ACCC offers no answers to government created energy crisis

Appointed as head of the ACCC by Rudd Gillard, Rod Sims has a long association with the ALP going back to the Whitlam years. His re-appointment by the Coalition is unsurprising given the callow nature of conservatives and the fact that many have interventionist sympathies that accord with those of the leftist intelligentsia that Sims represents.
In his speech to the Press Club Sims addresses two points that have been warmly embraced by like-minded people within the media.
The first covers the gas crisis. Sims, though tiptoeing around the wanton political destruction of state government bans, notes that the firms that undertook massive capital investments could not have expected to face a shield-wall of obduracy on the part of politicians with custody over our economic welfare banning the exploration for gas. Only Queensland, where the ALP has kept Coalition openness largely in place, has a relatively open policy.
However he favours a “nudge” approach, which he says the producers have followed, whereby they support the local market as much as possible (even if this is contrary to their commercial interests). He also says, offering a big hint “I am not disclosing the detail of what is in the ACCC’s report to the Treasurer on gas supply and demand. That will be made public shortly.” In other words he will advise the Commonwealth to force firms to break overseas contracts to redress the damage that state governments and environmentalists have created in starving the nation of new gas supplies. Naturally, like all such leftists he will advise on such actions that are pregnant with implications about the reliability of the nation’s export contracts, with a heavy heart.
In the case of electricity his speech addresses two aspects that have driven up prices: network charges and generation/retail costs.
In the case of network charges that are regulated,, like any self-interested bureaucrat, he’d prefer his agency’s decisions were not reviewable by another. He may be right but he is the wrong person to be making such judgements.
In the case of other costs (accounting for 60 per cent of the recent price increases) he lumps them together but in side briefings with sympathetic journalists like Paul Kelly he spelled out the breakdown as being caused by 24 per cent retail margins, 19 per cent generator price increases and 16 per cent green schemes. These are fantasy totals that obscure rather than enlighten policy.
Why,, given the fact that there are three major retailers and two dozen others (some, like Engie and Snowy, major businesses) competing for the retail market, have prices increased? The inference is that retail margins are too high but how is that possible when there is so much competition? (Even though, in passing, the ACCC has somewhat constrained that competition by banning some marketing techniques). The answer is that the retail costs have risen as a result of the regulatory policies (dominated by but not exclusively green schemes). In trying to disaggregate these costs, the portion attributed purely to retail needs to be heavily qualified, something the AEMC does but others seeking direct controls, like the Victorian regulator, avoid paying attention to.
Similarly attributing the cost increases to higher generator prices obscures the true cause of these, namely that subsidised renewable policies have driven out of the market, as they are intended to, the low cost fossil supplies. The latter until recently received a $40 per MWh price for their electricity and were forced into costly stop-start operations by the preference given to wind which receives a $80 per MWh subsidy in addition to the market price.
Now generators have been forced to close, less competition has doubled the market price.
Sims analysis fails to recognise theses causal effects and his solutions, though highly palatable to those looking for culprits other than green subsidies, will be equally deficient.
Greens envious?
He didn’t fail.
It was deliberate.
The plebs don’t need to know.
Pay up or sit in the dark.
Any analysis that fails to split out the explicit costs of the MRET is just propaganda.
More people should know that the LRET consists of an effective 168% subsidy for all ‘renewables’ generators. Do the maths – the LRET gives them a subsidy of $85 for every MWh they sell to the retailers, in addition to the $50 / MWh they get for selling all their non-dispatchable electricity to retailers on the wholesale spot market. The base load (coal/gas) generators get only the $50/MWh or so from the same wholesale spot market, and have to idle their generators if total supply (base load + renewables) is greater than total demand. Only a Marxist could have thought this racket up! And our LNP pollies are OK with this economic treachery? They sure won’t get my vote at the next federal election.
That’s the teaser to Kelly’s article for which I assume he is not responsible, but it is misleading.
Towards the end Kelly writes:”… Sims argues prices are high, first, because of network rorts perpetuated mainly by state governments to boost revenue and weaken consumer protections; second, because wholesale price rises have been driven by the closure of coal-fired stations and market concentration; third, because gas generation is setting much of the wholesale price; and fourth, because of green schemes, the RET and solar deals …”.
The closure of coal-fired stations, the increase reliance on artificially scarce gas, “green schemes” the RET and solar deals are all due to “green energy” policies.
I don’t know if it is a reflection of his scattered reasoning processes or some deliberate attempt to obfuscate but I find Kelly’s articles mealy-mouthed, full of equivocations, irrelevancies, lacking in any coherent argument or point.
The full quote from the article by Paul Kelly, a monumental idiot, is this:
So only 16% is from green schemes like the RET and RECs such as the 26 million @ $85 a pop LRECs which renewable sites can offer and which fossils have to buy this year.
But each of the other cost categories are perverted by renewables:
1 Network costs such as poles and wires, and transformers and sub-stations etc have to be modified to accommodate the intermittent, surge nature of electricity from renewables. The grid itself has had to be vastly expanded because wind and solar plants are in far-flung locations. I don’t know what % of that 41% is directly attributable to having solar and wind hooked up to the grid but I am sure it is a large %. That might be something worth looking at Alan: how much expenditure on the grid has been necessary to connect to the renewables.
2 Retail costs. AGL and the bald-headed bastard running it have worked this out beautifully. Wind and solar can issue LRECs based on either their installed capacity or what little electricity they actually produce, their capacity factor; I don’t know which and the fossils have to buy them. In addition when the renewables are producing the grid has to buy their output preferentially. With this source of ultimately tax-payer funded pool of funds the retailers have enormous slack to manipulate prices. Combined with the gas shortage and no investment in the coal power plants retail prices increase as supply drops off.
3 Generation costs; I have no idea what this means. Hazelwood could produce at 1-2c per kilowatt hour. Mt Piper something similar. All the coal power plants could produce cheap reliable power because they sat on their source of energy, the coal mines. Mt Piper is going to lose its coal mine, Springvale Colliery due to green court action and Hazelwood was closed down due to government royalty increase. There is no point even comparing wind and solar generation cost because they do not produce grid compatible power.
I firmly believe only a bird fart of crap has so far hit the fan, mainly in South Australia. If we have a hot summer whale poo is on the cards. Stock up on candles, tinned food and a generator.
cohenite – Welcome to the Australian Soviet. Now you just have to get used to being lied to!