We’re all Democrats now

Who would have thought? Donald Trump is fickle, he is repudiating the policies he took to the election and is embracing high immigration, no wall, signing on to the Paris accord and keeping Obama care. He is more Democratic than Obama. Even Ann Coulter who wrote In Trump We Trust now wants him impeached. Don’t say you weren’t warned. Trump always had leftist leanings and disguised that during the campaign and attracted his Useful Idiots from the right to help him across the line (since he wouldn’t have been able to take the Democratic nomination from Hillary). Now we are in a ride for big government and crony capitalism writ large.
Galump, Galump, Galump.
I love Malcolm Fraser, sorry, Malcolm Turnbull.
You’ve missed your tablets again, haven’t you?
Anyone but Hillary!
Is Trump taking the (Oz) Liberals line that ,”you may not like us, buy at least we a not as bad as the other guys” line?
I suggested he was a scammer. Let’s see how this plays out.
LL
LQC is port as opposed to starboard.
Born in 520BC, Cincinnatus?
You can accumulate an awful lot of dotage over 25 centuries, huh?
Except for the million people who have found employment and those who open their power bills to see a smaller number and those who share prices have risen and shall I go on?
Trump has an interesting failing. He is a CEO, and what a CEO does is appoint managers and expect that they get on with it. He then supports his managers. I’ve seen this in operation with the CEO’s that I’ve worked for in several decades in industry.
His failing is that he expects to choose a manager on competence, with a compact whereby they agree to pursue the company strategy. That works in corporations since the managers are paid well and have no especial reason to push one corporate strategy over another. So they knuckle down and do their job in line with the corporate strategy set by the CEO.
Trump’s failing is to expect the same of his managers. Unfortunately anyone in politics is not there to earn money and do the will of a CEO – they are there to make a difference. According to their own personal definition of ‘difference’.
So Trump has appointed Kelly, Tillerson and McMaster, all of whom immediately started pushing their own pet ideologies and ignoring Trump’s strategy. Trump however is driven by his habit of 50 years of backing his people. So he’s stuck.
He has been firing guys as they fail, but the reason they are failing is ideology. Then he canvasses for who to appoint and the swamp throws up a list of names.
I used to do this myself. I found that if you want to get a decision out of a boss don’t ask them for a decision. Instead go to them with three proposals, each written on a single sheet of paper. Then the boss will choose one of the three. You have gotten your decision!
The swamp is doing the same thing: presenting a choice of managerial types. Trump’s mistake is to choose. The correct answer is to not choose but instead source your own guys.
Again the problem with that is shown by Bannon and Gorka. They have the right ideology but are not the managerial types that Trump is used to. They are cats who do cat things in cat ways. So the swamp pushed them out and found some more McMasters and Kellys.
There are very few managerial types who have the right ideology. Eighty years of the corporate lefty old boys network has seen to that. And the swamp will never propose any of the few in their lists.
What you are seeing Cinci is not so much Trump but his guys in operation. So for example on the Paris accord Tillerson said that Trump might stay in. Trump then said nope he won’t. Then in a compromise Tillerson was back saying Trump may stay in if new terms are negotiated. That is a classic Trumpism: yep if you agree to cut off your own balls I’ll sign. He won’t. But holding out the hope keeps Tillerson doing his thing and keeps Ivanka and Jared off his back. He can fire Tillerson but not Ivanka or Jared.
The Paris climate deal. We’re out. We’re in! No, we’re out! Maybe (Sunday)
The original Cinci knew* all this stuff. That is why he stayed on the farm until the swamp came to him begging to be saved.
(* I recently read Livy.)
Thanks, BoN. I was starting to think along those lines too, but you spelt it out very well.
It’s one of the reasons that nearly all successful business people don’t succeed in politics, there’s a totally different way of doing things, and the people involved have an alien mindset compared to business-people.
Bollocks on stilts.
FAKE NEWS
Thanks, BoN. I was starting to think along those lines too, but you spelt it out very well.
It’s one of the reasons that nearly all successful business people don’t succeed in politics, there’s a totally different way of doing things, and the people involved have an alien mindset compared to business-people.
Do the business guys sway to the bureaucrats way then when they get in, eb?
I’m waiting for a business type to get in and do the business thing! Mass redundancies! Cut the heads from the PS beasts and make examples of all who don’t tow the line. We’re always told that government agencies are more corporatised and business like nowadays. Fucking prove it and make the shareholders happy.
Yeah Trump is hopeless. He’s had a whole 9 months to turn America around.
+1000.
The more “educated” the ruling class — like this fake Roman pseudonymical idiot — the more stupid they become, unable to see except through the lens of a tribal ideological war.
For serious students of American politics, the strategic tacking through the DC swamp by this presidental revolutionary is rivetting. And the most “educated” are not only the least able to analyse it, but are helplessly prone to Trump dementia, where reasoned argument explodes in a red mist of mental self-harm.
Trump is a mere mortal so miracles take a a bit longer.
Not what my b-i-l (American) is reporting back to us.
Plus ∞ +1!
Trumpentia – an altered state of consciousness where reasoned argument explodes in a red mist of mental self-harm.
Love it. Straight to the Catictionary for you, Tom.
Just another tactic to undermine Trump. He will prevail. He willl MAGA. Have faith.
‘signing on to Paris accord’, Nope they’re out as the White House again confirmed today.
LQC
Get back to your plow.
The rest of us are sharpening our plow shears and storing up bows and arrows.
There will come a levelling.
A delusion is a belief that is held with strong conviction despite superior evidence to the contrary.
Political Revolution need to come From the Bottom Up
today majority of voters believe in theft
A hearts and minds strategy argues that no change can occur unless and until a significant portion of a given population shrugs off its bad ideas and embraces sensible ideas, particularly in the areas of politics, economics, and social theory.
Every revolutionary thinks that when he gets in control of the hierarchical chain of command, things are going to be different. Yes, they will be different. There will be a different set of looters skimming off the productivity of the victims.
Until conservatives stop dreaming about capturing existing hierarchical systems of power, nothing is going to change.
today majority of voters believe in theft
We have been conditioned to believe that envy is not only OK, but noble. This justifies and redefines the theft. If another group or sub-group has something you want, you define/stereotype them as morally deficient, and your own group or sub-group as morally superior, yet a victim of the stereotyping and moral deficiency of the target group. Rebalancing this perceived imbalance is thus a noble cause and justification for the use of any means chosen by the rebalancers. Of course, rebalancing is not enough, so to act as compensation for the perceived loss, the morally-deficient group or sub-group, must cede some of their ‘advantage’ to the noble rebalancers.
This is the only way you can get anyone to post comments, Quinny?
Sad.
Now we are in a ride for big government and crony capitalism writ large.
Is he worse than Malcolm Turnbull?
A simple yes or no will suffice.
Bruce of Newscastle, as usual, has nailed it. To understand Trump – you need to look at his past MO.
But while I agree that his method of hiring & firing has been responsible for a lot of missteps, I also think he is a “wheeler & dealer” par excellence.
I think this is what is occurring now in his “arrangements” with the Dems.
The key to understanding Trump is that he is for Trump.
He saw a pathway to the Whitehouse and took it.
This involved all the MAGA stuff and mobilising the votes of those left behind by globalism, who happens to be distributed in such a way geographically as to possible give him both the primaries and the electoral college votes.
Everything he espoused was formulated to deliver those votes.
Understand that, and the rest follows.
None of this has anything to do with his personal views or character, and is neither in and of itself good or bad.
It is simply the mechanism by which it was possible for him to achieve his goal.
His goal: to enhance his own power and wealth.
TDS …..is it curable.
Not amongst the educated idiots it seems.
Nothing that Luscious Cunnilingus has attributed to Trump has he actually done.
Is anyone really that stupid as to think he didn’t want to repeal Obummercare?
Bong on, Lucy.