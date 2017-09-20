The Mind Boggles

In today’s AFR, Aaron Patrick reports that the Turnbull ‘innovation agenda’ was a political failure, government concedes.
A political failure. Really? What about an economic failure? How about a policy failure? Perhaps a sprinkle of governance failure with a cherry on top?
When government policy is about increasing the cost of business inputs, you don’t get innovation. You get business closing and business off shoring.
- increasing cost of labour – let’s ratchet up with anti-productivity regulation and belligerent unions.
- increasing cost of capital – let’s ratchet up with cost of capital with some additional bank taxes, financial sector “cost recovery” (ie taxes) and regulation. Oh and rather high income and company taxes to boot.
- increasing cost of energy – does this really need to be spelled out?
- increasing cost of land.
Have any of these people actually dealt with a regulator or the tax office or local government?
Within his article though are some additional corkers:
The government’s independent adviser, Innovation and Science Australia, plans to complete an innovation plan in three weeks for Senator Sinodinos that will argue for more direct funding over tax breaks directed to high-potential projects, or areas of research, that can lead to profitable businesses.
and
The general feeling among speakers at the summit was that Australia isn’t fulfilling its potential for turning good ideas into successful businesses, and that a more entrepreneurial culture supported by government is needed.
More tax breaks paid for by current businesses and a more entrepreneurial culture supported by government! Are you kidding me. The only entrepreneurship coming out of government is designing new ways to spend money inefficiently and new ways to tax citizens.
What music should be played for the Australian Rent Seekers Conga Dance?
Agile innovation!
What music should be played for the Australian Rent Seekers Conga Dance?
A conga line of suckholes.
So looking forward to Doomlord’s masterly defence of the Turnbull government on this one, as on so many other points, eg. freedom of speech, association, religion.
Jobson Grothe refused to comment.
Australia leading index still not well
How odd that with nearly the highest electricity prices in the world that the economy is going backwards.
Janet Jackson’s What have you done for me lately?
Sinodinos picking winners.
Boggle confirmed!
Utterly unfair. The Department of Entrepreneurial Culture should be established immediately. There is an almost infinite array of laizze-faire matters it can handle. There are so many liberating regulations to write. My goodness me, don’t you worry about that.
Bwahahahaa. Arfur’s last adventure in the private sector almost got him jailed. Back to the Senate where it is only taxpayer money that will be pissed up against the wall.
It’s like they are mining us and then rubbing our faces in it. Sorry bout the mixed metaphors.
Let’s ask the Assistant Minister for Innovation how it is going.
Wyatt? Wyatt? Anyone seen that kid around?
It has been a question of priorities, really.
The main problem has been that Christopher Pyne has been distracted with ushering SSM into the Winner’s Circle – leaving him insufficient time to “unleash his inner revolutionary“.
“When government policy is about increasing the cost of business inputs, you don’t get innovation.”
This is near the nub of it. The real innovators that have the capacity to increase real productivity and prosperity do so out of both passion and reward. However, for the most part, they are adaptable and are easily swayed by unnecessary handouts and more so by stymying regulatory imposts. Viable innovation looks after itself if left alone. Government should govern in a minimalist, most cost effective way and so give people the means to be innovative, prosperous, compassionate and charitable.
What do you expect when you have a Socialist prime minister, with the same morals and values as every Socialist leader throughout history.
Governments are continually pressured by the media and the chatterati to ”do something”. The problem is that doing something is almost always what governments should resist. UAstralia isn’t one person or corporation.
Country-wide measures are bunk. How can you tell whether entrepreneurship is up or down? And even if you could, such a measurement is like that old cheap cockney tailors’ patter: ”never mind the quality, feel the width.”
We really need to throw away this notion of measuring the economy on a national scale. It’s all rubbish. We need to encourage the wonderful mess that is the market.
Philippa – you may recall this.
Good Lord.
Its Hockey’s medical research fund on steroids.