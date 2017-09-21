The LGTBI Waffen Never Sleeps

Is it just me, or do you get the feeling that we’re being followed by the LGTBI lobby and its brigade of extreme activists?

As I logged into TMR the other week, an interesting little strip came across the top of my admin bar (not visible to the public). Needless to say, I didn’t put it there, didn’t ask for it to be put there – and have absolutely no idea how to remove it. I also have no clue as to when it will be removed by the folks at WordPress.

As for homosexual marriage, TMR’s position is simple: I couldn’t give less of a damn. In fact, you can go and marry your goat for all I care and call it whatever you want. Goodness knows I will. If two people want to call themselves ‘married’ and can find a church or other religious institution to sanction their ceremony, then they should go for it. In fact, go and set up the church of goat-love if you must.

Just think: if the government allowed this, it would facilitate:

removing tax concessions given to religious institutions – which clearly don’t need them; and

society giving the appropriate weight to marriages and the churches which sanction them.

Heterosexual and homosexual people could then go and get married to their hearts’ content, while goat lovers would probably still be frowned upon. Probably.

Why do we need the government’s involvement in sanctioning marriages? Is it really necessary?

The government should have no business whatsoever in sanctioning, endorsing or categorising people’s private relationships – heterosexual, homosexual or otherwise. Just call any relationship between two unrelated, adult human beings ‘statutory relationships’ and keep the rest as is when it comes to children, asset division… and carnal knowledge of animals being illegal.

From there, it should be left to churches and other religious institutions to sanction whatever marriages they choose – and for people to live their own lives as they please without the government getting in the way… or the LGTBI lobby rubbing everyone’s noses in its depraved Marxist agenda.

Of course, the odds of either of these things occurring are officially nil.