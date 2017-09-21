Liberty Quote
It seems like no one remembers how an economy creates jobs anymore. The right answer, in fact the only answer, for jobs and better living standards, is productivity.— Andy Kessler
-
-
Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
Learnt a new term: “Hypercane” – get used to hearing about it…
It’s like a Hurricane in more of a hurry, but hyper. Sustained winds at 500MPH which forms over water at 50 degrees Celsius.
I lol’d.
And islam has nothing to do with terrorism and Ill still respect you in the morning and …
Dinesh D’SouzaVerified account @DineshDSouza 17h17 hours ago
Dinesh D’Souza Retweeted CNN
Slowly, reluctantly the professional liar inches closer to the truth
https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/910828332215865345
Wow the NFL has a real problem with this CTE business. Seems like a decent chunk of their players suffer from it, which would explain the spate of murderous brainsnaps NFL stars have been experiencing. Also adds another complicating angle to the OJ Simpson murders.
If a link between CTE and playing in the NFL can be estblished, the code will either have to radically change its rules wrt body contact or else the league is going to be sued into oblivion.
Anybody spot the link :
AFP say no motivation known for ACL traffic incident involving gas cylinders.
Head of ASIO saying no link between refugees and attacks in Oz.
Both come under Brandis who could not make the SSM marriage link in the Abbot attack..
I’m at a conference today. I find it very hard to get enthused about people talking about how great disruption is that shit themselves about Trump.
Hmm. Have to be a classic name for a tassie inbred….
Quentin Fluffer-Squealpig
Me too. Even taught there.
No wonder I wander the world travelling and trying to forget. 😀
Better forget the South Pacific now though. That remote private atoll which was such a joy to spend a day on a couple of weeks ago is probably in Fat Fuck’Un’s sights.
Wouldn’t put it past the fantasizing lunatic stabbing his pen down somewhere on the world map.
66 year old Bodybuilder William Reed sees color for first time
JustineReed97
Sep 12, 2017
Born colorblind, William lived his whole life in back and white. For his 66th birthday, his family decided to pitch in together to buy Enchroma glasses that have color correcting lenses that help the colorblind see color. This video is his expression to opening his gift and witnessing color for the first time.
about voter fraud in the USA elections (part cut and paste)
Jack Lambie.
Quentin Fluffer-Squealpig
Ha ha ha ha!!!
Hmm. In comparison to his own age he does seem to like humping veal, doesn’t he?
As least they are above the age of consent I suppose.
Says a lot about a man, though that he is on his third missus. And none of it seems good in his case.
My word of the day. It brings an air of scholarly knowledge to a bad day on the Cat, or reading the Weekend Australian Review poetry section (in which, hooray, there is a revolt against very bad free verse):
Bugger this. I am off to shoot some bambi for the freezer.
Name?
Most of the news reports say Tassie Police will not be making any further comment.
Time to call up an intrepid investigative reporter.
Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?
Anybody spot the link :
AFP say no motivation known for ACL traffic incident involving gas cylinders.
Head of ASIO saying no link between refugees and attacks in Oz.
Both come under Brandis who could not make the SSM marriage link in the Abbot attack..
Obviously a planned attack if AFP losers and ASIO sheltered workshop says it isn’t.
JC @jcbm123 3h3 hours ago
Replying to @pmattessi
No it’s not, u pathetic pillow biter
Wouldn’t put it past the fantasizing lunatic stabbing his pen down somewhere on the world map.
North Korea is all talk in three areas in their ICBM attempts:
1) they have not shown they can do anything beyond send a rocket around 1000 k’s from the launch site, and
b) they have not shown they can fit a small nuclear weapon on the end of a rocket and
c) have it detonate successfully above a target.
Until they can do all three of these, they are more talk than action.
That does not however mean they are not capable, or stupid enough, to hit a target like Tokyo or Seoul with a tactical missile. In addition, NK has massive artillery assets ready to go against the South.
Any mention of new poetry reminds me of:
Surname, you can guess. There is only 4 or 5 in use in Tasmania.
A few come to mind: Brown, Lambie, Mansell,
And ratings falling too.
Nah, that’s due to a different brain injury. Leftism.
NFL Players Ask League to Ruin Football With Social Justice Activism, and Activism Awareness Month (last night)
…and…
Networks Could Lose $200 Million if NFL Ratings Slide Continues (also last night)
How amazingly amazing that people turn off when extremely rich footballers turn into SJW activists!
Still they might get their equality, when the whole league collapses and they lose their jobs.
I have. a new word – my daughter was discussing the SSM issue with partner and others and my 4 year old grandson interrupted. He told the to stop having an “argusation” – not an argument but not a conversation. So says my 5 year old – we could not stop laughing.
We think this should become common language.
If the headbutter identifies as an Aboriginal gay Muslim Abbot is going to go down for perjury and tampering with any video footage.
Maybe it’s time for ALL sport to return to amateur status. Players work at their regular jobs during the week. Play on Saturday and recuperate on Sunday for the beginning of the working week.
Too late! Tennis didn’t provide a real living until Kramer, cricket needed WSC, VFL needed NSW.
‘Gitmo’ Bama @President1Trump
This is the GREATEST Police take down of all times 👊don’t tell me you don’t love this
https://twitter.com/President1Trump/status/910603918010335233
Real Tina Jenson🇺🇸
Joe
The Olympics circus is my pet hate.
No sport that also has a World Championship event more frequently than every four years should be allowed to participate in the Olympics. They have already had their day in the spotlight.
This includes open events like Wimbledon, PGA and such.
About the only Olympic event left is likely to be Fantasy Football.
The clean out of Olympic parasites would be wonderful to watch.
Bernard Gaynor Retweeted
Lyle Shelton @LyleShelton 7h7 hours ago
Here’s our new TV ad. Say No while you can.
https://www.coalitionformarriage.com.au/our_ad_gay_sex_education
“All children are required to celebrate homosexuality”
Coalition for Marriage
You’re being sane, Stimps. Stop it.
It’s actually hilarious that you say that, because I am actually restarting my antipsychotics again for the first time in almost a year tomorrow, before my fledgling psychosis erupts into fullblown madness.
I may be taking a break posting for a while so just assume I am here in spirit.
😁
Surname, you can guess. There is only 4 or 5 in use in Tasmania.
A few come to mind: Brown, Lambie, Mansell,
So Max Walker is an exception?