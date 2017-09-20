Donald Trump’s speech to the UN

Starts 45 minutes in. You can either watch it yourself or let his enemies interpret it for you. As good as any speech of its kind you have ever heard, and it holds its strength right to the end. From Drudge:
Of course, as a rule capitalists and entrepreneurs are not saints excelling in the virtue of self-denial. But neither are their critics saintly.
Will watch later. MSM probably hate speech.
stackja
#2502410, posted on September 20, 2017 at 2:46 am
Will watch later. MSM probably hate speech.
Same here, busy at the mo, but if it’s any good, no probably about it, they’ll hate it for sure.
Have to leave viewing your cartoons till later Tom, on my way to my fav. city St Petersburg and then on to Irkutsk.
Be gone a while.
Nite all.
After watching Obama kiss the UN’s ass and apologize for the United States’ very existence for eight years this blast of reality was extraordinarily restorative to the spirit of the US and its place in the world.
I wouldn’t call it masterful but it was certainly forceful, direct and clear.
An excellent demonstration of leadership by Mr Trump. The best speech of his Presidency so far.
Mark A
#2502417, posted on September 20, 2017 at 3:36 am
