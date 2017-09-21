Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, September 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
800 Responses to Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017

  1. Old School Conservative
    #2504944, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    No sport that also has a World Championship event more frequently than every four years should be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

    The Olympic soccer event should be scrapped. It is an under-23 competition, designed to stop the Olympics from rivalling the World Cup.

  2. srr
    #2504945, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    JUDGE: OK TO STARVE DISABLED PATIENTS WITHOUT COURT ORDER
    ‘It seems absurd to require a costly process to confirm this’

    http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/judge-ok-to-starve-disabled-patients-without-court-order/?cat_orig=health

  3. Mr Rusty
    #2504946, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    So is Astro Lube a far-left Socialist or a far-right Socialist? The difference between the two is so narrow it’s impossible to tell.

  4. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2504947, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    #2504935, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:57 pm
    Abbott over reacted to getting headbutted in the street by a bloke who offered to shake his hand first. Fucking hell m0nty, you are a fucking chin dribbling spastic.

    He’s nothing of the sort. He is a lucid liar for hire who both condones and incites violence. Granted, the self inflicted pancreatic chaos probably fuels the pre-existing rage.

  5. egg_
    #2504948, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    The polls have not moved all that much.

    Watch the “late swinging Conservative vote” that always decides the outcome.

  6. jupes
    #2504949, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    And how rubbish are Geelong?

    Not that bad. Good comeback by the Cats and especially Dangerfield.

    How can such a gay-arse organisation as the AFL produce such a magnificent product? Seriously, it is one of life’s great mysteries.

  7. m0nty
    #2504950, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    I like how you lot are making up silly nicknames for the bloke, as if he’ll see them and feel bad. He named himself Astro Labe! He clearly doesn’t give a tinker’s cuss about sounding like a clown.

  8. areff
    #2504951, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Have a Bex Ratsak and a lay down mUnter.

    Fixed.

  9. Muddy
    #2504953, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Apologies for the length:
    U.S. Center for Security Policy.

    Who is Attacking U.S. Diplomats in Cuba?

    Until the U.S. can figure out what is causing the U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Cuba serious health issues, it won’t be able to determine who is responsible for a series of what have been described as possible “sonic attacks”.

    In November of 2016 until the spring of 2017, U.S. and Canadian diplomats started reported symptoms of permanent hearing loss or concussions, while others suffered nausea, headaches and ear-ringing. The symptoms were so bad for some that they had to return to the U.S. for treatment.

    The health concerns of the diplomats only came to light in August, almost a year after the first symptoms were reported. The U.S. also confirmed that the latest incident occurred in August and 21 of their employees were suffering from symptoms.

    In June, five Canadian diplomats and family members reported experiencing symptoms consistent with the symptoms U.S. diplomats experienced.

    Some U.S. officials have said that the hearing loss was caused by a possible sonar device placed either inside or near the diplomats’ residences. The employees affected were not at the same place at the same time, and have recounted different symptoms and different recollections of what happened during the incidents. Some felt vibrations and heard sounds while others heard and felt nothing and their symptoms appeared later.

    U.S. officials believe the symptoms were caused by an advanced acoustic or sonic device that operated outside the range of audible sound but a number of experts aren’t sure whether such a device exists. It is also unlikely that a device exists that is causing such a wide array of physical responses.

    When U.S. officials spoke with President Raúl Castro about the incidents happening in Havana, he denied any responsibility and has promised to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

    The U.S. is uncertain about whether Cuba is the perpetrator of the attacks or whether a third party, or rogue group in Cuba is responsible.

    Since these attacks are still happening and it is still unclear how they are occurring and who is responsible, the U.S. has debated closing down the U.S. Embassy in Havana. Earlier this year, the U.S. sent home two Cuban diplomats from the Cuban Embassy as retaliation for the Cuban government failing to protect the U.S. people in its country.

    The Cuban government a history of harassing U.S. personnel in Cuba for decades but after the U.S. formally restored relations with Cuba in 2015, the campaign of harassment ended until these incidents began in late 2016. The Cuban government physically and psychologically harassed U.S. employees through surveillance, searching their residences, delaying shipments and limiting travel of U.S. personnel within Havana.

    While Cuba has a track record of harassment of U.S. diplomats, the same cannot be said of Canadian officials. Cuba and Canada have maintained a mutually beneficial relationship for over 70 years with close social and economic ties. It’s unclear why Cuba would target Canadian citizens, given this history.

    It’s possible the perpetrator may be a third party country such as Russia, or Venezuela, in an attempt to damage the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba; but if there is any evidence which would suggest the nature of perpetrators it has not been publicly revealed.

    Russian intelligence has a history of harassing foreign diplomats, even injuring a U.S.Embassy employee in the past. The Russian government has closed U.S. diplomatic sites and expelled U.S. diplomats in the past year, leading to a U.S. response. They are perhaps also the adversary most likely to have access to technology necessary for such an attack.

    Another potential suspect is Venezuela, whose possible motive would be retaliation against the U.S for sanctioning Venezuelan leaders. Cuba and Venezuela have close relations, and U.S.-Venezuelan ties have degenerated since pro-democracy protests broke out in the South American Country. President Obama instituted sanctions against Venezuelan leaders in March of 2015, a policy President Trump has since expanded.

    While there’s no evidence to rule out a rogue group or non-state actor, given that Cuba is a communist government with tight controls over the country and an efficient internal security forces, it is questionable how a non-state actor would manage to conduct such an attack and remain undetected absent state support.

    Whichever part is carrying out the attacks, ultimately Cuba bears the responsibility for protecting diplomats in their nation, and their failure to do so is likely to dampen enthusiasm for continuing to improve U.S.-Cuban relations.

  10. egg_
    #2504954, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    He named himself Astro Labe!

    Gastro Lube?

  11. Muddy
    #2504956, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    For dedicated military or military history nerds:
    Some interesting looking topics in the latest issue of the U.S. Military Review (free pdf download), including “Weaponising Ridicule,” recent Russian information operations, IS and ‘Lone Wolf Attacks,’ and a review of The Ghost Warriors about the Israeli counter-terror unit (which I recall Zulu mentioning just recently).

  12. stackja
    #2504960, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Muddy
    #2504953, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Alan Jones talked to US correspondent Harley Carnes, ‎Monday, ‎18 ‎September ‎2017 about sonic attack.

  13. harrys on the boat
    #2504961, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    m0nty thinks a sitting member of Parliament, who happens to be an ex Prime Minister, over reacted to getting head butted in the street by nasty little fuck. m0nty is far as fuck and mentally ill.

    PS Trump is on fire on twitter

  14. Leo G
    #2504963, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Just depends on turnout, and from reports Yes voter enthusiasm is greater than No.

    You argue that the postal vote has such a strong response bias favouring the Yes cause that nothing can nix the fix.

  15. Gab
    #2504964, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I heard Abbott on Price show last night. He downplayed the incident.

  16. Muddy
    #2504965, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Thanks stackja. I’m off the mainstream grid when it to comes to the media. It sounds like something out of Get Smart. It’s strange to be aiming for disruption on such a small scale though.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2504966, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    ’ and a review of The Ghost Warriors about the Israeli counter-terror unit (which I recall Zulu mentioning just recently).

    Thanks muddy – I can recommend Samuel Katz’s book – the review does it justice.

  18. Leo G
    #2504967, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    He named himself Astro Labe!

    He has advertised for Hobart DJ venues under the handle “Funknukl”.

  19. rickw
    #2504968, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    A fat little man like you Monty should be terrified.

    You will not like a violent world.

    Well said.

    Typical leftist, all street fighting n up the workers until someone smashes their teeth out, then it’s “get me the police I’ve been assaulted!!”.

  20. cohenite
    #2504969, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Tracey Spicer ✔ @TraceySpicer
    “I wanted to nut the c*nt.”

    What a grub and this thing is a prominent media newsreader.

    There are a lot of problems with this country but lowlifes like this creature and the media generally are at the top of the list.

  21. rickw
    #2504970, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    m0nty thinks a sitting member of Parliament, who happens to be an ex Prime Minister, over reacted to getting head butted in the street by nasty little fuck. m0nty is far as fuck and mentally ill.

    As a leftist, by definition he’s mentally ill.

  22. m0nty
    #2504971, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I heard Abbott on Price show last night. He downplayed the incident.

    Mmyes Gab, he downplayed it in a string of media appearances. No no, I don’t really want to go on about it, he said at length.

  23. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2504972, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    He named himself Astro Labe!

    How do you pronounce that anyway? Is it a typo? Lab, Labia.

  24. Gab
    #2504973, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    “A fellow sung out at me ‘Hey Tony’, I turned around, there was a chap wearing a ‘Vote Yes” badge,” Mr Abbott alleged.

    “He said ‘I wanna shake your hand’.

    “I went over to shake his hand, and then he headbutted me.

    “He wasn’t very good at it, I’ve got to say, but he did make contact.

    The only damage was a very, very slightly swollen lip.

    Mmyes, monty, I can see how Abbott “overreacted”. Uh-huh. Quite hysterical.

  25. 132andBush
    #2504974, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I do not condone headbutting anyone who isn’t a Nazi, politicians included. (And no, I don’t have a loose definition of a Nazi.) Astro Labe is a clown, and deserves whatever Plod has in store for him. You can’t just nut someone because you don’t like him.

    Meanwhile, Abbott has completely overreacted to a very minor incident, just like Bolt. No one’s SSM vote is going to be changed by this incident, much as Abbott may try. No one’s listening to him any more, he’s fighting culture wars that have long since been lost.

    The greatest load of tosh and wishful thinking posted by you in ages.
    Well done!

  26. cohenite
    #2504975, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Meanwhile, Abbott has completely overreacted to a very minor incident, just like Bolt.

    No, I don’t think so; getting assaulted as you go about your business is a stressful event.

    The hypocrisy of the left is, if it happens to them, they scream blue murder.

  27. jupes
    #2504976, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Great game in Adelaide but it looks like it might be beyond the Cats at 3/4 time.

  28. Gab
    #2504977, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    The hypocrisy of the left is, if it happens to them, they scream blue murder.

    And for weeks on end too!

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2504978, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Typical leftist, all street fighting n up the workers until someone smashes their teeth out, then it’s “get me the police I’ve been assaulted!!”.

    Precisely the situation. Typical leftist/anarchist. All street fighting – “Up the Workers” “We will use violence to smash the rotten and corrupt capitalist system” and when they get their poor pathetic, little arses handed to them on a platter, then it’s ” I know my rights. Get me the police, I’ve been assaulted. What will Mummy and Daddy say?”

  30. Snoopy
    #2504979, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Kevin Rudd’s godson was bashed, leaving him with a shockingly bruised and bloodied face.

    Mendacious mugwump:

    1. Show me evidence of the shocking bruise;
    2, Provide evidence the wound was caused by the assault.

  31. m0nty
    #2504980, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    I think he’s still on the phone talking about it to Steve Price, Gab. Currently they’re debating the merits of the Hobart DJ scene, and going deep into the history of astronomical observation equipment.

  32. stackja
    #2504981, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Muddy
    #2504965, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm
    Thanks stackja. I’m off the mainstream grid when it to comes to the media. It sounds like something out of Get Smart. It’s strange to be aiming for disruption on such a small scale though.

    Impacting USA embassy staff, some having to go to USA for treatment.
    Alan Jones talks to US correspondent Harley Carnes US Report – 18th September 2017
    Download this podcast here mp3

  33. Slayer of Memes
    #2504982, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    The ABC can reveal Astro Labe, a Hobart DJ, as the man charged by police over the incident.

    I must state in no uncertain terms that this has nothing whatsoever to do with marriage equality,” Labe said.

    At least 5 hours after #TheirABC and the rest of the Leftist MSM had been running the whole “we musn’t assume that just because he was wearing a ‘Yes’ badge that it was about the SSM survery… *HINT HINT NUDGE NUDGE*”

    They really do take the majority of Australians for fools…

  34. Boambee John
    #2504983, posted on September 22, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    m0nty has a lot to say this evening.

    The GetUp talking points email must finally have arrived. It took them a long time to come up with such a weak “narrative”!

  35. harrys on the boat
    #2504984, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    This is what a xunt of a man you are.

    I think he’s still on the phone talking about it to Steve Price, Gab. Currently they’re debating the merits of the Hobart DJ scene, and going deep into the history of astronomical observation equipment.

    You just made that shit up to back up your baseless claim. JC, get here and take your pathetic bitch home.

  37. m0nty
    #2504986, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I can only marvel at how lucky we are in Australia, that this sort of tomfoolery is much more common than anything serious. If this was the US, guns would have been involved and people would have been shot.

  38. Old School Conservative
    #2504987, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    m0nty
    #2504923, posted on September 22, 2017 at 8:38 pm
    …Meanwhile, Abbott has completely overreacted to a very minor incident…

    The M0ntys of this country will not be happy until a former Australian PM is killed in a very minor incident.
    This issue is huge. An attack on the former PM must raise significant concerns because M0nty and his crowd are excusing violence because Abbott is hated. That hatred is widespread. Hence there is potential for attacks against him to keep escalating, with continued excuse-making from the ABC, SMH, and M0nty.
    When the unthinkable happens, they will wonder why.

    Oh by the way M0nty, the head butt and slightly swollen lip is not the incident. That a current MP and former PM can be successfully assaulted by a no-name fool points to a large gap in our defences against the increasingly violent left.

  39. cohenite
    #2504989, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Kevin Rudd’s godson was bashed, leaving him with a shockingly bruised and bloodied face.

    I saw the photo; noway was this chip off the demented block assaulted. He had a neat perpendicular incision from the middle of his pinhead to midway down his nose. No bruising.

  41. dover_beach
    #2504991, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    The Broderick review found despite women holding senior positions at the university, a “dominant masculine culture” existed…

    I’ve never encountered a ‘dominant masculine culture’ at university. These reports are complete bullshit but they are done so SJWs can reference a bold claim that will be dutifully reported by the media, and used by other ‘academics’.

  42. Boambee John
    #2504992, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    no, I don’t have a loose definition of a Nazi

    Perhaps you could enlighten us by posting that definition.

    Would tomorrow by 0800 give you time to make one up?

  43. cohenite
    #2504993, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    If this was the US, guns would have been involved and people would have been shot.

    The vast majority of gun crime in the US is done by blacks. Usually on other blacks.

  44. C.L.
    #2504994, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Turnbull must immediately demand the resignation of his AG.

    The chief legal officer of the Commonwealth just prejudiced a prosecution. He is clearly unfit for the job.

    Brandis is a disgrace as A-G. An absolute disgrace.

  46. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2504996, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    If this was the US, guns would have been involved and people would have been shot.

    You say it like it’s a bad thing.

  47. zyconoclast
    #2504997, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Squalid said he’d vote Yes?

    My understanding is a true Muslim votes No. Strict rituals and guidelines with their faith.

    Waleed seems more Western and almost atheist as he never mentions his personal beliefs, we just assume he has them. He could be one of the non practicing ones like Sam Dastaryi.

    Taqiyya (also spelled taqiya, taqiyah, or taqiyyah) is a form of Islamic deception. The Quran (16:106 and 3:28) allows Muslims to lie in order to protect themselves or to protect the Muslim community. Protecting the Muslim community, however, involves lying about jihad and portraying Islam as a religion of peace.

  48. Gab
    #2504998, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Not about SS”M”? Oh really?

    Garth Godsman‏ @GarthGodsman

    Abbott’s attacker: ‘You fucking deserve this for what you’ve been saying.’ Whatever could he mean? #auspol

  49. Boambee John
    #2504999, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    guns would have been involved and people would have been shot.

    You are quite correct m0nty.

    We must ensure that rabid left fascists have no access to weapons. Abbott could have been killed!

  50. Snoopy
    #2505001, posted on September 22, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Meanwhile, Abbott has completely overreacted to a very minor incident, just like Bolt

    I think it’s time I made a visit to Melbourne.

