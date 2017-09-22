Is there a mirror anywhere?

Leading climate campaigner, Leonardo Di Caprio has suggested that:

We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts, in truths, in modern science, that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation.

This is same Leonardo whose extensive familiarity with facts and science come from dropping out of high school to “attended a free local drama center to perfect his acting skills“.

This is also the same Leonardo who “flew on a private jet from NY to LA SIX times in SIX weeks“.

And again, this is the same Leonardo who “rents a $678 million yacht that burns thousands of liters of diesel every hour“.

But good ol’ Leonardo reckons that:

future generations will vilify current politicians who deny and refuse to fight climate change

Let’s make Leonardo Supreme Ruler of the World Government. Then we can all eat cake.

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the greatest dilettante of them all?

