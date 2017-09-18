Nothing new under the sun

On the tidal wave unleashed in the Reformation after Martin Luther challenged the authority of the Catholic church. Described by Roger Kimball in a review of Jacques Barzun’s book Dawn to Decadence.
And what a tidal wave:
Manners are flouted and customs broken. Foul language and direct insult become normal, in keeping with the rest of the excitement — buildings defaced, images destroyed, shops looted. Printed sheets pass from hand to hand and are read with delight or outrage —Listen to this! Angry debates multiply about things long since settled: talk of free love, of priests marrying and monks breaking their vows, of property and wives in common, of sweeping out all evils, all corruption, all at once—all things for a new and blissful life on earth… .
Voices grow shrill, parties form and adopt names or are tagged with them in derision and contempt. Again and again comes the shock of broken friendships, broken families. As time goes on, “betraying the cause” is an incessant charge, and there are indeed turncoats.
An aside in the Barzun review, one of his quotes “Democratic civilization is the first in history to blame itself because some other power is trying to destroy it” Jean-Francois Revel, 19970.
October 31st will celebrate 500 years of theological argument a week after 25th October which celebrates 100 years of another theological argument, which if you use the Western calendar actually occurs a week after Reformation Day, on 7th November. Which means more theological argument over whether the October Revolution was really the November Revolution.
Sadly the Communist religion is still busy. I hope that wretched ideology will be long dead before the 500th anniversary of the October/November abomination.
I’m struggling with the point here other than Luther heralded in an aquatic centre of effluent where self dignity became optional and religious communism became a baby boomer’s fad. Other than that, I’m not a big fan of burning witches or pulling out peoples tongues under any sort of inquisition, so the Catholic Church has a few own goals that sort of pissed people off.
Yes, what we are seeing is like the early days of the reformation. We need a new Peace of Augsburg.
More than Luther, from Calvin the path leads directly to Nietzsche.
The momentum for reformation was quite strong due to the corruptions of the catholic church. The centre piece of the 95 theses Luther nailed at Wittenburg was the money raising endeavour of the indulgences, whereby poor, superstitious folk were assured that each coin they threw in would be delivering loved ones from torment. This was of course to build some of those grand artistic buildings that today we would marvel at. Church leaders lived in great luxury at the expense of the poor.
The monasteries were also often centres of sexual activity – with the scandal of many babies being secretly buried another sore point.
The great scholar which the church chose for its defence was Erasmus. But he also was agitating for major change due to the common stench of church corruption. He just could not bring himself to a clean break with Rome, but advised a slow and steady approach from within the system. [Remind you of any issues today?]
So without having read the book, it does seem a bit misleading to describe it as the Dawn of Decadence?
It was more like the shift from Decadence to the Maelstrom. The decadence though was institutionalised and well ordered. What you might call respectable crimes. Much like today where if you are in the right social strata the law tends to be irrelevant and you can always plead that you have never been convicted of any wrong doing.
But as I say – I have not read it, so it may well be that it is an expose of the corruption and decadence that led to the rapid release and chaos of the reformation period.
To paraphrase the Irishman, Mere anomie was loosed upon the world.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anomie
I’m not a big fan of burning witches or pulling out peoples tongues under any sort of inquisition, so the Catholic Church has a few own goals that sort of pissed people off.
Fair comment.
However the Inquisitions have received a pretty unfair assessment by modern assumptions.
The medieval inquisitions actually executed less than 100 people, and established the principle which came in to common law, that it is better to let a guilty person go unpunished than to punish an innocent person. The Spanish inquisition probably only executed between 1000 and 5000 people in a 200 year period, many of which were for criminal rather than religious offences.
Sure the numbers are ugly and rubbery, but they were tiny compared to the bloodbath of the 30 years war, not to mention the rivers of blood that religious communism felt necessary to shed in order to make the world a better place.
Your chances of getting a fair trial and an acquittal under the supposedly cruel Torquemada were incalculably better than under one of Stalin’s or Mao’s tribunals.
Re. the title “Nothing new under the sun” and noting the impending centenary of the miracle of the sun at Fatima, Portugal, in 1917 (13 October) – less than a month away now – what do hard-nosed Cats make of this event?
I’ve been rereading the reports in the atheist/anti-Catholic Lisbon daily “O Seculo” of the time. They seem to support the notion that something extraordinary occurred.
Even those who scramble to attribute the event to some sort of freakish weather or space phenomenon have to explain how it was three uneducated peasant children could several weeks in advance have predicted the occurrence, and why they stubbornly insisted on its inevitability in the face of widespread cynicism and even threatened persecution.
And how they got it right.