Mr Abbott told 2GB.
Apologies if posted before – link
Electricity network costs could be reduced if councils and property owners were required by law to permanently remove vegetation that encroaches on wires. Distributors pruning trees every couple of years is wasteful nonsense.
You ever tried DIY pruning of Councils nature strip woody weeds to clear a power line? They don’t take kindly to it.
Mr Palmer from the ABS apologises for ‘BUMSEX’ bar codes?
Beyond parody.
GM killed Saab, and I will never forgive them for that.
(Happy to receive abuse for driving, and liking, Saabs)
I’m not sure this is correct, as I understand it, GM left them reasonably well enough alone, gave them access to the GM parts bin, and then they promptly did fuck all for 12 ish years.
“If Woolworths and Qantas and these companies can speak their mind without anyone bullying them, why can’t the Brindabella Christian College speak its mind and gives its advice without being bullied by the ACT government,’’ Mr Abbott told 2GB.
Poor comparison.
Christian churches and schools have a right to teach their doctrine; members and parents sign on to the ethos of the institution when they join or send their kids to the school.
Public companies that officially adopt a position place many of their employees in an invidious position, not to mention alienating their a good portion of their customers.
Bugger me drunk! The WA Libs have discovered one testicle and come out against a floor price for alcohol.
That’s exactly why the bastards must be forced to remove the trees permanently.
I almost always automatically eliminated any applicant to included their Meyers-Briggs rating in their CV
I think it is useful if you are putting teams together.
I used to have very high quality/ productive output with a fellow and a woman from the UK.
Later on they Meyers-Briggs tested us all and I found that these two as individuals, plus me, basically covered a full wheel.
I thought this was quite interesting and in many ways accurately reflected the way we worked together.
They’ve tried that outside the metropolitan area in WA. The last bushfire was caused by an unmaintained pole on an 80yo widow’s place and did tens of millions dollars damage. Who do you think picks up the tab for this? Clue – it isn’t Mrs Krabappel.
Yet in the aftermarket hotup market, the Chev LS1 V8* seems to find service in every vehicle under the sun – there’s currently a crop of Aussies travelling across the US Drag circuit for Drag Week 2017 with street drivable Valiant Charger coupe & VG sedan, Holden Torana, Ford EF, etc. and doing quite well.
*As Iowahawk can likely attest
Lines still have to be monitored. Mrs Krabappel gets a notice to rectify. If the tree isn’t removed in 30 days, the distributor does it and sends her the bill.
Hang on IT, have they ruled out a floor price on alcohol altogether or come up with their own plan that will raise even more tax?
Are you sure they don’t want a knee high price instead?
Love is Love-
Coalition for Marriage billboard taken down after only 3 hours following complaints from neighbouring FM station about ‘hideous billboard next to ours’.
Bugger me drunk! The WA Libs have discovered one testicle and come out against a floor price for alcohol.
In what sort of socialist hell hole does this fucking lunacy even get raised???!!!
Breaking: WA Libs announce total alcohol ban.
I’m not a great fan of making additional laws, but I would like to see legislation that prohibits anyone with a surname containing the letters F-I-N-K in that order from contributing to a report commissioned by the Federal government.
If it wasn’t for Trump666, Stephen Corbert wouldn’t have a career.
Looks like he bored ’em to death at the Emmy’s over 4 fkn hours.
Love is Love-
Coalition for Marriage billboard taken down after only 3 hours following complaints from neighbouring FM station about ‘hideous billboard next to ours’.
We desperately need the NO vote to get up so all these fucking arseholes top themselves.
Anybody know if there are instructions on – line for setting up your own distillery?
WA alcohol leftist solution.
Recall the lyrics of that 1970s? parody song:
“He’s an International Superhero
He’s an Supernatural man…”
Mr Palmer from the ABS apologises for ‘BUMSEX’ bar codes?
Beyond parody.
It’s not a parody, it’s an instruction manual.
Source? I can’t find any mention of this.
Has anyone else noticed the only things you are allowed to be intolerant towards are:
1. Heterosexual marriage
2. Gluten
3. Lactose
I see far left slimeball and Kiwi, Barnaby “choice bro” Joyce has warned Abbott not to cross the floor.
Listen up you Kiwi Xunt, you shouldn’t even be allowed in parliament, let alone to lecture true Australians on what we do.
Google ITN