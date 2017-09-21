Liberty Quote
Sound fiscal policy must do more than reacquaint consumers with old, bad habits.— Kevin Warsh
-
-
Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1st
2nd but this appeared – You are posting comments too quickly. Slow down.
Abbot on Price about the headbutt.
Ok too tempting to stop.
5th
Where is everybody.
Going for a record here.
Come on guys, I am getting bored.
Nearly 10.
Poduim? I claim this thread in the name of the white pioneers of the North West of Western Australia!
OK I am not greedy, 10 is enough.
Zulu,
You call 10th “Podium” ! Curse you for ruining my fun.
Made it
Sinclair.
Rooster’s acting really stupid.
The true pioneers! The Durack family! (Tips hat to Lizzie B, walks away.)
Muddy! (That’s the extent of my communication skills).
Turd!
Nick, don’t you mean ‘Equality Turd?’
Abbott headbutted. Assailant shot dead.
That should be tomorrow’s headline.
19th. Or fifth, or who the hell knows.
Phobic homos were bound to score an own goal, eventually.
Hi JC,
Congrats on past months. You have been unusually restrained. Made for a more pleasant forum.
Much appreciated.
Forgive my childish start to the thread.
JC
#2504005, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:16 pm
Sinclair.
Rooster’s acting really stupid.
Timmeh!
Timmeh!
Timmeh!
Beastly behaviour.
Abbott wise not to have responded as ABC and Fairfax headlines would have been insane.
Infidel Tiger
#2504015, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:24 pm
Abbott headbutted. Assailant shot dead.
That should be tomorrow’s headline.
Top twenny – i am a God
Woo Hoo
Abbott gets head butted by some homo.
Pyne, Brandis and the other limp wristed jelly backed Libs backing the queers will be outraged at this assault. Outraged.! any minute now..
Those tewwible Wussians!
Hillary’s new beef: Putin’s manspreading
Wow. That is bad.
He’ll be a “lone wolf”, not truly representative of the “yes” movement.
He’ll be a “lone wolf”, not truly representative of the “yes” movement.
So that’d be a “lone ferret” then?
With mental health issues.
Love is Love – check out the comments:
Awww, thanks, Sinclair. You handsome, smart, witty, generous etc etc etc
Wow. I’m just in and hearing that (yet another) violent, crazed Yesser has assaulted Tony Abbott in Hobart.
This is just like Starship Troopers, isn’t it? We’ve been overrun by arachnoids.
All we need is Dina Meyers in a shower scene.
We have a cat who does the exact same thing on the couch. It’s a good thing Hillary never saw him, otherwise she might’ve lost California.
Radicalised on line.
Nothing to do with BGLTIQWERTY.
(Did I get that correct Stimpson?)
Damnnit, top 50 and good night. Voted today! Nay and Nay. Natch.
Or with grenades. Apparently you need them in Hobart.
We need to cancel the SSM survey, round up every homosexual and have them sectioned.
They just don’t appear to be capable of coping with this modern world.
What could possible go wrong?
RBA’s Philip Lowe says borrowers should prepare for cash rates to move higher
It’s true!