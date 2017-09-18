Monday Forum: September 18, 2017

  1. jupes
    #2503384, posted on September 21, 2017 at 9:49 am

    But this is the other. I think I was in love with her in some way I didn’t even recognise. Even now, I regard her death as a tragedy, and love to listen to the depth and range of her voice.

    Karen Carpenter set the standard for female vocalists. While some have greater range, none are as perfect as her.

    Her death was indeed a tragedy.

  2. A Lurker
    #2503386, posted on September 21, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Short Intelligence Test by Harry Richardson (Pickering site).

    That is a most fascinating read. The key paragraphs I believe are these…

    “That means that Churches will be forced to accept whatever definition of marriage the Government decides to give them.

    If the Government’s definition is different to the Bible’s definition (which sure as poop it will be) then the Government will tell Christians how, and with whom, they must conduct their religious traditions.

    The Government will tell Christians how they must interpret the Bible, which bits they can take seriously and which bits they must leave out.

    In doing so, they will be in contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. They will also be in contravention of Section 116 of the Constitution. Section 116 forbids the Government from making any laws which interfere with religious conduct.”

    Surmising that Harry has done due diligence on his facts, you could then assume that Yes voters are tossing into the bin both the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?

    So glad I voted No (which also means I passed Harry’s IQ test). 🙂

  3. Snoopy
    #2503387, posted on September 21, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Last week, a piece of news shook the IT world. The US government had banned federal agencies from using security software from Russian company Kaspersky as the Department of Homeland Security was worried about potential connections between Kaspersky and the Russian secret service. In an unprecedented move, all Kaspersky software now has to be removed from all government PCs within 150 days.

    And

    The FBI has yet to come up with substantial proof to support the claims against Kaspersky. Reading between the lines, it becomes apparent that this is not about the software currently running on PCs around the world as no irregularities were found. …… All it took was the nationality of a company combined with a general mistrust of Putin’s power apparatus to trigger this boycott.

    It seems today’s FBI relies on looking at chicken entrails rather than hard intelligence these days.

  4. DrBeauGan
    #2503391, posted on September 21, 2017 at 9:59 am

    She has talked to lots of her friends about the SSM poll, and she thinks it will fail. She says about 70% are voting NO. She is.

    DrBeauGan,this is very interesting. What is the demographic breakdown here? Thumbnail sketch will do.

    Sorry, D B, I have no idea. She said it was a wide range of people she knew. Her mother is one of them. Spiky is just over thirty years old.

  5. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2503393, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Protesters put bodies on the line
    20/09/2017 An image posted to the Front Line Action on Coal Facebook Page showing anti-Adani protestors blocking the rail line into Adani’s Abbot Point coal port. Source. Facebook
    Two protesters who ‘attached’ themselves to the Abbot Point rail line had no impact, Adani said yesterday.

    Should read, “Were flattened on impact.”

  6. Jessie
    #2503394, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Indolent posted at 9.40

    A Lurker at 9:51 am
    Short Intelligence Test by Harry Richardson (Pickering site).

    That is a most fascinating read. The key paragraphs I believe are these…

    A worthwhile read, thank you.

    Original Link

  7. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2503395, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Maurice Blackburn ✔ @WeFightForFair
    We’re providing free advice to LGBTI people who feel vilified due to the postal survey

    From ambulance chasers to gay chasers.

  8. JC
    #2503396, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2503370, posted on September 21, 2017 at 9:30 am

    JC’s hotline!

    End-of-life chatbot can help you with difficult final decisions

    Could chatbots lend a non-judgemental ear to people making decisions about the end of their life? A virtual agent that helps people have conversations about their funeral plans, wills and spiritual matters is set to be trialled in Boston over the next two years with people who are terminally ill.

    Yep, just what everyone wants: a robot which tells you to top yourself.

    I’m serious Bruce. I’ve become an advocate for assisted suicide. Can you imagine the population cull in inner cities with masses of lefties topping themselves even if they get the flu. This could be a boon for the right. But we have to be vigilant though – ensuring they still aren’t voting after they’re dead.

  9. dover_beach
    #2503397, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Ok, DrBeauGan, still very heartening news.

  10. Muddy
    #2503398, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    It seems today’s FBI relies on looking at chicken entrails rather than hard intelligence these days.

    So they’re economists, then?

  11. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2503399, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Same-sex marriage could ‘prevent 3000 teen suicide attempts a year’

    Teens want to marry? I thought they were only interested in a root. Who knew!

  12. incoherent rambler
    #2503400, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:05 am

    The governement is facing an expenditure crisis and an energy crisis.
    It is generally accepted that the next terrorist mass casualty event is inevitable (i.e. not within our control).

    The government response is to instigate a survey on (presumably human) Same Sex Marriage.

    Priorities!

  13. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2503401, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Not bad for a critter with a brain the size of a baked bean.

    A brain the size of a full-stop, and those monarch butterflies travel with unerring accuracy between the US and Mexico each year.

  14. Muddy
    #2503403, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Repost from the tail of the last page:

    Same-sex marriage could…
    … prevent global warming. A new study has concluded that homosexual intercourse emits 8% less CO2 than filthy hetero freakshows.

  15. Joe
    #2503405, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:10 am

    It seems today’s FBI relies on looking at chicken entrails rather than hard intelligence these days.

    No you idiot. It’s following the new policy of America first. Government is going to force agencies to use American products in preference to foreign products. Can’t say as I blame them.

  16. Joe
    #2503406, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Can’t say as I blame them.

    Of course that is “Can’t say I blame them”. Stupid fingers – stupid brain!

  17. incoherent rambler
    #2503407, posted on September 21, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Same-sex marriage could…
    … prevent global warming. A new study has concluded that homosexual intercourse emits 8% less CO2 than filthy hetero freakshows.

    It’s time to implement a CRT (Clean Rooting Target).
    Heteros would need to purchase homo rooting certificates (HRCs) prior to indulging in hetero sex.

