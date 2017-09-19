We’re all Democrats now

Who would have thought? Donald Trump is fickle, he is repudiating the policies he took to the election and is embracing high immigration, no wall, signing on to the Paris accord and keeping Obama care. He is more Democratic than Obama. Even Ann Coulter who wrote In Trump We Trust now wants him impeached. Don’t say you weren’t warned. Trump always had leftist leanings and disguised that during the campaign and attracted his Useful Idiots from the right to help him across the line (since he wouldn’t have been able to take the Democratic nomination from Hillary). Now we are in a ride for big government and crony capitalism writ large.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

