With certain publications, you know what you are getting. You usually know well before you read them. There are seldom surprises with the ideas or the agenda. That does not mean that they should not be read. It also does not mean that what is written is always right or always wrong or not funny. Think the Sydney Morning Herald. Think the Guardian.

Think also Front Page magazine which describes itself as a Project of the David Horowitz Freedom Centre:

The David Horowitz Freedom Center is best seen as a School of Political Warfare. The Center’s mission is to defend free societies which are under attack from enemies within and without, both secular and religious. The Center’s focus and the School’s curriculum have two agendas: 1. Identify the enemy and understand his nature

2. Devise ways to attack and neutralize him

Writing last week on Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, David Greenfield wrote some classics:

Three creatures on earth are impossible to get rid of: lice, cockroaches and Clintons.

and

But while Democrats wish Hillary Clinton would go away, she embodies today’s left better than anyone. Hillary was America’s First Crybully: the malicious professional victim, the abuser who claims to be the abused, the black nationalist thug throwing cinderblocks at police while shrieking, “Hands up, don’t shoot” and the leftist campus protesters screaming how afraid they are while they terrorize speakers.

If I could do only one thing in my remaining days, I would correct Greenfield. Four creatures on earth are impossible to get rid of: lice, cockroaches, Clintons and that irritating fellow from Queensland who now lives in New York.

The same to you mate! Shake your own sauce bottle!

