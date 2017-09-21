Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, September 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017

  2. BrettW
    #2503988, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    2nd but this appeared – You are posting comments too quickly. Slow down.

  3. BrettW
    #2503990, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Abbot on Price about the headbutt.

  8. BrettW
    #2503995, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Come on guys, I am getting bored.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2504000, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Poduim? I claim this thread in the name of the white pioneers of the North West of Western Australia!

  11. BrettW
    #2504001, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    OK I am not greedy, 10 is enough.

  12. BrettW
    #2504002, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Zulu,
    You call 10th “Podium” ! Curse you for ruining my fun.

  14. JC
    #2504005, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Sinclair.

    Rooster’s acting really stupid.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2504006, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of the white pioneers of the North West of Western Australia!

    The true pioneers! The Durack family! (Tips hat to Lizzie B, walks away.)

  16. Muddy
    #2504008, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Muddy! (That’s the extent of my communication skills).

  18. Muddy
    #2504012, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Nick, don’t you mean ‘Equality Turd?’

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2504015, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Abbott headbutted. Assailant shot dead.

    That should be tomorrow’s headline.

  20. Marcus
    #2504016, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    19th. Or fifth, or who the hell knows.

  21. egg_
    #2504017, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Tony Abbott was headbutted by a same-sex marrriage campaigner after attending a private function in Hobart @SkyNewsAust is reporting #auspol

    Phobic homos were bound to score an own goal, eventually.

  22. BrettW
    #2504018, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Hi JC,
    Congrats on past months. You have been unusually restrained. Made for a more pleasant forum.
    Much appreciated.
    Forgive my childish start to the thread.

    JC
    #2504005, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:16 pm
    Sinclair.

    Rooster’s acting really stupid.

  25. BrettW
    #2504021, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Abbott wise not to have responded as ABC and Fairfax headlines would have been insane.

    Infidel Tiger
    #2504015, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:24 pm
    Abbott headbutted. Assailant shot dead.

    That should be tomorrow’s headline.

  27. Makka
    #2504023, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Abbott gets head butted by some homo.

    Pyne, Brandis and the other limp wristed jelly backed Libs backing the queers will be outraged at this assault. Outraged.! any minute now..

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2504024, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Those tewwible Wussians!

    Hillary’s new beef: Putin’s manspreading

    As if sexism, Bernie Sanders, James Comey, the Russians, and all the other things she blames her election loss on weren’t enough to complain about, Hillary Clinton has another thing she’d like you to know about: Putin is a manspreader.

    The former secretary of state confided to talk show host Stephen Colbert last night that the Russian president is a dreadful sexist, and one way she knows it is in his bad habit of “manspreading,” or, as New York subway riders know, sitting with one’s legs apart on a crowded subway so as to take up two seats.

    Wow. That is bad.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2504025, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Phobic homos were bound to score an own goal, eventually.

    He’ll be a “lone wolf”, not truly representative of the “yes” movement.

  30. Muddy
    #2504026, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    He’ll be a “lone wolf”, not truly representative of the “yes” movement.

    So that’d be a “lone ferret” then?

  31. Boambee John
    #2504028, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    With mental health issues.

  32. Baldrick
    #2504029, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Love is Love – check out the comments:

    ABC News @abcnews
    BREAKING: @TonyAbbottMHR tells 2GB he was subjected to a “Liverpool kiss” by a man who supported same-sex marriage in Hobart

  33. Gab
    #2504030, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Awww, thanks, Sinclair. You handsome, smart, witty, generous etc etc etc

  34. C.L.
    #2504031, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Wow. I’m just in and hearing that (yet another) violent, crazed Yesser has assaulted Tony Abbott in Hobart.

  35. Muddy
    #2504032, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    This is just like Starship Troopers, isn’t it? We’ve been overrun by arachnoids.
    All we need is Dina Meyers in a shower scene.

  36. Marcus
    #2504033, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    As if sexism, Bernie Sanders, James Comey, the Russians, and all the other things she blames her election loss on weren’t enough to complain about, Hillary Clinton has another thing she’d like you to know about: Putin is a manspreader.
    The former secretary of state confided to talk show host Stephen Colbert last night that the Russian president is a dreadful sexist, and one way she knows it is in his bad habit of “manspreading,” or, as New York subway riders know, sitting with one’s legs apart on a crowded subway so as to take up two seats.

    We have a cat who does the exact same thing on the couch. It’s a good thing Hillary never saw him, otherwise she might’ve lost California.

  37. Boambee John
    #2504034, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Radicalised on line.

    Nothing to do with BGLTIQWERTY.

    (Did I get that correct Stimpson?)

  38. Helen
    #2504035, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Damnnit, top 50 and good night. Voted today! Nay and Nay. Natch.

  39. Marcus
    #2504036, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    This is just like Starship Troopers, isn’t it? We’ve been overrun by arachnoids.
    All we need is Dina Meyers in a shower scene.

    Or with grenades. Apparently you need them in Hobart.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2504037, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    We need to cancel the SSM survey, round up every homosexual and have them sectioned.

    They just don’t appear to be capable of coping with this modern world.

  42. Snoopy
    #2504039, posted on September 21, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    It’s true!

    Tony Abbott ‘headbutted’ by man wearing ‘Vote Yes’ badge in Hobart
    Updated 1 minute ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *