Liberty Quote
The greatest danger to liberty today comes from the men who are most needed and most powerful in modern government, namely, the efficient expert administrators exclusively concerned with what they regard as the public good.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Snoopy on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Boambee John on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Gab on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- zyconoclast on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- C.L. on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- cohenite on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Boambee John on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- dover_beach on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Muddy on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- cohenite on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- cohenite on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- harrys on the boat on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Boambee John on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- stackja on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Snoopy on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Gab on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- jupes on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- cohenite on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- 132andBush on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Gab on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- rickw on Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- What really matters is not what matters but who decides what matters
- Keeping their eyes on the big stuff
- Local Government in the Inner West of Sydney
- Is there a mirror anywhere?
- Jeffrey Tucker: ICOs Will Not Be Defeated
- Shrinking, atomised working class reshapes politics
- Jacques Barzun on race relations
- Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- ACCC offers no answers to government created energy crisis
- An historical turning point
- Australia the Innovator
- What is the secret democracy sauce?
- The more you look at things the more miraculous Trump’s win is
- The LGTBI Waffen Never Sleeps
- Give Peace a Chance is NOT Peace at Any Price
- The Mind Boggles
- No full-scale biography of Carl Menger?
- Donald Trump’s speech to the UN
- The same-sex survey is not anonymous
- Is there a bigger pack of fools anywhere on the planet?
- Same to you mate!
- Kangaroo or Obama Court
- Labor, the Greens and the Neo-Plutocrats
- We’re all Democrats now
- Q&A Forum: September 18, 2017
- Nothing new under the sun
- Unwinding the renewable energy scam
- Monday Forum: September 18, 2017
- Institutional Cryptoeconomics: A New Model for a New Century
- Freedom of Hearing
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
800 Responses to Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
The Olympic soccer event should be scrapped. It is an under-23 competition, designed to stop the Olympics from rivalling the World Cup.
JUDGE: OK TO STARVE DISABLED PATIENTS WITHOUT COURT ORDER
‘It seems absurd to require a costly process to confirm this’
http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/judge-ok-to-starve-disabled-patients-without-court-order/?cat_orig=health
So is Astro Lube a far-left Socialist or a far-right Socialist? The difference between the two is so narrow it’s impossible to tell.
He’s nothing of the sort. He is a lucid liar for hire who both condones and incites violence. Granted, the self inflicted pancreatic chaos probably fuels the pre-existing rage.
Watch the “late swinging Conservative vote” that always decides the outcome.
Not that bad. Good comeback by the Cats and especially Dangerfield.
How can such a gay-arse organisation as the AFL produce such a magnificent product? Seriously, it is one of life’s great mysteries.
I like how you lot are making up silly nicknames for the bloke, as if he’ll see them and feel bad. He named himself Astro Labe! He clearly doesn’t give a tinker’s cuss about sounding like a clown.
Have a
BexRatsak and a lay down mUnter.
Fixed.
Apologies for the length:
U.S. Center for Security Policy.
Gastro Lube?
For dedicated military or military history nerds:
Some interesting looking topics in the latest issue of the U.S. Military Review (free pdf download), including “Weaponising Ridicule,” recent Russian information operations, IS and ‘Lone Wolf Attacks,’ and a review of The Ghost Warriors about the Israeli counter-terror unit (which I recall Zulu mentioning just recently).
Alan Jones talked to US correspondent Harley Carnes, Monday, 18 September 2017 about sonic attack.
m0nty thinks a sitting member of Parliament, who happens to be an ex Prime Minister, over reacted to getting head butted in the street by nasty little fuck. m0nty is far as fuck and mentally ill.
PS Trump is on fire on twitter
You argue that the postal vote has such a strong response bias favouring the Yes cause that nothing can nix the fix.
I heard Abbott on Price show last night. He downplayed the incident.
Thanks stackja. I’m off the mainstream grid when it to comes to the media. It sounds like something out of Get Smart. It’s strange to be aiming for disruption on such a small scale though.
Thanks muddy – I can recommend Samuel Katz’s book – the review does it justice.
He has advertised for Hobart DJ venues under the handle “Funknukl”.
A fat little man like you Monty should be terrified.
You will not like a violent world.
Well said.
Typical leftist, all street fighting n up the workers until someone smashes their teeth out, then it’s “get me the police I’ve been assaulted!!”.
What a grub and this thing is a prominent media newsreader.
There are a lot of problems with this country but lowlifes like this creature and the media generally are at the top of the list.
m0nty thinks a sitting member of Parliament, who happens to be an ex Prime Minister, over reacted to getting head butted in the street by nasty little fuck. m0nty is far as fuck and mentally ill.
As a leftist, by definition he’s mentally ill.
Mmyes Gab, he downplayed it in a string of media appearances. No no, I don’t really want to go on about it, he said at length.
How do you pronounce that anyway? Is it a typo? Lab, Labia.
Mmyes, monty, I can see how Abbott “overreacted”. Uh-huh. Quite hysterical.
I do not condone headbutting anyone who isn’t a Nazi, politicians included. (And no, I don’t have a loose definition of a Nazi.) Astro Labe is a clown, and deserves whatever Plod has in store for him. You can’t just nut someone because you don’t like him.
Meanwhile, Abbott has completely overreacted to a very minor incident, just like Bolt. No one’s SSM vote is going to be changed by this incident, much as Abbott may try. No one’s listening to him any more, he’s fighting culture wars that have long since been lost.
The greatest load of tosh and wishful thinking posted by you in ages.
Well done!
No, I don’t think so; getting assaulted as you go about your business is a stressful event.
The hypocrisy of the left is, if it happens to them, they scream blue murder.
Great game in Adelaide but it looks like it might be beyond the Cats at 3/4 time.
And for weeks on end too!
Precisely the situation. Typical leftist/anarchist. All street fighting – “Up the Workers” “We will use violence to smash the rotten and corrupt capitalist system” and when they get their poor pathetic, little arses handed to them on a platter, then it’s ” I know my rights. Get me the police, I’ve been assaulted. What will Mummy and Daddy say?”
Mendacious mugwump:
1. Show me evidence of the shocking bruise;
2, Provide evidence the wound was caused by the assault.
I think he’s still on the phone talking about it to Steve Price, Gab. Currently they’re debating the merits of the Hobart DJ scene, and going deep into the history of astronomical observation equipment.
Impacting USA embassy staff, some having to go to USA for treatment.
Alan Jones talks to US correspondent Harley Carnes US Report – 18th September 2017
Download this podcast here mp3
At least 5 hours after #TheirABC and the rest of the Leftist MSM had been running the whole “we musn’t assume that just because he was wearing a ‘Yes’ badge that it was about the SSM survery… *HINT HINT NUDGE NUDGE*”
They really do take the majority of Australians for fools…
m0nty has a lot to say this evening.
The GetUp talking points email must finally have arrived. It took them a long time to come up with such a weak “narrative”!
This is what a xunt of a man you are.
You just made that shit up to back up your baseless claim. JC, get here and take your pathetic bitch home.
Alarmists are bastards at the best of times but rich alarmists are special bastards: branson:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/richard-branson-donald-trump-hurricane-maria-irma-harvey-jose-climate-change-necker-island-bvi-a7957686.html
I can only marvel at how lucky we are in Australia, that this sort of tomfoolery is much more common than anything serious. If this was the US, guns would have been involved and people would have been shot.
The M0ntys of this country will not be happy until a former Australian PM is killed in a very minor incident.
This issue is huge. An attack on the former PM must raise significant concerns because M0nty and his crowd are excusing violence because Abbott is hated. That hatred is widespread. Hence there is potential for attacks against him to keep escalating, with continued excuse-making from the ABC, SMH, and M0nty.
When the unthinkable happens, they will wonder why.
Oh by the way M0nty, the head butt and slightly swollen lip is not the incident. That a current MP and former PM can be successfully assaulted by a no-name fool points to a large gap in our defences against the increasingly violent left.
I saw the photo; noway was this chip off the demented block assaulted. He had a neat perpendicular incision from the middle of his pinhead to midway down his nose. No bruising.
Cheers, stackja.
I’ve never encountered a ‘dominant masculine culture’ at university. These reports are complete bullshit but they are done so SJWs can reference a bold claim that will be dutifully reported by the media, and used by other ‘academics’.
no, I don’t have a loose definition of a Nazi
Perhaps you could enlighten us by posting that definition.
Would tomorrow by 0800 give you time to make one up?
The vast majority of gun crime in the US is done by blacks. Usually on other blacks.
Brandis is a disgrace as A-G. An absolute disgrace.
Check these folk.
https://indue.com.au/
You say it like it’s a bad thing.
Squalid said he’d vote Yes?
My understanding is a true Muslim votes No. Strict rituals and guidelines with their faith.
Waleed seems more Western and almost atheist as he never mentions his personal beliefs, we just assume he has them. He could be one of the non practicing ones like Sam Dastaryi.
Taqiyya (also spelled taqiya, taqiyah, or taqiyyah) is a form of Islamic deception. The Quran (16:106 and 3:28) allows Muslims to lie in order to protect themselves or to protect the Muslim community. Protecting the Muslim community, however, involves lying about jihad and portraying Islam as a religion of peace.
Not about SS”M”? Oh really?
guns would have been involved and people would have been shot.
You are quite correct m0nty.
We must ensure that rabid left fascists have no access to weapons. Abbott could have been killed!
I think it’s time I made a visit to Melbourne.