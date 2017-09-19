The same-sex survey is not anonymous

We have just received our survey form and on the ballot itself there is a bar code and the bar code is different for my wife’s ballot and mine. So far as I can tell, how I vote will be known to someone at the ABS, and perhaps to many many others. The accompanying letter does not give me confidence:
Your response is confidential, by law. It cannot be connected to you. The ABS will destroy all information after the survey is collected.
My assumption was that I would get two envelopes, the first to put my absolutely untraceable ballot into, and then the second to put the first envelope into that I would mail off. That way, my ballot would arrive at the ABS, someone would check on the first envelope that I am a registered voter and, having done so, put the second envelope unopened into the pile with all the other ballots. It is these second envelopes that would be opened and my vote counted only then. That way, no one could possibly know how I voted, either before, during or after.
This way, I cannot tell who will know how I voted nor how that information might be used.
Here was my email to the ABS.
No reply yet.
19 September 2017
Dear Mr K.
Re: Australian Marriage Law Survey.
I note on the form for the Marriage Law Survey that there are two Bar Codes.
I have telephoned your help line contact centre and been advised that the code “cannot be used to identify the sender”.
This is ambiguous as it can mean either that the code cannot physically be used or that it cannot legally be used.
My contact on your help line advised that he suspected it meant just that the code cannot legally be used. If this is correct it means that, putting legalities aside, my answer to the survey is not really anonymous.
Would you please confirm whether this is correct, i.e. that my answer is not really anonymous.
Many of us are concerned about the increasing intrusion of “big brother governments” into our private lives and even into our thinking.
If correct, I therefore consider that including my details on an identifiable bar code on the voting form is a breach of my fundamental right to privacy.
Could I please have your comments.
Yours faithfully
The whole thing is a waste of time and taxes in any event. It’s just a scam where limp-dicked politicians love playing fooling the fool with a twisp with double dike.
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has pledged to introduce a parliamentary bill to establish marriage equality if Labor wins, even after a negative postal survey result.
Same as postal vote.
It’s not a referendum, but a survey. It was intended from inception to be a botch-up. As I’ve said before, it enables the politicians to do whatever they want. In hindsight the yessers shouldn’t have challenged this in the High Court such is its farcical nature. The ABS of old would have done a better job of this, but clearly this has been poorly thought out – perhaps on purpose. The upper management of ABS is now well populated by people who weren’t even in the ABS five years ago. Another institution happily trashed by SJW’s in pursuit of their agenda. Remember this organisation wanted to collect and keep your name on the last Census. Now they warn you not to damage or remove the bar code, otherwise your “vote” won’t be counted – clever little monkeys.