The difference between death and taxes is, death doesn't get worse every time Congress meets.— Will Rogers
Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
2,017 Responses to Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
Karen Carpenter set the standard for female vocalists. While some have greater range, none are as perfect as her.
Her death was indeed a tragedy.
Short Intelligence Test by Harry Richardson (Pickering site).
That is a most fascinating read. The key paragraphs I believe are these…
Surmising that Harry has done due diligence on his facts, you could then assume that Yes voters are tossing into the bin both the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?
So glad I voted No (which also means I passed Harry’s IQ test). 🙂
And
It seems today’s FBI relies on looking at chicken entrails rather than hard intelligence these days.
Sorry, D B, I have no idea. She said it was a wide range of people she knew. Her mother is one of them. Spiky is just over thirty years old.
Protesters put bodies on the line
20/09/2017 An image posted to the Front Line Action on Coal Facebook Page showing anti-Adani protestors blocking the rail line into Adani’s Abbot Point coal port. Source. Facebook
Two protesters who ‘attached’ themselves to the Abbot Point rail line had no impact, Adani said yesterday.
Should read, “Were flattened on impact.”
Indolent posted at 9.40
A Lurker at 9:51 am
Short Intelligence Test by Harry Richardson (Pickering site).
A worthwhile read, thank you.
Original Link
From ambulance chasers to gay chasers.
I’m serious Bruce. I’ve become an advocate for assisted suicide. Can you imagine the population cull in inner cities with masses of lefties topping themselves even if they get the flu. This could be a boon for the right. But we have to be vigilant though – ensuring they still aren’t voting after they’re dead.
Ok, DrBeauGan, still very heartening news.
It seems today’s FBI relies on looking at chicken entrails rather than hard intelligence these days.
So they’re economists, then?
Teens want to marry? I thought they were only interested in a root. Who knew!
The governement is facing an expenditure crisis and an energy crisis.
It is generally accepted that the next terrorist mass casualty event is inevitable (i.e. not within our control).
The government response is to instigate a survey on (presumably human) Same Sex Marriage.
Priorities!
Not bad for a critter with a brain the size of a baked bean.
A brain the size of a full-stop, and those monarch butterflies travel with unerring accuracy between the US and Mexico each year.
Repost from the tail of the last page:
Same-sex marriage could…
… prevent global warming. A new study has concluded that homosexual intercourse emits 8% less CO2 than filthy hetero freakshows.
No you idiot. It’s following the new policy of America first. Government is going to force agencies to use American products in preference to foreign products. Can’t say as I blame them.
Of course that is “Can’t say I blame them”. Stupid fingers – stupid brain!
It’s time to implement a CRT (Clean Rooting Target).
Heteros would need to purchase homo rooting certificates (HRCs) prior to indulging in hetero sex.