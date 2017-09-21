Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, September 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
269 Responses to Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2504337, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I like a good international trolling. This one is excellent!

    Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea

    Taiwan will no longer offer its fossil fuels to North Korea, the island announced on Tuesday in a bid to emerge as a responsible member of the international community.

    Mr Xi, who’s been quite reluctant to do anything about his chubby pet rottweiler, will be spraying soy sauce all over his copy of the People’s Daily.

    Maybe the Prez of Taiwan can ask Mr Xi for an autographed copy of his book.

    Read my book, all 89 million of you: Xi sets homework for hacks (yesterday)

    In the ultimate case of groupthink, the Chinese Communist Party is making its 89 million members read a book of Xi Jinping’s speeches as homework for the party’s 19th national congress next month.

    I wonder if it is small, and red in colour?

  2. John Constantine
    #2504338, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Sky news announces that the racist Liddel imperialist coal plant is on the slide to oblivion, because workplace health and safety is not progressive.

    Safety cannot be guaranteed.

    Lawfare, Comrades, they don’t like cold lawfare up ’em.

  3. Leigh Lowe
    #2504340, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Will Allan Joyce ban the Tassie head-butter from travelling on Qaintarse?
    After all, there is a precedent.

  4. JC
    #2504341, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

    More in the , Oh God, segment today. Crooked comes out with a tweet about a music video for her book. Gets freaking roasted on Twitter.


    @HillaryClinton

    This video from my local bookstore @scatteredbooks in Chappaqua put a smile on my face! Love the soundtrack, too. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY25QvkCTYw

    some of the tweets.

    #ThePersistence

    @ScottPresler

    I’m so thankful you’ll never be President. #ThursdayThoughts
    1:44 AM – Sep 22, 2017

    and

    Deplorable Rach @rmck51337

    Soundtrack for “Witchy Woman” is better fit for you #CrookedHillary
    1:48 AM – Sep 22, 2017

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/hillary-clinton-gets-roasted-posting-propaganda-video-children-dancing-holding-books/

  5. Tom
    #2504342, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz sure sounds like a 2020 presidential candidate

    … says the Washington Post. So he’s just another DNC big business far leftist.

    He sounds tailor-made to become the DNC candidate in 2020 as the leftist lunatic fringe now running the party struggles to find someone they think will appeal to “the centre”.

    I hope he runs. The DNC media will pump him up with D+15% fake polls and, with GDP growth running at 4-5%, he’ll be thrashed by an invigorated Trump after the great GOP clean-out in the 2018 mid-terms.

  6. John Constantine
    #2504343, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

    The Liddel coal plant is, literally, Nazis

  7. Mother Lode
    #2504345, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I have only just arrived and see that Tony Abbott was headbutted.

    I also gather that there is no footage and, apparently, no witnesses who have come forward.

    The ‘Yes’ campaign have declared that the headbutter is not one of their theirs.

    So is the ‘Yes’ campaign a monolithic thing, and all the people out there somehow formally connected? Or are there different groups and even people who just happen to have the ‘Yes’ opinion?

    And, if there is no image of the attacker, how do they know it wasn’t one of their official campaigners?

    Sounds like they are just denying it because it would look bad for them – even though they are happy to push their own victim stories. In fact they need to stay the victim.

    Abbott should have ripped one of his arms off so the attacker could be tracked down like Cinderella – except instead of a petite slipper (which the ‘Yes’ campaign probably has wardrobes filled with), they just look for the guy with the bloody stump of a shoulder.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2504346, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:30 am

    our hotel in Athens is smack dab in the middle of Anarchy Central.

    My friend dragged me through the back streets there to find some special shop for some obscure thing she needed for her curtains; it was a putrid and unpleasant area, as a lot of Athens has become, but an interesting experience in varietal odours. I’ll go back though because we didn’t get time to go to the Archaeological Museum which was the initial purpose of the visit. We walked uphill a lot and had a very long Retsina lunch overlooking the Parthenon. That was superb, both food, wine and view. When we got home and explained to the guys that we hadn’t had time to do what we’d set out to do they went into one of those routines about women! women!

  9. JC
    #2504347, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Gateway is right.

    Hillary Clinton is in overdrive peddling her books ‘What Happened‘ and ‘It Takes a Village‘ in an effort to bilk more sheep of their money since her lucrative business laundering money through the Clinton Foundation is coming to an end.

    What’s forever infuriating is the Lying Slapper funded the Clinton Foundation with $60 million. Both of them should be in adjacent jail cells on death row.

  10. srr
    #2504349, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:33 am

    cohenite
    #2504307, posted on September 22, 2017 at 7:29 am

    The main point of Christianity was this: that Nature is not our mother: Nature is our sister.

    Nature is a cold-hearted, homicidal bitch.

    Yes, she is, and I’m pretty sure Chesterton was aware of the cold-hearted, homicidal bitch nature of so many sisters who fought to normalize Full Term Abortion On Demand.

  11. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2504350, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:33 am

    ps my friend is an archaeologist, so it was all a bit passe for her. She gets to see a lot of Greek archaeology but not much of me with all the Aussie gossip (she did her archaeology at Sydney University which is where we met).

  13. JC
    #2504352, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Love Porsches? I don’t, as I reckon the ride is too harsh. If you do you can buy the sea version for around $20 million.

    Porsche has launched its very own super-yacht which will set owners back £12million and come complete with a spa pool, al-fresco dining area and space for up to four guests below decks.

    The stunning craft was launched at Viareggio, in Italy, and will now travel to Monaco in time for the annual Yacht Show which runs from September 27 to 30.

    Just seven of the yachts will be made, guaranteeing the owners an almost-unique slice of boating history, provided they can stump up the cash to purchase one.

    Listen to the Kraut blockheads trying on a marketing spiel.

    The German car-maker says the boat was designed for ‘car lovers and forward-thinking yacht owners who appreciate the advantages of speed, style and our philosophy of intelligent performance.’

    Forward thinking yacht owners? Like WTF?

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4906192/Porsche-creates-12million-superyacht-GTT-115.html#ixzz4tM6Yl600

  14. John64
    #2504353, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    The most disgraceful disassembling and sophistry on RN this morning from Frank Elly and his interview guest Alice Workman of Buzzfeed who critiqued yesterday’s events along these lines:

    “Well, while we both condemn the assault of Tony Abbott but he can’t say that we didn’t warn him that this public vote that he advocated would unleash hatred on both sides of the debate.”

  15. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2504355, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Nature is a cold-hearted, homicidal bitch

    You bet. I give you childbirth. I rest my case.

    That’s not even mentioning hurricanes, volcanos, earthquakes, floods, famine and disease.
    Let alone predators and prey, entropy and death.

    Now it’s time for brekkie and a cuppa. 🙂

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #2504356, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Cactus

    #2504331, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:17 am

    That Sam Newman blast is gold. I liked how he said people are just looking for a release at the footy. Dead right. People just want to go the football and forget about their troubles. Get away from it. Bit of entertainment, a beer & a pie with mates or family. Why is that so hard for administrators to understand?

    Interesting that someone rang Neil Mitchell yesterday to ask what might happen if a person holds up a “Vote No” sign at the footy.
    Mitchell’s response was interesting.
    “Hmmm. Not sure. But I wouldn’t recommend that anyone do that. You never know where that might lead.”
    So there you have it. Free speech is just fine as long as you don’t upset anyone.

  18. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2504358, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:40 am

    “Well, while we both condemn the assault of Tony Abbott but he can’t say that we didn’t warn him that this public vote that he advocated would unleash hatred on both sides of the debate.”

    That is, don’t ever, ever try to disagree with us.

  19. Rabz
    #2504359, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Fantastic spray from Newman on those cockheads at the ALPFL.

