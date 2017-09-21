Liberty Quote
Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.— John Milton
-
-
Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
269 Responses to Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
I like a good international trolling. This one is excellent!
Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
Mr Xi, who’s been quite reluctant to do anything about his chubby pet rottweiler, will be spraying soy sauce all over his copy of the People’s Daily.
Maybe the Prez of Taiwan can ask Mr Xi for an autographed copy of his book.
Read my book, all 89 million of you: Xi sets homework for hacks (yesterday)
I wonder if it is small, and red in colour?
Sky news announces that the racist Liddel imperialist coal plant is on the slide to oblivion, because workplace health and safety is not progressive.
Safety cannot be guaranteed.
Lawfare, Comrades, they don’t like cold lawfare up ’em.
Will Allan Joyce ban the Tassie head-butter from travelling on Qaintarse?
After all, there is a precedent.
More in the , Oh God, segment today. Crooked comes out with a tweet about a music video for her book. Gets freaking roasted on Twitter.
some of the tweets.
and
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/hillary-clinton-gets-roasted-posting-propaganda-video-children-dancing-holding-books/
… says the Washington Post. So he’s just another DNC big business far leftist.
He sounds tailor-made to become the DNC candidate in 2020 as the leftist lunatic fringe now running the party struggles to find someone they think will appeal to “the centre”.
I hope he runs. The DNC media will pump him up with D+15% fake polls and, with GDP growth running at 4-5%, he’ll be thrashed by an invigorated Trump after the great GOP clean-out in the 2018 mid-terms.
The Liddel coal plant is, literally, Nazis
I have only just arrived and see that Tony Abbott was headbutted.
I also gather that there is no footage and, apparently, no witnesses who have come forward.
The ‘Yes’ campaign have declared that the headbutter is not one of their theirs.
So is the ‘Yes’ campaign a monolithic thing, and all the people out there somehow formally connected? Or are there different groups and even people who just happen to have the ‘Yes’ opinion?
And, if there is no image of the attacker, how do they know it wasn’t one of their official campaigners?
Sounds like they are just denying it because it would look bad for them – even though they are happy to push their own victim stories. In fact they need to stay the victim.
Abbott should have ripped one of his arms off so the attacker could be tracked down like Cinderella – except instead of a petite slipper (which the ‘Yes’ campaign probably has wardrobes filled with), they just look for the guy with the bloody stump of a shoulder.
My friend dragged me through the back streets there to find some special shop for some obscure thing she needed for her curtains; it was a putrid and unpleasant area, as a lot of Athens has become, but an interesting experience in varietal odours. I’ll go back though because we didn’t get time to go to the Archaeological Museum which was the initial purpose of the visit. We walked uphill a lot and had a very long Retsina lunch overlooking the Parthenon. That was superb, both food, wine and view. When we got home and explained to the guys that we hadn’t had time to do what we’d set out to do they went into one of those routines about women! women!
Gateway is right.
What’s forever infuriating is the Lying Slapper funded the Clinton Foundation with $60 million. Both of them should be in adjacent jail cells on death row.
Yes, she is, and I’m pretty sure Chesterton was aware of the cold-hearted, homicidal bitch nature of so many sisters who fought to normalize Full Term Abortion On Demand.
ps my friend is an archaeologist, so it was all a bit passe for her. She gets to see a lot of Greek archaeology but not much of me with all the Aussie gossip (she did her archaeology at Sydney University which is where we met).
Ramirez is a great cartoonist.
Love Porsches? I don’t, as I reckon the ride is too harsh. If you do you can buy the sea version for around $20 million.
Listen to the Kraut blockheads trying on a marketing spiel.
Forward thinking yacht owners? Like WTF?
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4906192/Porsche-creates-12million-superyacht-GTT-115.html#ixzz4tM6Yl600
The most disgraceful disassembling and sophistry on RN this morning from Frank Elly and his interview guest Alice Workman of Buzzfeed who critiqued yesterday’s events along these lines:
“Well, while we both condemn the assault of Tony Abbott but he can’t say that we didn’t warn him that this public vote that he advocated would unleash hatred on both sides of the debate.”
You bet. I give you childbirth. I rest my case.
That’s not even mentioning hurricanes, volcanos, earthquakes, floods, famine and disease.
Let alone predators and prey, entropy and death.
Now it’s time for brekkie and a cuppa. 🙂
Interesting that someone rang Neil Mitchell yesterday to ask what might happen if a person holds up a “Vote No” sign at the footy.
Mitchell’s response was interesting.
“Hmmm. Not sure. But I wouldn’t recommend that anyone do that. You never know where that might lead.”
So there you have it. Free speech is just fine as long as you don’t upset anyone.
Test.
That is, don’t ever, ever try to disagree with us.
Fantastic spray from Newman on those cockheads at the ALPFL.