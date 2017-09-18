Liberty Quote
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creed into law if it acquires the political power to do so.— Robert Heinlein
-
Q&A Forum: September 18, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
45 please.
Konbanwa Troops
Bidding is open and is should be a biggun tonight full of the homo hoedown and Da Klimate Change
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
=(8.925*-12.82314+7)*(2/0.333)+683-0.6755285285285
I have a feeling the count will be fairly low … 15, I say.
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy – Sweet cheeses on a bicycle
Hello Carpe and please may I have lucky 33 today
Thanks for watching on our behalf!
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy – Sweet cheeses on a bicycle
Elle 15
Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 please.
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Grumpy – Sweet cheeses on a bicycle, 37 says Google.
Carpe, So The Wrong chap and Two Dads…well I must go for 69 tonight.
Buona sera etc…
Interruptions at 46 please
🙂
52 please Carpe.
Evening everyone!
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Custard 52
And to add a bit of flavour to the interruptions-
Wong’s matesy-chuclkley-jokesy-“we don’t often agree” schtick-eating grin interruptions-
4.
Konbanwa Piitaa
37 please.
All lefties I think.
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
27 please Jugulum.
Going to need to get my peril sensitive sunglasses on with Hyphen-Yuck and That Wong Chap on.
Carpe – you didn’t see my post up thread
Lucky 33 please!
Thanks xx
17 tonight please Carpe.
peril sensitive sunglasses
Konbanwa Piitaa
I need to learn the language Carpe. Hopefully it’s a term of endearment!
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Custard 52
Westie Woman 33
Frank Carter 37
Vic in Prossy 22
Turtle of WA 27
What a load of tosh:
It means – Good Evening Peter
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Custard 52
Westie Woman 33
Frank Carter 37
Vic in Prossy 22
Turtle of WA 27
Cpt Seahawks 17
40, please Carpe.
Aha! Thanks Carpe
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Custard 52
Westie Woman 33
Frank Carter 37
Vic in Prossy 22
Turtle of WA 27
Cpt Seahawks 17
ZK2A 40
Sorry,
Peril Sensitive Sunglasses
And the remaing 23% are what?
Socialist Alliance
Antifa Scum
or
Homo Hoedown Shills
Agreed, Baldrick. A complete load of tosh! Nothing ever adds up anymore.
Westie Woman – my apologies for missing you earlier.
Helllooooooo
A glass of cab sav tonight (well yes, it’s a bottle).
I reckon a low interruption tonight, 13 please Carpe san.
Carpe — 28 for me please.
25 thanks Carpe.
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Custard 52
Westie Woman 33
Frank Carter 37
Vic in Prossy 22
Turtle of WA 27
Cpt Seahawks 17
ZK2A 40
Motelier 13
vr 28
I wonder if I can get a tweet displayed.
Hmmmmm 🤔
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Custard 52
Westie Woman 33
Frank Carter 37
Vic in Prossy 22
Turtle of WA 27
Cpt Seahawks 17
ZK2A 40
Motelier 13
vr 28
Snoopy 25
Carpe – 75. its going to be a shitfight!
Here we go.
26 please Carpe.
Carpe – just didn’t want to miss the chance to win the prize!
Diversity.
Where is Snowcone.
I want my moneys worth.
Ok Troops – it’s time – so find a Homo Hoedown supporter, wrap them in a rainbow flag and shove a rolling pin up their freckle, and;
lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeee
1st question is on power prices
Snowcone still on a WEB. Nice job if you can get it.
Q1: Power prices high because a lack of government interference.
Renewables get no mention.
SHY is sitting on something.
A large arse.
ABC line: high power prices and high renewables in SA just a co-incidence, whistle, look the other way.
Sukka waffles harder than malturd and hyphen-dugong interrupts early
Hell i could do this as a race call
“sukka comes out slow and the dugong tries to get a head in at the first turn, yin yan starts slow with climateshill bringing up the rear”
PWong’s dildo?
FMD who dressed yin yan tonight – Lou Ferregino?
What’s PWong think of ex lover Weatherdildo’s Energy plan?
The dugong goes straight to the AbbottSatan666
SHY – newts are anxiously looking around for a cauldron somewhereabouts.
Hey Hyphen, explain electricity generation for us. Dare ya.
Cut the SA interconnector.
SHY: Fundamentally the one single thing that has driven up power prices…
Not renewables.
SHY is right …. SA is leading the way …….in high electricity prices.
A large arse.
PWong’s dildo?
She is struggling right now with verbal diarrhea.
Something slipped, while she wasn’t looking.
The dugong has had a nose job
The wheels on the
Special Buswindmills go round and round…
Heifer-Dugong has the answer. Regulate power prices.
Sea Patrol will melt down tonight…joy…joy
I think Two-Dad’s going to have a higher interruption rate than the brown token moderator.
Everything is the fault of the free market as we all know the public sector is so efficient hey Sarah Heiffer
SHY looks as if he just laid a cable. In her bloomers.
Sea Patrol just said coal was the most subsidised thing, not called out!
I would like to suck off Sukkar. Very attractive man, IMO.*
*I am not a homosexual, I just have sexual fantasies about men sometimes.
If ya want a real laff
checkout the #qanda twitter feed.
Yay, nuclear gets a mention.
lefty heads start to pop
Hippies who hate business and will have nothing to do with it seem to know a lot about what it’s crying out for.
South Australia- the great exemplar of electrical power demand management.
The Greens believe that if you just keep repeating shit it must eventually becomes true!!
SHY has another answer to the generation deficit. Battery storage!
THEN SHY can lecture us about Energy!
and as we come out of the 1st turn dugong is trying hard but klimateshill pokes her nose in
FMD they’re all Ruinable Energy fanatics.
LOL
Didn’t think the NYT guy would be half reasonable.
Our lefties are so backward. In other countries they’re going pro-nuclear.
Bret Stephens is the voice of reason, as SHY head looks like it will explode when he says the markets will decide what technology will work
Oh noes! The ‘F’ word!
Guaranteed acre there.
Turtle — NYT guy is a former WSJ guy. One of the good ones
Snowcone would never have let Bret get away with this.
A new tack. Coal kills babies.
Carbon Dioxide/particulate fallacy.
Cardio vascular illness? Try having no heater on all winter.
Thank God for small mercies.
Battery baseload!
You know it makes sense.
Australia, where we discriminate against the energy sources that others use to keep the power on (coal, tracking, nuclear).
KD Wong is such a smug condescending bint.
#QandA audience tonight:
29% Ba’athist (Syrian Faction)
27% Nasserist
24% FARC
19% Strasserist
1% Allocated for GWS Giants members
China is not regulated?
on cue emma herdjob hates the Chinese having coal fired power
Sukar didn’t hear anything Bret Stephens said.
China’s population density is on the opposite end of the scale.
We burn our coal much cleaner.
I feel sorry for Bret Stephens. The quality of the locals leave a lot to be desired.
What are the physical effects of battery production and disposal?
Newcastle Quack goes full retard.
That’s hate speech.
Abbott 666!
If only some rent seeking spiv had thought of that
oh wait
I forgot south venestralia
How predictable – Wong blames John Howard.
KD Wong. You’re a legend Balders.
Bi-partisan = agreeing with our point of view.
Liberal audience claps for renooables.
What are the physical effects of Malcolm’s bulbs?
Woman in mens haircut and suit says “it’s about time we all grew a…” penis?
I can’t take ownership of it. H/T some other Cat.
Whoever was responsible for inviting Bret on is going to get a DCM.
Funk.
I’m serious hyphen-dugong has had a nose job, it looks like michael jacksons nose
SHY really is mad.
Dont the greens want to subsidise renewables?? And here we go Abbott 666
Why don’t we close coal power stations just on account of the mortality and morbidity associated with the associated particle emissions?
Possibly because hazard reduction burning is a vastly more serious source of such emissions around major urban populations, as are emissions from heavy duty cycle internal combustion engines ithin those urban population centres.
It’s a matter of priorities, and cost effectiveness.
Two Dads is really a complete “funk”
No knows Crazy like Sarah Two Dads
Can we just let SA live their dream and use candle power until their renewables can replace base load power.
Oh damn. I forgot it was Monday so I didn’t get into the lottery. I would have guessed 38.
But 90% of the Q&A audience loves her.
Taylor Swift: Good, or no?
the dugong still blames Abbot666
All sukka has to say is STFU you deluded whale watching hippo
Hahahaha, Two-Dads goes ballistic on Abbott666.
Wong chap is now asking questions..FMD
Well done that cat.
Is this ‘industry advocate’ really one?
Wow — Tony Jones has spent far too long in the tanning salon this week.
and as we enter the front straight the dugong is persevering, yin yan is trying hard and klimateshill is starting to flag
Classic.
“Of course we are transitioning away from coal”, says Michael Sukkar.
Because that’s the politically correct thing to do.
36% of the audience definitely giving SHY a standing ovation there
Traditional Aboriginal lifestyle.
Mad Cow disease! Bret has SHY pegged.
Sure, if they accept no GST or subsidies.
Dangerfield should play forward again this week, for a quarter at least. #FootyClassified
What subsidies does coal get?
So many tilty heads in the audience tonight.
Must be the subject matter
Not seen him before but the American is good value.
Can we recruit Bret Stephens to replace Turdbull?? Really knows how to get a common sense approach across well.
What did SA use before candles?
Electricity
H B Bear/Tom IIRC.
Two Dads will go off her T’s with what Bretto has said tonight…just watch
Profits are taxed at less than 100%.
Fernandez was born in Malaysia. I thought he was an Aborigine. They are certainly culturally inclusive on our ABC.
Best question tonight gets one answer.
onto the rohingya
the muslims murdering Buddhists and Hindus
He’s a big improvement on Snowcone.
The Commonwealth should lease South Australia back to the British Crown for use as a penal colony. Problem solved.
Classic.
Interupption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 45
Grumpy 37
Elle 15
Baldrick 21
Pecker 69
Dave in Marybrook 46
Custard 52
Westie Woman 33
Frank Carter 37
Vic in Prossy 22
Turtle of WA 27
Cpt Seahawks 17
ZK2A 40
Motelier 13
vr 28
Snoopy 25
Joy Moony 38
Of course, just give up $5mil because you want it. People really do think money grows on trees.
Yawn! We all have to move on.
I seem to recall Ang San Sun Chi the Burma leader was very much a topic in my kids education several years ago. Probably because female. Wonder if curriculum is being revised in light of current events ?
Does SHY kick start her home generator?
They’ve already aligned themselves with Al Qaeda.
https://twitter.com/fox32news/status/909594694211923970