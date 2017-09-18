Unwinding the renewable energy scam

I have an article in the online Spectator which addresses measures in place to correct the economic fall out now manifestly evident from green energy policies.
It concludes
Whatever the fall-out one thing is certain: no politician will ever be called into account for retailing the now discredited renewable energy nirvana. That’s just the way things are.
The wasted expenditure involved in renewable subsidies can never be recouped; it represents a permanent and irretrievable reduction in national wealth and living standards.
Above all, in transforming the world’s most competitive electricity supply industry into one of the world’s most expensive systems it has brought about a deindustrialisation that will have a lasting effect.
What if the RET applied to free range eggs instead of electricity?
The Large Scale Renewable Energy Target (RET) is a legislated instrument that set up a generous subsidy (via the gift of ‘renewable energy certificates’ to each renewables generator, worth about $85 per MWh of energy they sold to the grid) to encourage investment in ‘renewable’ electricity. This subsidy is currently equal to about 170% of the wholesale price of traditional (i.e. fossil-fuelled) electricity, and is paid for by electricity retailers who must not only buy these certificates for up to about 30% of their sales, and give preference to the purchase of ‘renewable’ electricity versus conventional ‘fossil fuel’ electricity, but then add the cost of the subsidy to their customers’ bills.
However, renewable energy production from solar and wind generators varies from minute to minute with the amount of wind and sun, whilst conventional energy production is stable, 24 x 7 x 365, hail, rain or shine. Incorporating this varying supply of renewable electricity also makes life difficult for the both the traditional generators, the network operators and the energy retailers.
What if this legislation applied to say ‘free range’ eggs instead of electricity? Let’s say that regular (i.e. cage) eggs wholesale for $1/dozen, and the RET (now called the Renewable Egg Target) provides for a similar level of subsidy to producers of free range eggs to that provided to renewable energy generators, which would equate to about $1.70/dozen. Free range egg producers can then clearly sell their eggs to a retailer for either the same price as cage eggs ($1/dozen), and also pocket the $1.70/dozen RET subsidy, making huge profits compared to the cage egg producers. Or they could sell their eggs to a retailer for nothing and still get the $1.70/dozen subsidy, which is well above the current market value of their eggs.
However, as it happens free range hens do not produce a reliable supply of eggs. Unlike their caged sisters, for some unknown reason they lay more or less (or even no eggs) each day according to whether and how fast the wind is blowing. So the retailers have to decide how many cage eggs they need to buy each day (but only up to up to 70% of total demand) depending on how many free range eggs were produced yesterday. This means in turn that the cage egg producers, whose hens each reliably produce about 6 eggs a week, may find that the retailer wants to buy more or fewer of their eggs on any day. By contrast, free range egg producers have the benefit of the subsidy regardless of how many eggs they produce, and therefore have little incentive to produce a reliable supply of eggs.
Under the RET rules, the retailer must buy 30% of their demand from the free range producers at the wholesale market price of $1/dozen, and must also buy an equal number of ‘free range’ certificates to pay for the $1.70/dozen RET subsidy. At the very least, arithmetic says that retailers will have to raise their average retail price for all eggs by about 50 cents/dozen just to cover the cost of the buying the certificates for 30% of their sales.
Now, what happens if the free range producers decide that because of the $1.70/dozen subsidy, they can now profitably sell their eggs for only $0.50/dozen? Well, the wholesale price will drop by about 50%, so the income of all cage egg producers will be halved, significantly lowering their profits.
What if the free range egg producers decided to sell their eggs for nothing – after all they will still get the $1.70/dozen subsidy anyway? Well, the cage egg producers would get nothing for their eggs and would be forced to close down. The retailers would then have to buy all their eggs from the free range producers at whatever price the producers determined, and would still have to buy RET certificates at $1.70/dozen for 30% of them. But the number of free range eggs produced each day would still vary with the amount of wind, and with all the cage egg producers gone, wholesale (and therefore retail) prices would surely rise, whilst the quantity of eggs available would vary randomly from day to day. Is this the intended effect of the RET?
That is the intent of all of this.
Thanks Boy. I think AGL worked that out too. Funny the politicians and their advisors didn’t.
Wait a minute, who were their advisors?
Lemme get this straight.
My last bill was for 1.59 Mwh of power, and this power cost $368. (Plus GST, Service Fee and Meter Reading)
The RET costs $85 per Mwh and a third of my power has to be bought with this added.
So, the RET costs me 1/3 of $85 x 1.59Mwh which = $41.
As the RET is included, and not itemised separately, I also pay GST on the RET tax.
Aren’t we not supposed to pay GST on Taxes?
Or is this too simplistic?
Article in Oz today mentioned the subsidies AGL were going to get in relation to a wind farm (or solar) that produces 4% of the power that Liddel supplies. Was hundreds of millions.
Insanity. It is just like the sheep following each other over the cliff and none questioning it.
How many “Manchurian candidates” do we have ?
Ouch.
Harsh but fair.
Cynic – Better still, is the RET even constitutional? What about S 51 (xxxi) ‘the acquisition of property on just terms from any State or person for any purpose in respect of which the Parliament has power to make laws’, or S 55 ‘Laws imposing taxation shall deal only with the imposition of taxation, and any provision therein dealing with any other matter shall be of no effect.’. Is the RET a tax? Is there a constitutional lawyer in the house?
Tim Blair’s column in today’s Tele (paywalled)is brilliant. Typical of Tim he gives us a laugh as well as cutting criticism of politicians, eg:
Unfortunately, however, we also have inexhaustible supplies of idiotic politicians and deranged energy policies, which explains our current situation.
It takes a very special form of madness to convert so much power for so few people into four-figure electricity bills and looming blackouts.
He also tells of how the Australian Institute of Marine Science reacted to his blog post on one of their climate scientists being caught for fraud. Really weird.
Excellent article.
Sadly, the two parties of government are both paralysed by the conflicting political need to respect AGW orthodoxy, while simultaneously duck-shoving the wholly-predictable tide of economic destruction that was always promised by subsidising ineffective technologies.
There will be no coherent energy policy under Turnbull and no new coal fired power; even though he appears to have vaguely noticed the elephant in the room, he has insufficient time or authority time to him. Shorten is committed to causing worse damage – and has signalled his intention to blame the upstream gas industry for not investing enough to support the failure of 15 years of energy policy.
AGL’s cynical strategy simply reflects this reality.
Their ABC can only see how happy people are, when the solar panels on their multi-million dollar Sydney mansions transfer the socialist millionaires electricity bills to the poor people.
When everybody has a good government job in the services economy, everybody will be green and happy Comrades.