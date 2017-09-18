Unwinding the renewable energy scam

I have an article in the online Spectator which addresses measures in place to correct the economic fall out now manifestly evident from green energy policies.

It concludes

Whatever the fall-out one thing is certain: no politician will ever be called into account for retailing the now discredited renewable energy nirvana. That’s just the way things are.

The wasted expenditure involved in renewable subsidies can never be recouped; it represents a permanent and irretrievable reduction in national wealth and living standards.

Above all, in transforming the world’s most competitive electricity supply industry into one of the world’s most expensive systems it has brought about a deindustrialisation that will have a lasting effect.