163 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 18, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2501036, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Michael Sukkar, Assistant Minister to the Treasurer; Penny Wong, Opposition Leader in the Senate; Sarah Hanson-Young, Greens Senator; Emma Herd, CEO Investor Group on Climate Change; and Bret Stephens, Author and journalist.

    45 please.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501038, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    Bidding is open and is should be a biggun tonight full of the homo hoedown and Da Klimate Change

  3. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2501039, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    =(8.925*-12.82314+7)*(2/0.333)+683-0.6755285285285

  4. Elle
    #2501041, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I have a feeling the count will be fairly low … 15, I say.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501042, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:04 pm

  6. Westie woman
    #2501043, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Hello Carpe and please may I have lucky 33 today

    Thanks for watching on our behalf!

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501044, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:06 pm

  8. Baldrick
    #2501045, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 please.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501048, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm

  11. stackja
    #2501049, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Grumpy – Sweet cheeses on a bicycle, 37 says Google.

  12. Pecker
    #2501050, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Carpe, So The Wrong chap and Two Dads…well I must go for 69 tonight.

  13. Dave in Marybrook
    #2501051, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Buona sera etc…
    Interruptions at 46 please

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501052, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    stackja
    #2501049, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    🙂

  15. Peter Castieau
    #2501053, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    52 please Carpe.

    Evening everyone!

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501054, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:10 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501055, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:10 pm

  18. Dave in Marybrook
    #2501057, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    And to add a bit of flavour to the interruptions-
    Wong’s matesy-chuclkley-jokesy-“we don’t often agree” schtick-eating grin interruptions-
    4.

  21. Vic in Prossy
    #2501064, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    All lefties I think.
    May I have 22 please, Carpe?

  22. Turtle of WA
    #2501065, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    27 please Jugulum.

    Going to need to get my peril sensitive sunglasses on with Hyphen-Yuck and That Wong Chap on.

  23. Westie woman
    #2501066, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Carpe – you didn’t see my post up thread

    Lucky 33 please!

    Thanks xx

  24. Cpt Seahawks
    #2501068, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    17 tonight please Carpe.

  26. Peter Castieau
    #2501071, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Konbanwa Piitaa

    I need to learn the language Carpe. Hopefully it’s a term of endearment!

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501073, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

  28. Baldrick
    #2501074, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    What a load of tosh:

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 36%, ALP 29%, GREENS 12%.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501077, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I need to learn the language Carpe. Hopefully it’s a term of endearment!

    It means – Good Evening Peter

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501078, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:20 pm

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501080, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    40, please Carpe.

  32. Peter Castieau
    #2501082, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Aha! Thanks Carpe

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501083, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:23 pm

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501088, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    COALITION 36%, ALP 29%, GREENS 12%.

    And the remaing 23% are what?

    Socialist Alliance

    Antifa Scum

    or

    Homo Hoedown Shills

  36. Elle
    #2501090, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Agreed, Baldrick. A complete load of tosh! Nothing ever adds up anymore.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501091, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Westie Woman – my apologies for missing you earlier.

  38. Motelier
    #2501099, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Helllooooooo

    A glass of cab sav tonight (well yes, it’s a bottle).

    I reckon a low interruption tonight, 13 please Carpe san.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501102, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:34 pm

  42. Motelier
    #2501103, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I wonder if I can get a tweet displayed.

    Hmmmmm 🤔

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501104, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:34 pm

  44. anonandon
    #2501106, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Carpe – 75. its going to be a shitfight!

  47. Westie woman
    #2501112, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Carpe – just didn’t want to miss the chance to win the prize!

  49. Motelier
    #2501115, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Where is Snowcone.

    I want my moneys worth.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501116, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time – so find a Homo Hoedown supporter, wrap them in a rainbow flag and shove a rolling pin up their freckle, and;

    lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeee

  52. Baldrick
    #2501119, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Snowcone still on a WEB. Nice job if you can get it.

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2501121, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Q1: Power prices high because a lack of government interference.

    Renewables get no mention.

  54. Elle
    #2501122, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    SHY is sitting on something.

  55. Baldrick
    #2501123, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    SHY is sitting on something.

    A large arse.

  56. Turtle of WA
    #2501124, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    ABC line: high power prices and high renewables in SA just a co-incidence, whistle, look the other way.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501125, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Sukka waffles harder than malturd and hyphen-dugong interrupts early

    Hell i could do this as a race call

    “sukka comes out slow and the dugong tries to get a head in at the first turn, yin yan starts slow with climateshill bringing up the rear”

  58. egg_
    #2501128, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    SHY is sitting on something.

    PWong’s dildo?

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501129, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    FMD who dressed yin yan tonight – Lou Ferregino?

  60. egg_
    #2501130, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    What’s PWong think of ex lover Weatherdildo’s Energy plan?

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501132, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    The dugong goes straight to the AbbottSatan666

  62. egg_
    #2501135, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    SHY – newts are anxiously looking around for a cauldron somewhereabouts.

  63. Turtle of WA
    #2501136, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Hey Hyphen, explain electricity generation for us. Dare ya.

  64. Snoopy
    #2501138, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Cut the SA interconnector.

  65. Turtle of WA
    #2501139, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    SHY: Fundamentally the one single thing that has driven up power prices…

    Not renewables.

  66. BrettW
    #2501141, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    SHY is right …. SA is leading the way …….in high electricity prices.

  67. Elle
    #2501142, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    A large arse.

    PWong’s dildo?

    She is struggling right now with verbal diarrhea.

    Something slipped, while she wasn’t looking.

  69. egg_
    #2501144, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Hey Hyphen, explain electricity generation for us. Dare ya.

    The wheels on the Special Bus windmills go round and round…

  70. Snoopy
    #2501145, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Heifer-Dugong has the answer. Regulate power prices.

  71. Pecker
    #2501146, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Sea Patrol will melt down tonight…joy…joy

  72. Baldrick
    #2501147, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I think Two-Dad’s going to have a higher interruption rate than the brown token moderator.

  73. goldenboy
    #2501148, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Everything is the fault of the free market as we all know the public sector is so efficient hey Sarah Heiffer

  74. Snoopy
    #2501149, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    SHY looks as if he just laid a cable. In her bloomers.

  75. Peter Castieau
    #2501150, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Sea Patrol just said coal was the most subsidised thing, not called out!

  76. GerardO
    #2501151, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I would like to suck off Sukkar. Very attractive man, IMO.*

    *I am not a homosexual, I just have sexual fantasies about men sometimes.

  77. Motelier
    #2501152, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    If ya want a real laff

    checkout the #qanda twitter feed.

    Yay, nuclear gets a mention.

    lefty heads start to pop

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2501153, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Hippies who hate business and will have nothing to do with it seem to know a lot about what it’s crying out for.

  79. Leo G
    #2501154, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    South Australia- the great exemplar of electrical power demand management.

  80. Spider
    #2501155, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The Greens believe that if you just keep repeating shit it must eventually becomes true!!

  81. Snoopy
    #2501156, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    SHY has another answer to the generation deficit. Battery storage!

  82. egg_
    #2501157, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Cut the SA interconnector.

    THEN SHY can lecture us about Energy!

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501158, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    and as we come out of the 1st turn dugong is trying hard but klimateshill pokes her nose in

  84. Baldrick
    #2501159, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    FMD they’re all Ruinable Energy fanatics.

  85. Snoopy
    #2501160, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Kroxigor01 @Kroxigor01
    ·
    30s
    #qanda Nuclear is expensive and not dispatchable. Not going to bring prices down.

    LOL

  86. Turtle of WA
    #2501163, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Didn’t think the NYT guy would be half reasonable.

    Our lefties are so backward. In other countries they’re going pro-nuclear.

  87. goldenboy
    #2501164, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Bret Stephens is the voice of reason, as SHY head looks like it will explode when he says the markets will decide what technology will work

  88. Snoopy
    #2501165, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Oh noes! The ‘F’ word!

  89. egg_
    #2501166, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    A large arse.

    Guaranteed acre there.

  90. vr
    #2501167, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Turtle — NYT guy is a former WSJ guy. One of the good ones

  91. Snoopy
    #2501168, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Snowcone would never have let Bret get away with this.

  92. Snoopy
    #2501169, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    A new tack. Coal kills babies.

  93. Turtle of WA
    #2501170, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Carbon Dioxide/particulate fallacy.

  94. Cpt Seahawks
    #2501171, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Cardio vascular illness? Try having no heater on all winter.

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2501172, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Turtle — NYT guy is a former WSJ guy. One of the good ones

    Thank God for small mercies.

  96. egg_
    #2501173, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    SHY has another answer to the generation deficit. Battery storage!

    Battery baseload!
    You know it makes sense.

  97. BrettW
    #2501174, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Australia, where we discriminate against the energy sources that others use to keep the power on (coal, tracking, nuclear).

  98. Baldrick
    #2501176, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    KD Wong is such a smug condescending bint.

  99. GerardO
    #2501177, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    #QandA audience tonight:

    29% Ba’athist (Syrian Faction)
    27% Nasserist
    24% FARC
    19% Strasserist
    1% Allocated for GWS Giants members

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501179, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    on cue emma herdjob hates the Chinese having coal fired power

  102. Snoopy
    #2501180, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Sukar didn’t hear anything Bret Stephens said.

  103. Turtle of WA
    #2501181, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    China’s population density is on the opposite end of the scale.

    We burn our coal much cleaner.

  104. vr
    #2501182, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I feel sorry for Bret Stephens. The quality of the locals leave a lot to be desired.

  105. Cpt Seahawks
    #2501183, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    What are the physical effects of battery production and disposal?

  106. egg_
    #2501184, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    A new tack. Coal kills babies.

    Newcastle Quack goes full retard.

  107. Snoopy
    #2501185, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    KD Wong is such a smug condescending bint.

    That’s hate speech.

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501187, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Battery baseload!
    You know it makes sense.

    If only some rent seeking spiv had thought of that

    oh wait

    I forgot south venestralia

  110. Elle
    #2501188, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    How predictable – Wong blames John Howard.

  111. Turtle of WA
    #2501189, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    KD Wong. You’re a legend Balders.

  112. goldenboy
    #2501190, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Bi-partisan = agreeing with our point of view.

  113. Snoopy
    #2501191, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Liberal audience claps for renooables.

  114. Turtle of WA
    #2501192, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    What are the physical effects of Malcolm’s bulbs?

  115. egg_
    #2501193, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    KD Wong is such a smug condescending bint.

    Woman in mens haircut and suit says “it’s about time we all grew a…” penis?

  116. Baldrick
    #2501194, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I can’t take ownership of it. H/T some other Cat.

  117. Snoopy
    #2501195, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Whoever was responsible for inviting Bret on is going to get a DCM.

  119. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501197, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    I’m serious hyphen-dugong has had a nose job, it looks like michael jacksons nose

  121. goldenboy
    #2501199, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Dont the greens want to subsidise renewables?? And here we go Abbott 666

  122. Leo G
    #2501200, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Why don’t we close coal power stations just on account of the mortality and morbidity associated with the associated particle emissions?
    Possibly because hazard reduction burning is a vastly more serious source of such emissions around major urban populations, as are emissions from heavy duty cycle internal combustion engines ithin those urban population centres.
    It’s a matter of priorities, and cost effectiveness.

  123. Pecker
    #2501201, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Two Dads is really a complete “funk”

  124. Spider
    #2501202, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    No knows Crazy like Sarah Two Dads

  125. BrettW
    #2501203, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Can we just let SA live their dream and use candle power until their renewables can replace base load power.

  126. Joy Mooney
    #2501204, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Oh damn. I forgot it was Monday so I didn’t get into the lottery. I would have guessed 38.

  127. Snoopy
    #2501205, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    But 90% of the Q&A audience loves her.

  128. GerardO
    #2501206, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Taylor Swift: Good, or no?

  129. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501207, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    the dugong still blames Abbot666

    All sukka has to say is STFU you deluded whale watching hippo

  130. Baldrick
    #2501208, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Hahahaha, Two-Dads goes ballistic on Abbott666.

  131. Pecker
    #2501209, posted on September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Wong chap is now asking questions..FMD

  132. Turtle of WA
    #2501210, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I can’t take ownership of it. H/T some other Cat.

    Well done that cat.

  133. vr
    #2501211, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Is this ‘industry advocate’ really one?

  134. GerardO
    #2501212, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Wow — Tony Jones has spent far too long in the tanning salon this week.

  135. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501213, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    and as we enter the front straight the dugong is persevering, yin yan is trying hard and klimateshill is starting to flag

  137. Leo G
    #2501216, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    “Of course we are transitioning away from coal”, says Michael Sukkar.
    Because that’s the politically correct thing to do.

  138. Rich
    #2501217, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    36% of the audience definitely giving SHY a standing ovation there

  139. egg_
    #2501218, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Can we just let SA live their dream and use candle power until their renewables can replace base load power.

    Traditional Aboriginal lifestyle.

  140. Snoopy
    #2501219, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Mad Cow disease! Bret has SHY pegged.

  141. Turtle of WA
    #2501220, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Can we just let SA live their dream and use candle power until their renewables can replace base load power.

    Sure, if they accept no GST or subsidies.

  142. GerardO
    #2501222, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Dangerfield should play forward again this week, for a quarter at least. #FootyClassified

  143. classical_hero
    #2501223, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    What subsidies does coal get?

  144. Baldrick
    #2501224, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    So many tilty heads in the audience tonight.
    Must be the subject matter

  145. BrettW
    #2501225, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Not seen him before but the American is good value.

  146. goldenboy
    #2501226, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Can we recruit Bret Stephens to replace Turdbull?? Really knows how to get a common sense approach across well.

  147. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501227, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    What did SA use before candles?

    Electricity

  148. egg_
    #2501228, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Well done that cat.

    H B Bear/Tom IIRC.

  149. Pecker
    #2501230, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Two Dads will go off her T’s with what Bretto has said tonight…just watch

  150. Snoopy
    #2501231, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    What subsidies does coal get?

    Profits are taxed at less than 100%.

  151. Elle
    #2501233, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Fernandez was born in Malaysia. I thought he was an Aborigine. They are certainly culturally inclusive on our ABC.

  152. Turtle of WA
    #2501234, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Best question tonight gets one answer.

  153. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501235, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    onto the rohingya

    the muslims murdering Buddhists and Hindus

  154. Snoopy
    #2501237, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Fernandez was born in Malaysia

    He’s a big improvement on Snowcone.

  155. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2501238, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Can we just let SA live their dream and use candle power until their renewables can replace base load power.

    Sure, if they accept no GST or subsidies.

    The Commonwealth should lease South Australia back to the British Crown for use as a penal colony. Problem solved.

  156. Turtle of WA
    #2501240, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    What subsidies does coal get?
    Profits are taxed at less than 100%.

    Classic.

  157. Carpe Jugulum
    #2501241, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Interupption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 45
    Grumpy 37
    Elle 15
    Baldrick 21
    Pecker 69
    Dave in Marybrook 46
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 33
    Frank Carter 37
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Turtle of WA 27
    Cpt Seahawks 17
    ZK2A 40
    Motelier 13
    vr 28
    Snoopy 25
    Joy Moony 38

  158. goldenboy
    #2501242, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Of course, just give up $5mil because you want it. People really do think money grows on trees.

  159. Snoopy
    #2501243, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Yawn! We all have to move on.

  160. BrettW
    #2501244, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I seem to recall Ang San Sun Chi the Burma leader was very much a topic in my kids education several years ago. Probably because female. Wonder if curriculum is being revised in light of current events ?

  161. egg_
    #2501246, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Does SHY kick start her home generator?

  162. Baldrick
    #2501247, posted on September 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    onto the rohingya

    They’ve already aligned themselves with Al Qaeda.

