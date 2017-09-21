Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017

  1. Lysander
    #2504645, posted on September 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Learnt a new term: “Hypercane” – get used to hearing about it…

    It’s like a Hurricane in more of a hurry, but hyper. Sustained winds at 500MPH which forms over water at 50 degrees Celsius.

    I lol’d.

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2504647, posted on September 22, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Speaking on Sky News, Senator Brandis said the man who allegedly assaulted Mr Abbott in Hobart had “nothing to do with those who advocate for a Yes case in the same sex postal survey.”
    “Absolutely nothing,” he added.

    And islam has nothing to do with terrorism and Ill still respect you in the morning and …

  3. srr
    #2504648, posted on September 22, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Dinesh D’Souza‏Verified account @DineshDSouza 17h17 hours ago
    Dinesh D’Souza Retweeted CNN

    Slowly, reluctantly the professional liar inches closer to the truth
    https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/910828332215865345

  4. Oh come on
    #2504650, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Wow the NFL has a real problem with this CTE business. Seems like a decent chunk of their players suffer from it, which would explain the spate of murderous brainsnaps NFL stars have been experiencing. Also adds another complicating angle to the OJ Simpson murders.

    If a link between CTE and playing in the NFL can be estblished, the code will either have to radically change its rules wrt body contact or else the league is going to be sued into oblivion.

  5. BrettW
    #2504651, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Anybody spot the link :

    AFP say no motivation known for ACL traffic incident involving gas cylinders.

    Head of ASIO saying no link between refugees and attacks in Oz.

    Both come under Brandis who could not make the SSM marriage link in the Abbot attack..

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2504652, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I’m at a conference today. I find it very hard to get enthused about people talking about how great disruption is that shit themselves about Trump.

  7. Marcus Classis
    #2504654, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Name?

    Hmm. Have to be a classic name for a tassie inbred….

    Quentin Fluffer-Squealpig

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2504655, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I’m embarrassed to have studied there.

    Me too. Even taught there.

    No wonder I wander the world travelling and trying to forget. 😀

    Better forget the South Pacific now though. That remote private atoll which was such a joy to spend a day on a couple of weeks ago is probably in Fat Fuck’Un’s sights.
    Wouldn’t put it past the fantasizing lunatic stabbing his pen down somewhere on the world map.

  9. srr
    #2504656, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    66 year old Bodybuilder William Reed sees color for first time
    JustineReed97
    Sep 12, 2017
    Born colorblind, William lived his whole life in back and white. For his 66th birthday, his family decided to pitch in together to buy Enchroma glasses that have color correcting lenses that help the colorblind see color. This video is his expression to opening his gift and witnessing color for the first time.

  10. val majkus
    #2504657, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    about voter fraud in the USA elections (part cut and paste)

    You wouldn’t know it based on mainstream media coverage, but President Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is developing strong evidence of serious vote fraud, large enough to swing the results in key elections. The fact that Democrats mostly deny the possibility of important vote fraud and seek to shut down inquiry ought to tell anyone with two brain cells to rub together that they know which party is the beneficiary of the cheating. …..
    Hans von Spakovsy is both a member of the commission and a staffer at the Heritage Foundation who has developed a database on election fraud. He has a must-read article on the Daily Signal, Heritage’s own site, outlining some of the most recent evidence heard at the last hearing of the commission. Here is a sample. Read the whole thing.

    Donald Palmer, the former chief election official in two states – Florida and Virginia – testified about the problems that exist in state voter registration systems.

    He made a series of recommendations to improve the accuracy of voter rolls, including working toward “interoperability” of state voter lists so that states “can identify and remove duplicate registration of citizens who are registered to vote in more than one state.”

    Robert Popper, a former Justice Department lawyer now with Judicial Watch, testified about the failure of the Justice Department to enforce the provisions of the National Voter Registration Act that require states to maintain the accuracy of their voter lists.

    He said there has been a “pervasive failure by state and county officials” to comply with the National Voter Registration Act, and complained about the under-enforcement of state laws against voter fraud.

    Ken Block of Simpatico Software Systems gave a stunning report on the comparison that his company did of voter registration and voter history data from 21 states. He discussed how difficult and expensive it was to get voter data from many states – data that is supposed to be freely available to the public.

    According to Block, “the variability in access, quality, cost, and data provided impedes the ability to examine voter activity between states.”

    Yet using an extremely conservative matching formula that included name, birthdate, and Social Security number, Block found approximately 8,500 voters who voted in two different states in the November 2016 election, including 200 couples who voted illegally together. He estimated that “there would be 40,000 duplicate votes if data from every state were available.”

    Of those duplicate voters, 2,200 cast a ballot in Florida – four times George W. Bush’s margin of victory in 2000. His analysis “indicates a high likelihood [of] voter fraud” and that there is “likely much more to be found.”

    With fraud so easy, it would require angels not to take advantage of the opportunity to cheat and gain political power.

  11. Marcus
    #2504658, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Jack Lambie.

  12. rickw
    #2504659, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Quentin Fluffer-Squealpig

    Ha ha ha ha!!!

  13. Marcus Classis
    #2504660, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    MC

    So she’s a bed-warmer, not a seat-warmer then?

    I wouldn’t go that far. But she is potentially in the warm-up ring in case the current Young Mrs Photios bales or has the ejector seat activated, like Mrs Photios the First and the Second.

    Hmm. In comparison to his own age he does seem to like humping veal, doesn’t he?

    As least they are above the age of consent I suppose.

    Says a lot about a man, though that he is on his third missus. And none of it seems good in his case.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2504661, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    My word of the day. It brings an air of scholarly knowledge to a bad day on the Cat, or reading the Weekend Australian Review poetry section (in which, hooray, there is a revolt against very bad free verse):

    quo·tid·i·an
    [kwōˈtidēən]

    ADJECTIVE
    of or occurring every day; daily:
    “the car sped noisily off through the quotidian traffic”
    ordinary or everyday, especially when mundane:
    “his story is an achingly human one, mired in quotidian details”

  15. Marcus Classis
    #2504662, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Bugger this. I am off to shoot some bambi for the freezer.

  16. Top Ender
    #2504663, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Name?

    Most of the news reports say Tassie Police will not be making any further comment.

    Time to call up an intrepid investigative reporter.

    Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

  17. rickw
    #2504664, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Anybody spot the link :

    AFP say no motivation known for ACL traffic incident involving gas cylinders.

    Head of ASIO saying no link between refugees and attacks in Oz.

    Both come under Brandis who could not make the SSM marriage link in the Abbot attack..

    Obviously a planned attack if AFP losers and ASIO sheltered workshop says it isn’t.

  18. woolfe
    #2504669, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    JC‏ @jcbm123 3h3 hours ago

    Replying to @pmattessi
    No it’s not, u pathetic pillow biter

  19. Baldrick
    #2504670, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:25 pm


    AN ABC staff member has applauded the alleged assault on former Prime Minister Tony Abbott by a same-sex activist.

    An email from ABC employee Jonathon Lee to the ABC news division said it was “good” that Mr Abbott had been headbutted, in a move the Warringah MP said was a symptom of an “ugly and partisan mindset” at the public broadcaster.

    The email was responding to a breaking-news alert from ABC News 24’s producer and presenter Jason Om that Mr Abbott had been attacked in Hobart.

    The email alert went out at 8.12pm, after Mr Abbott was allegedly headbutted by a man wearing a YES campaign badge who had asked to shake his hand.

    Less than a minute later, the reply all from Lee responded: “Good.”

    Mr Abbott told The Daily Telegraph staff members at the ABC should not be welcoming violence.

    “It’s a symptom of an ugly mindset, an ugly and partisan mindset which should have no place in ‘our’ ABC,” he said.

    “It’s not ‘our’ ABC if some of its staff are oblivious to violence against people they don’t like. It’s pretty hard for the ‘love is love’ brigade to be taken seriously when there’s not much love shown to people who don’t agree with them.”

    Asked if the employee should be sacked for his conduct, Mr Abbott said while he wouldn’t like to see anyone lose their job, professional standards were essential at the taxpayer-funded public broadcaster.

    “Put it this way, I don’t want people being sacked because of their political beliefs but I also think it’s important for professional standards to be maintained,” he said.

    “How can someone at the ABC be maintaining professional standards and professional objectivity if their instinctive emotional response to news of an assault on a politician they don’t agree with is to say ‘good’?”

  20. Top Ender
    #2504671, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Wouldn’t put it past the fantasizing lunatic stabbing his pen down somewhere on the world map.

    North Korea is all talk in three areas in their ICBM attempts:

    1) they have not shown they can do anything beyond send a rocket around 1000 k’s from the launch site, and

    b) they have not shown they can fit a small nuclear weapon on the end of a rocket and

    c) have it detonate successfully above a target.

    Until they can do all three of these, they are more talk than action.

    That does not however mean they are not capable, or stupid enough, to hit a target like Tokyo or Seoul with a tactical missile. In addition, NK has massive artillery assets ready to go against the South.

  21. stackja
    #2504673, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Any mention of new poetry reminds me of:

    Ern Malley
    From Wikipedia
    Ernest Lalor “Ern” Malley was a fictitious poet and the central figure in Australia’s most famous literary hoax. He and his entire body of work were created in one day in 1943 by conservative writers James McAuley and Harold Stewart in order to hoax Max Harris and his modernist magazine Angry Penguins, which Harris co-edited with John Reed of Heide, Melbourne. Imitating the modernist poetry they despised, the hoaxers deliberately created what they thought was bad verse and submitted sixteen poems to Angry Penguins under the guise of Ethel, Ern Malley’s surviving sister. Harris and other members of the Heide Circle fell for the hoax, and, enraptured by the poetry, devoted the next issue of Angry Penguins to Malley. The hoax was revealed soon after, resulting in a cause célèbre and the humiliation of Harris, who was put on trial, convicted and fined for publishing the poems on the grounds that they contained obscene content. Angry Penguins folded in 1946.

  22. incoherent rambler
    #2504675, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Name?

    Surname, you can guess. There is only 4 or 5 in use in Tasmania.

  23. stackja
    #2504676, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    A few come to mind: Brown, Lambie, Mansell,

  24. stackja
    #2504677, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    And ratings falling too.

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2504678, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Wow the NFL has a real problem with this CTE business. Seems like a decent chunk of their players suffer from it, which would explain the spate of murderous brainsnaps NFL stars have been experiencing.

    Nah, that’s due to a different brain injury. Leftism.

    NFL Players Ask League to Ruin Football With Social Justice Activism, and Activism Awareness Month (last night)

    According to Yahoo! Sports, current and former players wrote a ten-page memo to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in August, urging him to use the league to endorse and financially support social justice activism revolving around race equality and criminal justice reform.

    …and…

    Networks Could Lose $200 Million if NFL Ratings Slide Continues (also last night)

    How amazingly amazing that people turn off when extremely rich footballers turn into SJW activists!
    Still they might get their equality, when the whole league collapses and they lose their jobs.

  26. visions
    #2504679, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    I have. a new word – my daughter was discussing the SSM issue with partner and others and my 4 year old grandson interrupted. He told the to stop having an “argusation” – not an argument but not a conversation. So says my 5 year old – we could not stop laughing.

    We think this should become common language.

  27. BrettW
    #2504681, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    If the headbutter identifies as an Aboriginal gay Muslim Abbot is going to go down for perjury and tampering with any video footage.

  28. Joe
    #2504682, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Maybe it’s time for ALL sport to return to amateur status. Players work at their regular jobs during the week. Play on Saturday and recuperate on Sunday for the beginning of the working week.

  29. stackja
    #2504683, posted on September 22, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    The NFL Is a Product I Refuse to Purchase Any Longer

    I don’t go to games, I don’t watch them on television or the internet, and I don’t purchase NFL or player paraphernalia. I do this for a variety of reasons:
    The NFL has become a bastion of political correctness and Leftist thought.
    The NFL has immersed itself in the hip-hop culture.
    It’s a game. As I age, certain things become more valuable to me. Time is a resource and I refuse to give it up to something I don’t enjoy.
    The anthem. I served my country for six years, and the National Anthem brings a tear to my eye every time I hear it.
    We all have our likes and dislikes, and I simply dislike the culture that has become sports today.
    Taxpayer subsidized stadiums.
    So, Colin Kaepernick, Marcus Peters and every other flag protesting twit, this American is done with the likes of you. And, I’m not alone. Welcome to the unemployment line coming soon to your future.

  30. stackja
    #2504685, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Too late! Tennis didn’t provide a real living until Kramer, cricket needed WSC, VFL needed NSW.

  31. srr
    #2504686, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    ‘Gitmo’ Bama‏ @President1Trump

    This is the GREATEST Police take down of all times 👊don’t tell me you don’t love this
    https://twitter.com/President1Trump/status/910603918010335233
    Real Tina Jenson🇺🇸

  32. Boambee John
    #2504687, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Joe

    The Olympics circus is my pet hate.

    No sport that also has a World Championship event more frequently than every four years should be allowed to participate in the Olympics. They have already had their day in the spotlight.

    This includes open events like Wimbledon, PGA and such.

  33. Boambee John
    #2504688, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    About the only Olympic event left is likely to be Fantasy Football.

  34. Boambee John
    #2504689, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    The clean out of Olympic parasites would be wonderful to watch.

  35. srr
    #2504690, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Bernard Gaynor Retweeted
    Lyle Shelton‏ @LyleShelton 7h7 hours ago

    Here’s our new TV ad. Say No while you can.
    https://www.coalitionformarriage.com.au/our_ad_gay_sex_education

    “All children are required to celebrate homosexuality”
    Coalition for Marriage

  36. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2504691, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    You’re being sane, Stimps. Stop it.

    It’s actually hilarious that you say that, because I am actually restarting my antipsychotics again for the first time in almost a year tomorrow, before my fledgling psychosis erupts into fullblown madness.
    I may be taking a break posting for a while so just assume I am here in spirit.
    😁

  37. zyconoclast
    #2504693, posted on September 22, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Surname, you can guess. There is only 4 or 5 in use in Tasmania.

    A few come to mind: Brown, Lambie, Mansell,

    So Max Walker is an exception?

